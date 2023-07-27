.

Street Parade Zurich 2023 – Love, Peace, Freedom and Tolerance!

Street Parade Saturday 12th August 2023: Motto “I wish”

Street Parade Saturday 12th August 2023

This year Street Parade will take place on Saturday 12th August and the motto is “I wish”. Participants are asked to express their personal wish in this, the anniversary year. Regarded as the world’s biggest techno party, people flock from all over Europe to attend this FREE event. It is always very entertaining with more than 200 artists attending, playing on eight stages throughout Zurich and on around 30 Love Mobiles too! The Love Mobiles are large floats which pass through town (the centre of the city is closed to traffic) playing loud music with people dancing as they go by.

See our Photos of Street Parade 2022 HERE

Zurich’s Biggest Street Techno Party

The Swiss may appear quite staid most of the time, but when it comes to Street Parade they sure know how to party! Not only do many people dress up in costume, paint their faces, wear masks and wigs, but the event is full of music, DJs, dancing and fun. It does tend to get very busy though and there will be stages full of performers in Sechselaeutenplatz in Bellevue. And crossing the bridge from Bellevue to Bürkliplatz is something you cannot do in a hurry! Street Parade always starts at 1pm and continues until midnight!

Love Mobiles, Dancing and Singing

In fact all the streets tend to get very packed and the floats are buzzing with music followed by hundreds of dancing and singing revellers. So if you plan on having fun on Saturday 12th August why not go along, get dressed up, let down your hair down and enjoy? Come rain or shine it is bound to be a fun event!

The organisers have a few tips which include wearing good walking shoes, making sure to keep hydrated and just enjoying the day! 🙂

Street Parade Saturday 12th August 2023 Motto: I wish

When: 12th August 2023

Time: 1pm until midnight

Where: Main stage in front of the Opera House and all over central Zurich

Cost: The main event is free to attend.

Route: The route is approximately 2.4km long going from Utoquai in Seefeld along the lake to Bellevue, over Quaibrücke and Bürkliplatz and ending at Hafendamm Enge at around 10 pm. There will be after-parties in various locations all over Zurich until midnight and beyond. You can do the whole route on foot from either Stadelhofen or Zurich main station.

For More Information: visit the Street Parade Website here.

See the Street Parade Lineup of all the acts here

Street Parade Parties -The Ameron Day Rave at Street Parade 12th Aug

There are various places where you can get a bird’s eye view of the Parade and enjoy a party too! One of these places is the Ameron Zurich Rave – read all about it here.

Lake Parade Party at Seehaus Herrliberg 19th Aug

And on 19th August the Lake Parade takes place at Seehaus Herrliberg from 2pm till 10pm! With DJs and great food and lots of fun – you wear your Street Parade clothes and party at the lake. Find out more here.

With photos by Geoff Pegler and Christina

