Züri Fäscht 2023 Fireworks & Drone Photos

With photos by Geoff Pegler

You may have already seen some of our impressions of Züri Fäscht in this article, but we thought it might be better to put all the firework photos in one place – as there were so many! In addition there were also drone displays too – and you can find the drone photos further down the article.

There were firework displays on Friday evening at 10.30pm then again on Saturday evening at 10.30pm and finally at 1am on Sunday morning. What a festival!

The impressions you can find here were all taken by photographer Geoff Pegler. The fireworks on Friday night were entitled «Love the Life» by Parente Fireworks Group.

The fireworks on Saturday evening at 10.30pm were entitled «Klassik» and were by IP Innovative Pyrotechnik GmbH.

The fireworks at 1am in the morning were entitled «Best of Pop-Rock» and were also put on by IP Innovative Pyrotechnik GmbH. You can also find some video reels further down at the bottom of the article.

Drone Photos at Züri Fäscht 2023

The drone displays were put on by ewz, Zurich’s electricity company and took place after the first firework display on each of the first two evenings.

Photos by photographer Geoff Pegler

Instagram Video Reels of the Fireworks

You can see below some reels by photographer Alex Nikolsky:

Fireworks Instagram Reel

General Züri Fäscht Impressions Instagram Reel

