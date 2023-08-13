Augusta Raurica Roman Festival: Ancient Times In Switzerland

Photo courtesy of Augusta Raurica

The Roman Festival at Augusta Raurica takes place every year on the last week of August. This year it is taking place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August at Augst in Switzerland.

The inaugural Roman festival at Augusta Raurica took place in 1992, coinciding with the unveiling of the “Roman” animal park. Five years later the next one took place. However, since 1997, it has become a fixture in the calendar of so many history enthusiasts as well as families the length and breadth of Switzerland. So every August, a trip to Augusta Raurica becomes a journey back in time offering a mix of authentic historical presentations and lots of Roman traditions as well as Roman style food and drink!

Photo courtesy of Augusta Raurica

One of the key characteristics of this event is its relaxed and fun ambiance, paired with a lineup that’s both family-oriented and reasonably priced. Each year, professionals like librarians, illustrators, and archaeologists all come together to bring the Roman era back to life for everyone who visits.

Photo courtesy of Augusta Raurica copyright Susanne Schenker

What makes the Augusta Raurica festival really special is its commitment to authenticity. There’s always a balance between old favorites and new attractions. What is even more important is ensuring that every aspect of the festival is based on verified historical research. Each offering is scrutinized for its accuracy, and vendors are selected with great care. Only those with deep knowledge about their wares and the history behind them are chosen. At Augusta Raurica you have the opportunity to wander through a meticulously arranged market with nearly 100 stalls, offering interactive activities and you really feel as if you’re immersed in Ancient Rome.

Around 1,000 people are responsible for bringing this event to life from special historical performers, employees of Augusta Raurica and a legion of passionate volunteers, ensuring every aspect of the festival is a memorable trip back to the Roman era. So if you have never been, why not take a trip out to Augst and relive the Roman era for a day? See details below for more information.

Getting there

By car it takes around 50 minutes to get to Augusta Raurica in Augst and by train around 1 hour 25 minutes.

Photo courtesy of Augusta Raurica copyright Susanne Schenker

Roman Festival at Augusta Raurica

Where: AUGUSTA RAURICA, Giebenacherstrasse 17, CH-4302 Augst

When: Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th 2023. Do check the festival website for full details in case of any updates.

Opening Times: Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM, Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM

Tickets: Tickets cost CHF 18 andyou can purchase them online here

Website: Visit the Augusta Raurica Roman Festival website here.

See a video of the Roman Festival at August Raurica here

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************