The Bürgenstock Resort’s 150th Anniversary

This year the Bürgenstock Resort celebrates its 150th anniversary and on 16th July 2023 they threw a great party to commemorate this milestone. The resort, which reopened in 2017, hosted a special open-air event for its guests, friends of the hotel, locals, and people from all over Switzerland. The celebration showcased the resort’s unique blend of Swiss heritage, innovation, and world-class design, emphasizing the theme “Future has a heritage”. Over 4,000 visitors attended and enjoyed a magnificent day with entertainment for all ages.

The Bürgenstock Resort is located in a beautiful part of central Switzerland 500 meters above Lake Lucerne and it was six years ago that it re-opened. The celebratory day was filled with great music, diverse exhibitions, and culinary delights from a variety of different cuisines. The celebration showcased the resort’s classic Swiss heritage, innovation, and world-class design and explored the rich history of the hotel.

There were several musical highlights during the day with three special live concerts. The renowned Swiss musician Bastian Baker, pictured belo, entertained the crowd with his popular songs.

Bastian Baker’s sister Maryne, also a talented singer and composer captivated the audience with her jazzy and cool voice. Last but definitely, not least, The Knights Club VIP Band, pictured below, a five-piece acoustic group known for their lively performances, created a fantastic atmosphere on the resort’s terrace and got everyone dancing! They really rocked!!!

Two Special Exhibitions

In addition to the musical performances, two special exhibitions took guests on a historical and architectural journey. The first exhibition, titled “Future has origins,” recreated a late 19th and early 20th-century hotel lounge, showcasing the Belle Époque era. The second exhibition highlighted the impressive nine-year renovation phase, featuring models, videos, and developments on the construction site. I was lucky enough to go on a tour with archivist Evelyne Lüthi-Graf who was dressed in Victorian dress especially for the event.

Activities for Children Too

Children were not left out of the festivities, with plenty of activities for them to enjoy. From treasure hunts to interactive rooms resembling adventure playgrounds, young guests had a memorable experience.

Amazing Food at the Bürgenstock 150th Celebration

The culinary offerings were a highlight in themselves, with amazing food from the resort’s seven kitchens, as well as specialties from Schweizerhof Bern & Spa and Royal Savoy Hotel & Spa Lausanne. There was an array of delicious dishes from green curry with king prawns to pulled pork burgers and oriental bulgur bowls – something to suit every palate. They were also serving a special edition Bürgenstock beer brewed in Stans, an anniversary cheese developed with a local cheese dairy, and a Bürgenstock cigar exclusively launched for the occasion!

The Felsenweg and Hammetschwand Lift

If you felt energetic you could also go for a walk along the Felsenweg (Rock Path). The Hammetschwand lift was open and visitors were able to take a ride in the lift and enjoy the stunning views of Lake Lucerne.

The Bürgenstock Alpine Golf Cluband the Taverne 1879 restaurant were also open. The Alpine Golf Club is one of Switzerland’s oldest courses, situated 500 meters above the lake amidst a pine forest – a wonderful attraction for golf enthusiasts. The Taverne 1879, was serving traditional Swiss cuisine – lots of delicious mountain specialities.

More Events Coming Up at the Bürgenstock

The resort has several more events coming up soon. For example there will be a celebration of Swiss National Day on August 1st, with alphorn music, and a choice of Swiss or French cuisine, as well as a casual barbecue by the Hollywood pool. The Opera Dinner on October 27th and 28th will offer an exquisite culinary and musical experience, with performances by artists from the soloist ensemble of the Zurich Opera House. Finally, “Chefs United” on November 25th will bring together exceptional international chefs for a gastronomic extravaganza, celebrating cuisine and culture in the company of friends.

The Bürgenstock Resort open day and celebration was a huge success and a wonderful way to gain some insight into the historic background of this amazing resort.

Bürgenstock Resort

Address: Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, 6363 Obbürgen

Phone: 041 612 60 00

