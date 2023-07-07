Things To Do If You Want to Escape Zurich During Zürifäscht

Although I am a party animal and love big festivals and celebrations, I realise not everyone feels the same. I have had several requests from readers wanting to flee the city during Zürifäscht – so instead of writing individually to each person, I decided to put a list of some ideas and suggestions in one place. So here are some ideas for places to go, day trips and even some overnight stays (although this might be a bit late as it really is peak season right now!).

So for those of you who do not want to be sharing your city with a total of 2.5 Million other – here are the suggestions…

Hiking

You could escape to the countryside:

(You might also want to check it the Tiny House Gondola is free for a night if you’re heading to the Walensee)

Visit another Town or City

How about a trip to:

You might fancy a trip further afield – maybe to:

We will add a few more ideas to this in the coming days.

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************