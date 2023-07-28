Home Arts and Entertainment Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls
Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

The Swiss Firework Tradition in Schaffhausen

by newinzurich
Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

With photos by Geoff Pegler

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

As you may have read in our article about Fire On The Rocks, every year on the 31st of July, locals and tourists alike flock to the Rhine Falls for the spectacular "Fire on the Rocks," firework display.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

This year photographer Geoff Pegler was there to capture some great photos to share the stunning views of Swiss artistry combined with nature.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

The Rhine Falls: Europe's Grand Stage

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

Standing as Europe's largest waterfall, the Rhine Falls is more than a natural marvel. Its thundering waters and jagged rocks have become an iconic symbol of Switzerland's wild beauty.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

Set near the town of Schaffhausen, the falls offer a majestic setting which is the perfect backdrop for the "Fire on the Rocks" event.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

Fire on the Rocks: Where Art Meets Nature

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

The event begins at around 9.45pm as the skies darkens to a deep shade of indigo. A hush falls over the assembled crowd, broken only by the steady roar of the Rhine Falls. "Fire on the Rocks" is a masterfully orchestrated celebration that combines colour and spectacle and is a fitting event to take place on the eve of Switzerland's birthday on 1st August.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

The fireworks soar above the falls in a splash of colour, reflected in the turbulent waters below. The rocky cliffs multipy the effect, creating a magical scene.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

A Swiss Tradition

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

The beauty of "Fire on the Rocks" has become a cherished tradition, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate a shared love for their country, culture, and the majestic Rhine Falls.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

The blend of natural scenery with vibrant fireworks offers an unmatched opportunity to capture the essence of Switzerland.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

So if you missed the "Fire on the Rocks" at the Rhine Falls this year, hopefully you will have enjoyed these photos and will want to attend the next celebration next year.

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the Rhine Falls

All photos by Geoff Pegler

