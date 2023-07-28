Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

As you may have read in our article about Fire On The Rocks, every year on the 31st of July, locals and tourists alike flock to the Rhine Falls for the spectacular “Fire on the Rocks,” firework display.

This year photographer Geoff Pegler was there to capture some great photos to share the stunning views of Swiss artistry combined with nature.

The Rhine Falls: Europe’s Grand Stage

Standing as Europe’s largest waterfall, the Rhine Falls is more than a natural marvel. Its thundering waters and jagged rocks have become an iconic symbol of Switzerland’s wild beauty.

Set near the town of Schaffhausen, the falls offer a majestic setting which is the perfect backdrop for the “Fire on the Rocks” event.

Fire on the Rocks: Where Art Meets Nature

The event begins at around 9.45pm as the skies darkens to a deep shade of indigo. A hush falls over the assembled crowd, broken only by the steady roar of the Rhine Falls. “Fire on the Rocks” is a masterfully orchestrated celebration that combines colour and spectacle and is a fitting event to take place on the eve of Switzerland’s birthday on 1st August.

The fireworks soar above the falls in a splash of colour, reflected in the turbulent waters below. The rocky cliffs multipy the effect, creating a magical scene.

A Swiss Tradition

The beauty of “Fire on the Rocks” has become a cherished tradition, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate a shared love for their country, culture, and the majestic Rhine Falls.

The blend of natural scenery with vibrant fireworks offers an unmatched opportunity to capture the essence of Switzerland.

So if you missed the “Fire on the Rocks” at the Rhine Falls this year, hopefully you will have enjoyed these photos and will want to attend the next celebration next year.

