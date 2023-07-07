Züri Fäscht – Zurich’s Top Summer Festival 7th – 9th July 2023

Züri Fäscht 7th – 9th July 2023

Every three years, an amazing festival takes place in Zurich called Züri Fäscht. It should have taken place from 1st – 3rd July 2022. However, due to the pandemic, the festival for 2022 was postponed and it is now taking place from 7th – 9th July 2023 when it is expected to attract over 2.5 million visitors. There will be attractions galore with a unique mix of food, music, parties, stunts and even fireworks. In fact you will find around 150 food and drink stands, 70 different rides and attractions, 300 market stalls and 50 stages for concerts and music. There is also a special schedule on all Zurich’s ZVV public transport to get you round – although don’t forget many streets in the centre will be closed to cars. If the idea of all this is not your cup of tea, scroll to the bottom of this article for some suggestions on things to do outside the city.

This year’s Züri Fäscht motto is all about sustainability and the environment and everywhere in the city you will find not just litter bins, but recycling bins too – encouraging you to recycle – and of course to reduce and reuse wherever possible. And don’t forget Zurich has over 1200 free drinking fountains where you can top up on cold, refreshing water. So keep hydrated and don’t forget your sunscreen either as it is predicted to be a scorcher!

History of Züri Fäscht

The first edition of Züri Fäscht took place in 1951 and ever since 1976 this wonderful Summer event has been taking place in its current form and it has been a fixture in the city of Zurich’s calendar of events since 1991. Since then it has taken place every three years, apart from this time which will be 4 years due to the pandemic. It is known in Zurich as the “festival of festivals”.

A Whole Programme of Festivities in the City of Zurich

We went along the last time to Züri Fascht in both 2019 and 2016 and saw acrobatics, tight rope walkers, a zip line across the Limmat, lots of impromptu music places all over, a fair ground with attractions and lots more.

Fireworks – One of the Highlights of Züri Fäscht

We found one of the highlights of Züri Fäscht to be the amazing firework show which is set to music and takes place each evening. Tickets for seats with great views at Mythenquai were available but these now appear to be sold out but you should be able to find other locations to watch the fireworks around the lake to view the spectacular display.

What Can I See and Do?

On the first day there is an official opening ceremony taking place at 5pm at the corner of Quaibrücke and Utoquai. There are free concerts and lots of music and stalls with food and refreshments galore and the “Longest Bar” along General-Guisan-Quai. Last time there were even amphibious water cars. You can see the full programme of events on the Zürifäscht website here.

Züri Fäscht – Something For Everyone

In addition to the three firework shows and the three ewz drone shows there really is something for everyone at Züri Fäscht 2023. There will be more than 300 market stalls and at the Züri-Fäscht-Chilbi you will find everything from delicious food to sporting competitions and cultural highlights and even dancing with Caliente! in the Münsterhof. At the opening ceremony on Friday afternoon, the Mayor Corine Mauch and the President of the Züri Fäscht Organizing Committee, Albert Leiser, will officially open the Züri Fäscht and the singer Marc Sway and the Stadtmusik Zürich will provide musical entertainment.

You will find stalls all along Sechseläutenplatz, Hafendamm Enge, Mythenquai, Limmatquai, Bürkliplatz and at Sechseläutenplatz for the Chilbi. Another couple of highlights taking place are the zipline across the Limmat from the Lindenhof and wake boarding on the Limmat! For the 2023 edition of Züri Fäscht there will also be something new to look forward to – a drone show featuring 300 drones! And there will be lots of live music, DJs and dancing, much of it free, and going on until the wee hours.

Food and Drink at Züri Fäscht

There will also of course be Street Food from all over the world – so you can find everything from Bratwurst to Raclette to South American delicacies and Indian curries.

Toilets

All over Zurich you will find the Toi Toi toilets but at Bürkliplatz and a few other locations you can buy a “Bändli” or ribbon bracelet for CHF 10 and then you can use their very clean facilities anytime you want over the 3 days of festivities. You can also just use the toilets once for CHF 2. I’m including this as several people asked me – so if you like clean toilets – this one is for you!

Videos From Previous Events

Züri Fäscht Fireworks & Drone Shows

The fireworks have got to be one of the main highlights and they take place on both Friday and Saturday night. The fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. (on Friday and Saturday evenings) and on Saturday there is an additional display at 1 a.m. This is in addition to the EWZ drone shows.

Please check out these fireworks of the first night of Zuerifaescht 2019 by photographer Geoff Pegler:

Map of Area Closed to Traffic from 6am on Friday 7th July

You can see a map here:

Züri Fäscht

When: 7th – 9th July 2023

Where: All over Zurich, and around the lake basin

See the map of where the events will take place here

For more information please visit the Züri Fäscht website (in German) here.

Züri Fäscht App

There is a Züri Fäscht App you can download which gives you all the latest information.

Programme of Events

For a list of the programme highlights click here.

Map of Züri Fäscht Events

Check out this map showing where most of the key events will take place:

So do enjoy Züri Fäscht, one of the top events in Zurich from 7th – 9th July!

What To Do If you Want To Leave Town?

Understandably, some of you will not want to be sharing your city with a total of 2.5 Million other – in which case here are some suggestions on places and things to do:

Hiking

You could escape to the countryside:

Visit another Town or City

How about a trip to:

