Swiss National Day Farmer’s Brunches 1st August

1st August Buurzmorge

There are many traditional things to do on 1st August in Switzerland, such as hiking, watching the fireworks and spending time with family and friends. Of course, shopping is not an option on 1st August as all the shops are closed on this very special day. (If you’re at a loss for things to do on 1st August, check out our article here).

BuurZmorge – 1st August Farmer’s Brunch

However, there is also another fun tradition in Switzerland which really is fun for all the family. It’s called the BuurZmorge, or the 1st August Farmer’s Brunch! Every year for the past 30 years, around 300 farmer’s and their families from all over the country have opened their local farms to guests to try their delicious food and see the farm animals. This tradition first started because farmers wanted to showcase their beautiful farms in the countryside whilst also celebrating the Swiss National day with local, fresh food in a buffet-style brunch.

A Brunch On a Swiss Farm

The 1st August famer’s Buurzmorge brunch on Swiss National Day is a great way to spend time with family and friends, talk to local farmers, and enjoy a delicious meal in the Swiss countryside! Ever wondered what a farmer’s brunch on August 1st is like? Claudia Kaufmann tells us how she spent one Swiss National Day on a Zurich farm…

For my very first First of August in Zürich we decided to celebrate Swiss National Day in a traditional way, and headed to the Zürcher Unterland for a Buurzmorge, or Farmer’s Brunch.

Regular visitors to this website will have seen the link to the website brunch.ch in the article ‘Celebrate 1st August Swiss National Day in Style’ and we used this to find a location. Over 350 farms take part in the tradition so selecting just one wasn’t easy. In the end we settled on Müller Steinmaur, an organic farm and orchid grower in Steinmaur, roughly 30 minutes’ drive from Zürich. The Farmer’s Brunch 1st August offers a great way to sample a huge variety of locally produced cheeses, salamis, meats, seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as local specialties.

After tucking into farmer’s rüsti (rösti), rüierei (scrambled eggs) and späck (speck/bacon) – which were all deliciously prepared and very generously portioned – we returned to the enormous buffet for farm fresh fruit and veggies, yoghurt, bircher muesli and moist carrot or courgette cake. And of course some delicious Swiss cheese!

By this stage the lines were very long and we were pleased to return, with fully laden trays and fresh coffee, to our seats to enjoy the second course. The many guests sat at long, shared trestle tables in the greenhouse or marquees. Tables were decorated with more Swiss cross paraphernalia than I ever knew existed.

A Real Swiss Farm Experience

The brunch offered a wonderful opportunity to get a peek at a working farm, especially for an avowed city-dweller like myself, and after eating more than we needed to we had a look at the greenhouses and spoke to one of the farmers about the many varieties of food grown at the farm. Outside the greenhouse we got as close as we could to some unfriendly sheep and their adorable lambs, while families took advantage of the go-carts, trampoline and football field, despite the less than perfect weather. Getting out of the city and enjoying a traditional Swiss brunch was a great way to kick off our Swiss National Day celebrations. The only problem is that now I have to wait 365 days before doing it again.

Further Information on The Farmer’s 1st August Brunches

When: 1st August

When to book: As early as you can as they get booked up quickly!

What to bring: An appetite, good shoes, cash and cards and appropriate clothing for the weather

Website: If you would like to experience a Farm Brunch on 1st August please visit the Brunch.ch website here.

What else to do: For other things you might like to do on 1st August take a look here.

With thanks to Claudia Kaufmann for sharing her experiences of her first farmer’s brunch.

Claudia studied Journalism at the University of Adelaide and at the University of South Australia and is now embarking on a freelance writing career. All text and photos by Claudia.

*** Articles You May Like ***

**************

Share the love via social media…