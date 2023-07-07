Things To Do If You Want to Escape Zurich During Zürifäscht
Although I am a party animal and love big festivals and celebrations, I realise not everyone feels the same. I have had several requests from readers wanting to flee the city during Zürifäscht – so instead of writing individually to each person, I decided to put a list of some ideas and suggestions in one place. So here are some ideas for places to go, day trips and even some overnight stays (although this might be a bit late as it really is peak season right now!).
So for those of you who do not want to be sharing your city with a total of 2.5 Million other – here are the suggestions…
Hiking
You could escape to the countryside:
Check out these 6 Circular Hikes.
Hike along Walensee
(You might also want to check it the Tiny House Gondola is free for a night if you’re heading to the Walensee)
Hike from Lugano to Morcote
A Walk Along the Rhine Falls
4 Lakes Hike Engleberg
Walk or drive to Paxmal
Visit another Town or City
How about a trip to:
Neuchâtel
Einsiedlen
Lausanne
Geneva
St Gallen
Romanshorn
Lugano – Monte Brè
Lugano – Gandria
Solothurn
Bern
Champéry
You might fancy a trip further afield – maybe to:
Europapark
We will add a few more ideas to this in the coming days.
