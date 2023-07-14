Home Arts and Entertainment Open Air Cinema in Zurich at the Dolder Wellenkino
Open Air Cinema in Zurich at the Dolder Wellenkino

Summer Fun -  Open Air Cinema at the Dolder Wave Cinema

4th – 20th August 2023  – Win 3 x 2 Tickets!!!

Fancy a fun evening out under the stars watching a great film and enjoying some wonderful food? From 4th – 20th August 2023, the historic Dolder Sports Bad on the Adlisberg will be transformed into the Dolder Wellen open-air cinema! Every evening you will be able to enjoy a selection of great films from an exciting program in this idyllic setting. What’s even better is that we have a contest for you to have the opportunity to win one of 3 pairs of tickets to this wonderful event! Read on for details!

Various Food and Seating Options Available

Picnic basket and bubbles

Tickets Options and Prices

There a variety of different ticket options and prices and you can see all the delicious picnic basket information if you would like to enjoy a picnic with your movie. Cutlery and napkins included  are in the basket. You can order the picnic baskets when purchasing the ticket for your film. Orders need to be made by 4pm on the day of the event. The baskets are handed out in the refreshment area.  See all the details here. 

There are four main ticket options and prices:

1. Picnic in the grounds (bring your own picnic mat) CHF 25 per person (CHF 15 for children aged 6 – 16 years)
2. In a deckchair – CHF 30 per person (Can also be bought on site for an extra CHF 5)
3. The “Tribune Sofa” option for 2 people costs CHF 70.
4. Lounge area for groups of up to 10 people. You can rent the exclusive lounge area for groups of a maximum of 10 people. There is just 1 lounge area available each night and it costs CHF 790 including drinks, aperitifs & snacks.

Swimming in the Dolder Pool

All ticket categories include admission to the swimming pool at a special price of CHF 5. This entitles you to free admission to the pool from 6 p.m. on the day of the film screening.

On Site Bar and Restaurant Area

There is also a bar on site, a self service restaurant or you can of course order a picnic basket filled with delicious treats either online or when you get there. Please note you cannot bring in your own food and drink except for water.

Dolder Welle kino - open air cinema zurich

A Great Selection of Films

There are some great films to be seen from Call Jane to A Man Called Otto and many more  – take a look here to see the line up. 

*** Contest to Win One of 3 Pairs of Tickets ***

We have 3 pairs of tickets for tickets to a film of your choice at the Dolder Wellenkino. To enter the contest simply 1) email us here with your name 2) make sure to put the word DOLDER WELLEN in the subject line of the email and we’d love you to subscribe to the NewInZurich blog if you haven’t already – see below:

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

The winners will be drawn by random number at midnight on 31st July and informed shortly afterwards!

The Dolder Wave Cinema Zurich

The Dolder Wellenkino

Where: Dolder Sports, Adlisbergstr. 36, 8044 Zürich

When: 4th -20th August 2023

Timings: The films begin at 8.30pm and the children’s films begin at 8pm

How To Get There: Tram 6 direction “Zoo” and a 10 minute walk to Dolder Sports or Tram 3 or 8 to Römerhof then take the  Dolderbahn to the top station and follow the footpath. There is also metered parking available near the Dolder Sports.

The Dolder Wave Cinema can accommodate 280 guests.

For more information (in German) and to choose your films, please visit the website here.

A visit to The Butterfly World Papiliorama

