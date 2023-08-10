10 Top Flower Shops in Zurich

8
Top 10 Flower Shops In Zurich
Where To Buy and Send Flowers in Zurich Switzerland
- Blumen Krämer Zurich: Renowned for its quality and service, it has two locations, one at Tastrasse 62, 8001 Zurich and one at the ShopVille at Hauptbahnhof Zurich. Click here to visit their website. Blumen Krämer were also responsible for the huge flower Easter egg which was displayed in the Wasserkirche at Easter 2023.It was confirmed to be the World’s biggest Easter egg and was made of 30,000 daffodils See photos and read the article here
- Urs Bergmann Florist: Known for a wide variety of flowers and other antique items, found at Marktgasse 6, 8004 Zürich, Switzerland. Click here to look at their website.
- Blumen Fitze: Renowned for fresh flowers they also sell a number of floral accessories and are located at Augustinergasse 20, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland. Several times per year they fill the fountain at the top of Augustinergasse with roses or a variety of flowers. They also take part in the Rose Fountain initiative every Easter. Read all about Zurich’s rose fountains here. Click here to look at their website.
- Marsano: A high-end florist offering luxurious designs, situated at Bahnhoffstrasse 28, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland. Click here to visit their website.
- Blumen Binder: Beautiful and fresh plants and flowers. Located at Oberdorfstrasse 10, 8001 Zurich. For more information, click here.
- Blumenhalle: Known for unique designs for various occasions, and has 3 locations. One in Zurich center at Talacker 30, 8001 Zurich. Click here to visit their website.
- Le Fleuriste: Offers beautiful flower arrangements for special events. Located at Limmatstrasse 189 8005 Zurich. Click here for more information.
- The Bloomery: Offering beautiful arrangements at Winterthurstrasse 99, 8304 Wallisellen. Click here to visit their website.
- Christian Felix AG: Flower shop making specialized flower bouquets located at Badenerstrasse 569, 8048 Zürich. Click here for more information.
- Coop City Flower Shop: Part of a known chain, this shop is located at Bahnhofstrasse 57, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland. Click here for more information.
This article was written by Nina Briefel, a student at an international school in Zurich. Nina is passionate about journalism and wants to expand her skills in article writing and research.
