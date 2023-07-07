Titan Arum – Largest flower in the World at Papiliorama

The largest flower in the world is expected to come into bloom at Papiliorama in Kerzens, Switzerland over the next week – just at the start of the Swiss school holiday. The awe-inspiring unfurling of the remarkable Titan Arum flower is always a spectacle and you might have see that we wrote about the flowering of the Titan Arum at the Botanical Garden in Zurich a few weeks ago.

Hailing from the tropical forests of Sumatra, the Titan Arum boasts the title of the largest flower on Earth, with some specimens towering over 3 meters in height. Its extravagant display, however, is fleeting: for a mere night, the flower unfurls its entire calyx in all its glory, only to wilt away within 2-3 days. At the pinnacle of its bloom, the flower emanates a pungent scent resembling decaying flesh which can smell quite awful. However, its purpose is to attract beetles to pollinate the tiny hidden flowers nestled at the base of its floral chamber.

The life cycle of the Titan Arum is truly extraordinary. It possesses an underground tuber akin to a colossal potato. From this tuber, the plant sprouts a solitary colossal leaf that bears a striking resemblance to a towering tree. Through the process of photosynthesis, the tuber accumulates weight during the leaf phases. Once the tuber reaches a weight of around 20kg, the plant becomes capable of producing a flower. Approximately every 2 years, in between two leaf phases, it unveils a majestic blossom.

The Papiliorama team in Kerzens is excited to witness this natural spectacle once again. In 2020, Kerzers experienced the marvel of two plants blooming simultaneously. Although the bloom this time might be smaller, it should be a captivating sight with an estimated flower height of about 1 metre—a truly impressive display!

From Monday, 10th July you can watch a livestream showing the the development of the Titan Arum flower on the Papiliorama Foundation’s website, along with documented updates on Facebook and Instagram. To ensure visitors can witness the extraordinary event firsthand, Papiliorama will extend its opening hours until late in the evening during the night of blooming when the calyx unfurls completely. The precise timing of this spectacle will be revealed only on the day itself. Currently, it is expected to bloom between 10th and 14th July.

For more information see the Papiliorama Website here.

