What’s On In Zurich End of July 2023

Events

Wishing you a wonderful weekend & week ahead! The FREE Rundfunk FM Festival has just opened at the Landesmuseum and the Allianz Open Air Cinema has just started too. We also have a contest to win tickets for the Dolder Wellenkino Open Air Cinema which opens on 4th August. There are plenty of key Summer events and activities taking place Zurich and take a look at all the open air cinema here and the Open Air Music Festivals. ZOA CITY concerts are ending soon. If you’re looking for FREE & cheap things to do in Zurich check here. When the sun is out why not cool off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat. It’s a great opportunity to visit a waterside restaurant too, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace , or check out these great Rooftop Bars. Don’t forget the Festival da Jazz in St Moritz is on now on & continues until 31st July.

Excursions

If you fancy going for a hike not far from Zurich take a look here or maybe a trip to a Zurich park? If you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here. And here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

A UNIQUE SWISS EXPERIENCE BY TRAIN: If you’re looking for a fabulous present for a birthday or anniversary, how about a trip on the Salon suisse Surprise Train to the vineyards of Valais (and more) on Saturday 19th August – a unique experience you are bound to treasure for a long time.

Contests / Offers

*** WIN *** TICKETS FOR THE DOLDER WELLEN: This open air cinema is opening again in August with a fun and relaxed atmosphere, the Dolder offers a great selection of movies playing in English and German. Enter contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets here.

NEW IN ZURICH – CALIDA POP UP STORE RENNWEG + OFFER: Calida has just opened a large and exciting new pop-up shop in Renweg, Zurich. You can use the code NewInZurich10 to get 10% off all purchases over CHF 100 (in the Rennweg branch). Please note the code is not valid online, simply mention the code to staff when purchasing.

MOHR LIFE WELLNESS RESORT TIROL AUSTRIA 10% OFF FOR SWISS VISITORS: Fancy a luxurious wellness break with gourmet food? If you use the code Schweiz10, there is a 10% discount off all stays for visitors from Switzerland in July and August. Read all about MOHR Life Wellness Resort here.

If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here. If you’re interested in working in education, you might be interested in taking the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.

EVENT LISTINGS BY DATE

FREE RUNDFUNK.FM 20th JULY – 2nd SEPT: This fun radio and music festival takes place annually just outside the Landesmuseum. Local and international DJ’s and musicians will be playing lively music for you over the span of multiple weeks, and there are even food stands to visit while you’re there! Entrance is free, so visit the Landesmuseum and enjoy some fun summertime music. For more information, click here.

ALLIANZ OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH NOW OPEN: The Allianz open air cinema at Zurichhorn has just opened. See details and the full programme here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: For a list of all the various Open Air Cinema offerings in and around Zurich – See more open air cinema options in Zurich here.

PAINT & SIP GLOW IN THE DARK 22nd JULY: This fun and creative opportunity will bring out the inner artist in you! Join this event to recreate some famous paintings, using glow in the dark paint! Lessons are taught by an expert in both English and German. (Also happening again on August 26th) Read more about it here.

FILM AM SEE 20th JULY: This open-air cinema is located right on Lake Zurich next to the Rote Fabrik in District 2. Movies are shown every Thursday and occasionally on Friday’s all throughout July and August. The address is Rote Fabrik, Seestrasse 395 8038 Zürich.You can see the program here.

ZOA CITY OPEN AIR CONCERTS AT DOLDER ICE RINK MID JUNE 22nd JULY: Why not check out the ZOA city Open air concert at the Dolder ice rink – a perfect setting in the open air. Read all about the concerts here.

KIDS SUMMER PASS 2023 NOW ON SALE: Read all about the amazing ZVV Kids Summer Pass which is available from 20th June and costs just CHF 25 and gives free transport and free entry to many museums and Badis. Find out more here.

MICAS GARTEN NACHTMARKT 26th JULY: Located near Altstetten, this garden transforms into a bazaar filled with 50 unique stands with experts eager to show you their products, including clothing, jewellery, and more hand-made items. Along with live music, food, and drinks, so should definitely be worth the visit! You can read more about it here. If you don’t know what MICAS Garten is see here.

EUROGAMES BERN 26th – 29th JULY: Don’t miss the 2023 edition of the Eurogames taking place in Bern.Read all about it here.

CLASSIC CAR + OLD TIMER EVENTS: A wide array of Old-Timer events taking place in Switzerland. On Saturday, July 29th, there is an event at the Dorfplatz in Zumikon. See details here.

SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST JULY: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.

FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ NOW UNTIL 31st JULY: Jazz in the mountains – a unique experience. The St Moritz Festival da Jazz takes place in the scenic alpine resort with a great line up of musicians. Find out more here.

ZugMAGIC UNTIL 29th JULY: This year there are no air show or fireworks, but lots of entertainment at ZugMAGIC which continues until 29th July. ZugMAGIC features a hydrocreeen in front of the lake promenade for projections and animations and lots of entertainment is being provided in sustainable way. You can read all about it here.

DOLDER WELLEN KINO 4th – 20th AUG + ***WIN TICKETS***: This open air cinema is opening again in August for people of all ages! A fun and relaxed atmosphere, the Dolder offers dozens of movies playing in English and German. Doors open at 19:00 and films begin at 20:30. Enter contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets here.

ZURICH TANGO MARATHON 4th – 6th AUGUST: Join this exciting and authentic Tango Marathon, taking place at the Kulturmarkt on August 4th at 9am until August 6th at 9pm! You can find more details here.

