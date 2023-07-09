Home Swiss Festivals Photo Impressions of Züri Fäscht 2023
Photo Impressions of Züri Fäscht 2023

All The Fun Of The Fair at Züri Fäscht 2023

by newinzurich
All The Fun Of The Fair at Züri Fäscht 2023

With photos by Geoff Pegler

There has been so much going on at Züri Fäscht 2023 – but here are some photo impressions by photographer Geoff Pegler as well as a few by me.

Zürifäscht 2023 is not just fireworks – it’s a city festival which has been 4 years in waiting.  As well as hundreds and hundreds of stalls selling food and drinks (and not just refreshments!!). You can even find stalls selling everything from antiques to flip flops, to hats, to crockery and even massage cushions for chairs!! 😂 It’s an eclectic mix and since the centre of the city is closed off to traffic there are stalls everywhere! There are special lake cruises, drone shows, a zip line, tight rope walking, projections on the facade of the Grossmünster by Gerry Hoftetter and lots more. The city is packed but there really is a special fun energy about it all!

However, one of the highlights is the Chilbi with its amusements and attractions – some of which require more nerves than others!

wakeboarding on River Limmat Zurich for Züri fäscht 2023

On the water there was also plenty going on too. The wake boarding on the Limmat was particularly special!

wakeboarding on River Limmat Zurich for Züri fäscht 2023

wakeboarding on River Limmat Zurich for Züri fäscht 2023

And there was plenty of action with the boats too…

boats on River Limmat Zurich for Züri fäscht 2023

Gerry Hofstetter was hard at work projecting  a variety of beautiful images on to the Grossmunster church.

Gerry Hofstetter at Züri Fäscht 2023

Gerry Hofstetter Zurich Fäscht 2023

In addition you can find some links to videos to give you more of an idea of the festival.

Instagram video of The Drop at Sechselaeutenplatz:

Instagram video of The Fireworks on Saturday

 

Instagram video of various of daytime impressions of Züri Fäscht 

Instagram video of more daytime impressions of Züri Fäscht 

Instagram video of yet more daytime impressions of Züri Fäscht 

Züri Fäscht 7th – 9th July 2023

Photo Impressions of Züri Fäscht 2023 - fireworks by Geoff Pegler

More photos of the fireworks to follow in a separate post

