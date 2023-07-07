Home Arts and Entertainment Things To Do If You Want to Escape Zurich During Zürifäscht
Things To Do If You Want to Escape Zurich During Zürifäscht

by newinzurich
Things To Do If You Want to Escape Zurich During Zürifäscht

Although I am a party animal and love big festivals and celebrations, I realise not everyone feels the same. I have had several requests from readers wanting to flee the city during Zürifäscht – so instead of writing individually to each person, I decided to put a list of some ideas and suggestions in one place. So here are some ideas for places to go, day trips and even some overnight stays (although this might be a bit late as it really is peak season right now!).

So for those of you who do not want to be sharing your city with a total of 2.5 Million other –  here are the suggestions…

Hiking

You could escape to the countryside:

Pizol Switzerland 6 Circular Walks Around 60 Minutes From Zürich

Check out these 6 Circular Hikes.

Hike from Weesen to Quinten along the Walensee

Hike along Walensee

(You might also want to check it the Tiny House Gondola is free for a night if you’re heading to the Walensee)

Hiking from Lugano to Morcote

Hike from Lugano to Morcote 

A Short and Scenic Hike Along The Rhine Falls

A Walk Along the Rhine Falls

Truebsee 4 Lakes Hike Engelberg Switzerland

4 Lakes Hike Engleberg 

A Trip To Paxmal The Amazing Peace Monument In The Churfirsten Mountains

Walk or drive to Paxmal

Visit another Town or City

How about a trip to:

Top Things To Do in Neuchâtel

Neuchâtel

Top Things To See in Einsiedeln - Not Far From Zurich

Einsiedlen

The Promenade in Ouchy Lausanne

Lausanne

Jet d'Eau Geneva Switzerland

Geneva

A Day Trip to St Gallen Switzerland. St Gallen Baroque Library

St Gallen 

Restaurant Hafen in Romanshorn

Romanshorn

Best Things to do in Lugano – A Trip to Monte Brè

Lugano – Monte Brè

The Olive Grove Trail Gandria - Lugano

Lugano – Gandria 

 Schloss Blumenstein Museum Solothurn

Solothurn

Stately Pleasure at the Bellevue Palace Hotel Bern

Bern

House - Summer Fun in Champéry Switzerland

Champéry

You might fancy a trip further afield – maybe to:

Europapark

We will add a few more ideas to this in the coming days.

