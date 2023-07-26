Home Arts and Entertainment Zurich Theater Spektakel at Landiwiese
17th August – 3rd September 2023

Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2023

The Zürcher Theater Spektakel will kick off  its latest edition on 17th August 2023 and there is a full program of events right up until 3rd September. It was founded back in 1980 as an international festival for theatre, culture and the arts and has now grown into one of Zurich’s highlights attracting international acts and visitors from all over the world. Many of the acts are in English and other languages and of course for many performances no language is necessary.

Located in Landiwiese on Lake Zurich

Set in a wonderful location right on Lake Zurich in Landiwiese with plenty of space for multiple stages, lake-side restaurants and bars, it’s a great location to go as a family or with friends. As well as the scheduled program event there are lots of stand up, street and impromptu acts taking place all over this area of Landiwiese right on the lake.

zurich theatre spektakel at Landiwiese

Zürcher Theater Spektakel

Zürcher Theater Spektakel is truly becoming one of Europe’s most important performing arts festivals – so why not pop by and see for yourself? There is a huge variety of acts and entertainment and something for everyone.

When: From 17th August until 3rd September 2023

More information: Please go to the website 

Program of Events: See the Schedule of Events here. 

Where: It all takes place around Landiwiese. See the map of the location here.

Google Maps of Zurich Theater Spektakel at Landiwiese

Photos courtesy of Zürcher Theater Speaktakel