ZURICH STREET PARADE 12th AUGUST: The annual Zurich Street Parade is the biggest techno event in Switzerland. People from all over the world come to this festival to enjoy the fun music and various attractions, along with delicious food stands and drinks that will help you enjoy the festival throughout the afternoon and night. Read all about Street Parade here.

AMERON HOTEL ZURICH STREET PARADE DAY RAVE PARTY 12th AUGUST: How about enjoying a party at the Ameron Zurich hotel to celebrate and enjoy Street Parade? Ameron Zurich has a fabulous location right on Seestrasse where you can enjoy watching the parade and have a party atmosphere with great DJs whilst enjoying a delicious buffet and a welcome drink. Read all about it here.

LATE NIGHT MUSIC AT FRAUMÜNSTER 18th AUG: Enjoy some late night music playing at the Fraumünster on August 18th. A beautiful violoncello solo will be performed by Gabriel Wernly, and tickets are only CHF 25, and free for anyone under 20! For more concerts at the Fraumünster, see the timetable here.

DÖRFLIFÄSCHT 25TH – 27TH AUG: At the end of August, the annual Dörflifäscht is happening in the Niederdorf in the center of Zurich! In the afternoon there are endless opportunities for games for families, and in the evening it transforms into a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, DJ’s, and plenty of dancing! Delicious international food and drink stands are set up left and right, so make sure you put this event in your calendar and come with your friends and family! You can also read more about it here.

LAKE PARADE 19th AUGUST AT SEEHAUS HERRLIBERG : This fun and exciting Lakeside party and parade takes place on Saturday, 19th August from 2pm until 10pm at the Lakeside at Seehaus Herrliberg.

LIMMAT SWIM 19th (or 26th) AUGUST: The Limmat Swim (Limmatschwimmen) is due to take place on 19th August with a fall back date of 26th August if the conditions aren’t right. See all the details here.

LAKE ZURICH ÜBERQUERUNG SWIM 23rd AUG: The organised swim across the lake is now due to take place on 23rd August. Read all about it here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG TILL 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.

WELTKLASSE DIAMOND LEAGUE 31st AUGUST: This annual sporting event takes place in Zurich at the end of summer and is a huge hit amongst sports enthusiasts. The track-and-field event takes place in the Stadion Letzigrund and hosts popular athletes from all over the world to compete. More information can be found here.

THE BÜRGENSTOCK RESORT CELEBRATES 150th ANNIVERSARY: On 16th July the Bürgenstock Resort celebrated its 150th anniversary with a day of music, historical tours and amazing food. Read all about it here.

TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.

FREE AND CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out this list of free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer. Take a look here.

IDEAS FOR PLACES TO GO TO ESCAPE THE CITY : If you’re looking for places to go to escape the city (this was created in response to some requests for people wanting to escape Züri Fäscht) – but it still has some valid options – here are a list of ideas.

SECRET ISLAND OPEN NOW: Secret Garden, a great lakeside location has just opened for drinks and dining with Kai Sushi, with great music from some of the best DJ’s in Zurich. You can relax by the lake and enjoy a variety of music with a cocktail in hand. Located at the Urban Beach Club at Tiefenbrunnen. You can read more here.

NEW TO SWITZERLAND – CHECK OUT ZUGUG CONSULTING: If you’ve just arrived in Switzerland or planning to move here soon, check out Zuzug Consulting. Run by expats living in Switzerland, they offer help and advice with everything you can think of to make your move go smoothly. Read all about their services here.

TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event form 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON: Frau Gerold’s Garten’s Summer season is in full swing with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich

GUIDE TO E-BIKING IN & AROUND ZURICH: Check out these great e-biking tips from Heather. Read all about them here.

New In Switzerland – Opalin apricot-flavoured lemonade!

The Swiss natural drinks company Opaline have just launched a delicious and refreshing apricot-flavoured lemonade called Opalin. Made from apricots from the Wallis region of Switzerland and naturally sweetened with apple, the apricot lemonade has a gentle sparkle and is wonderfully thirst quenching. Drink on its own or use as a delicious mixer! Order it here for a refreshing Summer ! www.opaline-shop.ch

CYCLE ROUTES NEAR TO ZURICH: Check out these great cycle routes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.

TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.

INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.

TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

THE GELMERBAHN IN GRIMSELWELT NOW OPEN: Why not take an adrenalin ride on the extreme steep Gelmerbahn which is now open until October. Read all about it here.

TRAVEL INSPIRATION

WELLNESS & GOURMET FOOD MOHR LIFE TYROL AUSTRIA – SPECIAL 10% OFFEER: Hotel MOHR Life Resort in Tyrol, Austria is the perfect place to relax, recharge your batteries and enjoy gourmet foot with a backdrop of the Zugspitze mountains. For stays during July and August there is a special 10% offer for guests from Switzerland when you use the code Schweiz10 and book via email. See all the details here.

A TRIP TO THE BRISSAGO ISLANDS IN TICINO: If you’re visiting Ticino the Brissago Islands are definitely worth a visit.

VISIT A CHOCOLATE FACTORY: Why not visit a chocolate factory? It’s a great idea whatever the weather. See details of a selection of Swiss Chocolate Factories here.

THE SWISS SURPRISE TRAIN TO VALAIS ON 19th AUGUST: There’s a very unique Swiss railway experience taking place on Saturday 19th August which would make for a perfect birthday or anniversary present or just a wonderful day out. It’s the Salon suisse “Surprise” train to Valais. We can’t tell you too much about it but take a look here to get some ideas of this wonderful trip!

A TRIP TO THE RHINE FALLS ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW. Fancy an unforgettable trip on the historic Churchill Red Arrow to the Rhine Falls? See all the details here.

Photo courtesy of SBB

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October. Read all about it here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.