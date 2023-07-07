What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid July 2023

Happy Züri Fäscht! Yes this is the main event taking place this week in Zurich and you can read all about what to expect here. Record temperatures are predicted so do make sure to wear plenty of sun protection and keep hydrated. If for any reason you don’t want to share your city with 2.5 million others, here are some suggestions on places to go to escape the crowds in Zurich.

You can check out the other key Summer events and activities in one place here and see the details for open air cinema and for the Allianz Open air and for many of the Open Air Music Festivals on too including the ZOA CITY concerts at the Dolder Ice Rink. It’s going to be hot so you may want to cool off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat (however, it may get very busy on the Limmat!) It’s a great opportunity to visit a waterside restaurant too, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace , or a Rooftop Bar. Don’t forget both the Montreux Jazz Festival and the Festival da Jazz in St Moritz are now on. If you fancy going for a hike not far from Zurich take a look here or maybe a trip to a Zurich park? If you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here.

And here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

A UNIQUE SWISS EXPERIENCE BY TRAIN: If you’re looking for a fabulous present for a birthday or anniversary, how about a trip on the Salon suisse Surprise Train to the vineyards of Valais (and more) on Saturday 19th August – a unique experience you are bound to treasure for a long time.

ZÜRIFÄSCHT 7TH – 9TH JULY: Zürifäscht runs from 7th – 9th July. It’s an amazing festival which only takes place every 3 years (and because of the pandemic it’s actually 4 years since the last one) – so don’t miss! Read all about it here.

IDEAS FOR PLACES TO GO TO ESCAPE THE CITY DURING ZÜRI FÄSCHT: If you’re looking for places to go to escape the city this weekend’s festivities – here are a list of ideas.

NATURKLANG TECHNO CONCERTS 7th – 9th JULY: Check out the Naturklang Tecno concerts at the Tree Festival Zurichhorn which have free ticketing – although there are also VIP options. See here.

FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ 6th – 31st JULY: Jazz in the mountains – a unique experience. The St Moritz Festival da Jazz takes place in the scenic alpine resort with a great line up of musicians. Find out more here.

AWCZ FIRST FRIDAYS! MEET UP AT ZÜRI FÄSCHT IN THE CHINAGARTEN 7th JULY: Celebrate Züri Fäscht with the American Women’s Club of Zurich!! We will meet in the area of the Chinagarten, near Höschgasse, where there are over 60 FoodTrucks and “Dancing under the Stars”. Everything at your own cost. If you’re interested in joining, please register online here.

LAKE ZURICH ÜBERQUERUNG SWIM 12th JULY: Don’t forget the organised swim across the lake is due to take place on 12th July. Read all about it here.

ZugMAGIC UNTIL 29th JULY: This year there are no air show or fireworks, but lots of entertainment at ZugMAGIC which continues until 29th July. ZugMAGIC features a hydrocreeen in front of the lake promenade for projections and animations and lots of entertainment is being provided in sustainable way. You can read all about it here.

TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.

ALLIANZ OPEN AIR CINEMA: Tickets for the Allianz Open air cinema went on sale at noon on 30th June for the Allianz open air cinema at Zurichhorn. See details here.

ZOA CITY OPEN AIR CONCERTS AT DOLDER ICE RINK MID JUNE – LATE JULY: Why not check out the ZOA city Open air concert at the Dolder ice rink – a perfect setting in the open air. Read all about the concerts here.

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL UNTIL 15th JULY: The annual Montreux Jazz Festival opens in Montreux on 30th June. Read all about it and see the program here.

BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich

ART IN THE PARK XXI AT BAUR AU LAC ZURICH UNTIL 16th JULY: The XXI edition of the Baur Au Lac’s Art in Park this year features the striking works of British artist and sculptor Thomas J Price. The exhibition is organised in conjunction with Hauser & Wirth and was curated by Gigi Kracht. Read all about it here.

INTERSOCCER SUMER CAMPS IN ZURICH AND ZUG: Sign your children up for these fun summer camps with a 15% discount using code NIZ15. See details of the summer camps here.

NEW TO SWITZERLAND – CHECK OUT ZUGUG CONSULTING: If you’ve just arrived in Switzerland or planning to move here soon, check out Zuzug Consulting. Run by expats living in Switzerland, they offer help and advice with everything you can think of to make your move go smoothly. Read all about their services here.

TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event form 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.

KIDS SUMMER PASS 2023 NOW ON SALE: Read all about the amazing ZVV Kids Summer Pass which is available from 20th June and costs just CHF 25 and gives free transport and free entry to many museums and Badis. Find out more here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here. FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON: Frau Gerold’s Garten’s Summer season is in full swing with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.

TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.

INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.

TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

THE GELMERBAHN IN GRIMSELWELT NOW OPEN: Why not take an adrenalin ride on the extreme steep Gelmerbahn which is now open until October. Read all about it here.

ENJOY OUTDOOR FUN & ADVENTURE IN CHAMPÉRY: Champéry in Switzerland is in one of the most scenic and unspoilt regions of Switzerland. However, it offers so many exciting outdoor experiences that it is a fabulous place for a holiday! Yvonne went there for us and you can read all about her experiences here.

WHY NOT TAKE A TRIP TO ZUG: ZUG is a beautiful place to visit and not too far from Zurich. Find out all about it here.

A TRIP TO CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES: Why not take a trip to Morges and visit the wonderful flower gardens and parks of Chateau Vullierens? Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO THE BRISSAGO ISLANDS IN TICINO: If you’re visiting Ticino the Brissago Islands are definitely worth a visit.

VISIT A CHOCOLATE FACTORY: Why not visit a chocolate factory? It’s a great idea whatever the weather. See details of a selection of Swiss Chocolate Factories here.

THE SWISS SURPRISE TRAIN TO VALAIS ON 19th AUGUST: There’s a very unique Swiss railway experience taking place on Saturday 19th August which would make for a perfect birthday or anniversary present or just a wonderful day out. It’s the Salon suisse “Surprise” train to Valais. We can’t tell you too much about it but take a look here to get some ideas of this wonderful trip!

A TRIP TO THE RHINE FALLS ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW. Fancy an unforgettable trip on the historic Churchill Red Arrow to the Rhine Falls? See all the details here.

E-BIKING AND MOUNTAIN CARTING IN VILLARS: How about some fun e-biking and mountain carting in Villars, in the French Speaking part of Switzerland.Read all about it here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October.Read all about it here.

VISIT CHAPLINS WORLD NEAR VEVEY: Why not make an excursion to see Chaplin’s World ? It’s a great exhibition all about Charlie Chaplin and well worth a visit. Read all about it here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.