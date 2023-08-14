Badenfahrt: 18th – 27th August 2023

The city of Baden is just 20 minutes from Zurich and has long been known as a wellness destination, famous for its thermal springs from which it derives its name. Badenfahrt is a special tradition which is synonymous with fun and festivities and it takes place in the town (usually!) just every 10 years. However, this year marks the 100 year anniversary of the festival, so instead of waiting until 2027, it was decided to celebrate the centenary in 2023.

A Festival Lasting 10 Days

Badenfahrt is one of the most popular folk festivals in Switzerland and runs for 10 days, involving volunteers, societies and businesses and takes place this year from 18-27 August 2023. It first started in 1923, and since 1937 it has been taking place in the town every 10 years.

Photo courtesy of Badenfahrt

There are large big stages where musical, dance, and theatrical performances will take place. In addition there is a massive colourful fairground and there are plenty of activities for children too. You need to buy festival pass to attend the concerts. You also need to buy tickets for the rides in the Luna Park and for the various workshops. More information can be found under each item on the program.

Photo courtesy of Badenfahrt

During the evenings there is a fabulous light show with music and sound. This eclectic mix of cultural events takes place in Baden with music, acts, amazing stalls and wonderful food to tempt you. In fact there are 100 food stalls to keep hunger at bay, which are operated by each of the various associations involved in Badenfahrt. So why not go along and enjoy and admire the various contrasts the city has to offer? After all, if you miss it you will (probably!) have to wait another 10 years!

Baden is a beautiful town and worth visiting outside of Badenfahrt too. Take a look here to see some of the top things to do in the town.

Badenfahrt

When: 18th – 27th August 2023

Where: Baden, Switzerland

There is also a Badenfahrt App with all the infromation about times and costs which you can download for your phone!

For more information please visit the Badenfahrt website here.

