What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late July 2023

Wishing you a wonderful weekend! Züri Fäscht may well be over (but you can see some photos of it here) and (photos of the fireworks and the drone display here) but the Chilbi and amusement park at Sechselaeutenplatz continues until Sunday 16th July.

There are still plenty of other key Summer events and activities taking place Zurich and you see the details of the open air cinema the Open Air Music Festivals on too. ZOA CITY concerts are on at the Dolder Ice Rink. If it's hot you may want to cool off in one of Zurich's Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat. It's a great opportunity to visit a waterside restaurant too, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace , or a Rooftop Bar. Don't forget the Festival da Jazz in St Moritz is now on.

And here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

A UNIQUE SWISS EXPERIENCE BY TRAIN: If you're looking for a fabulous present for a birthday or anniversary, how about a trip on the Salon suisse Surprise Train to the vineyards of Valais (and more) on Saturday 19th August – a unique experience you are bound to treasure for a long time.

THE AMUSEMENTS & FAIR AT SECHSELAEUTENPLATZ: Züri Fäscht may be over but you can still enjoy the amusements and the fair at Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich until Sunday 16th July.

ICH SEH’S ANDERS 14&16th JULY: Join various inclusive and guided art tours on the 14th and 16th of July at Haus Konstruktiv. See details here

SOMMERKINO RÖNTGENPLATZ 14th JULY: A popular open-air cinema that plays German movies every Friday and Saturday evening in July. Drinks and food open at 7pm, and the films begin at 9:30pm. The venue is located in District 5. For more information visit their website here.

OPEN-AIR WOLLISHOFEN 14th and 15th JULY: Enjoy this 2-day open air festival with a great selection of local artists! Bring your friends along to this fun and vibrant music festival on July 14th and 15th, located in District 2. The lineup can be found here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: See more open air cinema options in Zurich here.

PAPILIORAMA BUTTERFLY SANCTUARY TITAN ARUM BLOOM AROUND 14th JULY: If you missed seeing the Titan Arum Flower blooming at the Botanical Garden in Zurich recently, you may be happy to know that there is a Titan Arum coming into bloom at Papiliorama in Kerzens at the time of writing. Read all about it here.

SECRET ISLAND OPENED 13th JULY: Secret Garden a great lakeside location has just opened for drinks and dining with Kai Sushi, including music from some of the best DJ’s in Zurich. You can relax by the lake and enjoy a variety of music with a cocktail in hand. Located at the Urban Beach Club at Tiefenbrunnen. You can read more here.

HUNDSTAGE IN DER MÜHLE 14th JULY – 19th AUGUST: Summer evenings with live music, literature and street food in Mühle Tiefenbrunnen. Free entrance! See details here.

SCHIFFERSTECHEN 15th JULY: Zurich’s traditional water jousting event that only takes place every 3 years. Check it out on 15th July along the Limmat river. in the centre of Zurich close to the Storchen hotel.

MICAS GARTEN NACHTMARKT 15th JULY: Located near Altstetten, this garden transforms into a bazaar filled with 50 unique stands with experts eager to show you their products, including clothing, jewellery, and more hand-made items. Along with live music, food, and drinks, so should definitely be worth the visit! You can read more about it here. (Also happening again on 19th and 26th of August). If you don’t know what MICAS Garten is see here.

BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich

LITERATURE FESTIVAL ZURICH UNTIL 16th JULY: There is a literature festival taking place until the 16th of July! Join to listen to a variety of readings and conversations, with drinks and bar opening at 7pm. The program can be found here.

ART IN THE PARK XXI AT BAUR AU LAC ZURICH ENDS 16th JULY: The XXI edition of the Baur Au Lac’s Art in Park this year features the striking works of British artist and sculptor Thomas J Price. The exhibition is organised in conjunction with Hauser & Wirth and was curated by Gigi Kracht. It ends on 16th July. Read all about it here.

10 YEARS OF E-TUK TUK JUBILEE CELEBRATION 18th JULY: Check out this exciting 10 year celebration of E-TUK TUK’s, starting at 2pm at Predigerplatz 22. More information can be found here.

KIDS SUMMER PASS 2023 NOW ON SALE: Read all about the amazing ZVV Kids Summer Pass which is available from 20th June and costs just CHF 25 and gives free transport and free entry to many museums and Badis. Find out more here.

FESTIVAL DA JAZZ ST MORITZ NOW UNTIL 31st JULY: Jazz in the mountains – a unique experience. The St Moritz Festival da Jazz takes place in the scenic alpine resort with a great line up of musicians. Find out more here.

ZugMAGIC UNTIL 29th JULY: This year there are no air show or fireworks, but lots of entertainment at ZugMAGIC which continues until 29th July. ZugMAGIC features a hydrocreeen in front of the lake promenade for projections and animations and lots of entertainment is being provided in sustainable way. You can read all about it here.

FILM AM SEE 20th JULY: This open-air cinema is located right on Lake Zurich next to the Rote Fabrik in District 2. Movies are shown every Thursday and occasionally on Friday’s all throughout July and August. The address is Rote Fabrik, Seestrasse 395 8038 Zürich.You can see the program here.

EUROGAMES BERN 26th – 29th JULY: Don’t miss the 2023 edition of the Eurogames taking place in Bern.Read all about it here.

OLD-TIMER AUSSTELLUNG 29th JULY: A wide array of Old-Timer vehicles are displayed in Zumikon, an event which is hosted by the Gemeinde. The event takes place all day on Saturday, July 29th, at the Dorfplatz in Zumikon.

SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST JULY: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.

ZURICH TANGO MARATHON 4th – 6th AUGUST: Join this exciting and authentic Tango Marathon, taking place at the Kulturmarkt on August 4th at 9am until August 6th at 9pm! You can find more details here.

ZURICH STREET PARADE 12th AUGUST: The annual Zurich Street Parade is the biggest techno event in Switzerland. People from all over the world come to this festival to enjoy the fun music and various attractions, along with delicious food stands and drinks that will help you enjoy the festival throughout the afternoon and night. Read all about Street Parade here.

LAKE PARADE 19th AUGUST AT SEEHAUS HERRLIBERG : This fun and exciting Lakeside party and parade takes place on Saturday, 19th August from 2pm until 10pm at the Lakeside at Seehaus Herrliberg.

LIMMAT SWIM 19th (or 26th) AUGUST: The Limmat Swim (Limmatschwimmen) is due to take place on 19th August with a fall back date of 26th August if the conditions aren’t right. See all the details here.

LAKE ZURICH ÜBERQUERUNG SWIM 23rd AUG: The organised swim across the lake is now due to take place on 23rd August. Read all about it here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG TILL 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.

WELTKLASSE DIAMOND LEAGUE 31st AUGUST: This annual sporting event takes place in Zurich at the end of summer and is a huge hit amongst sports enthusiasts. The track-and-field event takes place in the Stadion Letzigrund and hosts popular athletes from all over the world to compete. More information can be found here.

