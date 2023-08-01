Best Pizza Restaurants in Zurich

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Zurich

There are few people who can resist a delicious slice of thin crispy pizza – but where can you find the best ones in and around Zurich? Check out these recommendations for some great Pizza places you might like to taste…

Pizzeria Molino

The pizzeria chain Molino is one of the best pizza restaurants in Zurich and has been around for 30 years. Their special homemade pizza dough is fermented for 48 hours. This makes their delicious pizzas crispier than most and also, very importantly much more more easily digestible.

There are several addresses in Zurich including:

Gasometerstrasse 26, 8005 Zurich

Limmatquai 6, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 261 01 17

Visit the Pizzeria Molino website here.

Pizza Belcafe Bellevue

The Pizza Belcafe is a take-away right in the centre of Bellevue. It’s perfect if you want a small slice of pizza and don’t have time to sit down at a restaurant. Don’t miss their 2 for 1 “Happy hour” from 11:45 to 13:45.

Address: Bellevue Tram Stop, Bellevue 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 251 98 00

Visit the Pizza Belcafe Bellevue website.

Pizzeria Santa Lucia

The consistently good and reasonably priced pizzeria in Zurich with a local feel is available in eight locations in Zurich. The best way to enjoy the crispy pizzas from the beech wood-fired oven at Zurich Limmatplatz. You can find all sorts of great toppings and even vegan pizzas that are colourful and look and taste delicious!

There are multiple addresses around Zurich:

Seefeldstrasse 88, 8001 Zurich

Stadelhoferstrasse 8, 8001 Zürich

Talacker 41, 8001 Zurich

Waaggasse 5, 8001 Zürich

Tel: 044 261 80 70

Visit the Santa Lucia website.

Pizzeria Don Leone

In addition to the classics, Pizzeria Don Leone also have special creations such as the Amore Mio with pork and black truffle. An authentic Mediterranean classic. In addition to the restaurant at Stauffacher, there is also the L’aperitivo, where yo can enoy a relaxed Italian aperitif!

Address: Bäckerstrasse 31, 8004 Zürich

L’aperitivo: Bäckerstrasse 36, 8004 Zurich

Tel: 044 241 01 01

Visit the Pizzeria Don Leone website.

Napulé Stadelhofen

This take-away pizza gives you the real authentic Napoli experience with classic Napoli street food. Located conveniently near the Stadelhofen train station, this pizza location is ideal if you find yourself hungry and in the mood for a small pizza.

Address: Stadelhoferstrasse 42, 8001 Zürich

Alternatively, why not take the train to Meilen and visit their original restaurant which also offers seating as well as take away. Address: Kirchgasse 59, 8706 Meilen

Tel: 044 260 86 68

Visit the Napulé website

Ristorante Cucina

In this pizzeria in Zurich, the pizza is not round but oval and is served on the wooden board. If you are gluten intolerant – no problemas for a surcharge of 5 francs all pizzas can be ordered gluten-free. Many swear by specials like Pizza del Nonno with prawns, spinach and garlic. In summer, the Cucina offers its guests outdoor seating and a wonderful holiday feeling!

Address: Kasernenstrasse 77A, 8004 Zürich

Tel: 044 242 40 00

Visit the Cucina website

Stripped Pizza

This unique and creative pizzeria will create the perfect pizza just for you. Stripped Pizza strives to make healthy, natural pizza’s that taste delicious and will have you coming back for more. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options are also always available, and their menu will definitely have any pizza you are craving.

Stripped Pizza has two addresses:

Talacker 41, 8001 Zurich

Seefeldstrasse 88, 8008 Zurich

Tel: 044 554 85 23

Visit the Stripped Pizza website.

Il Basilico

Delicious homemade pizza is Il Basilico’s motto. They strive to create delicious and fresh pizza, and their menu has something to offer for everyone. They have been making pizzas in Zurich since 1998 and warmly welcome all guests to enjoy their delicious pizza!

Address: Birmensdorferstrasse 364, 8055 Zurich

Tel: 044 450 88 99

Visit the Il Basilico website.

So Pizza

So Pizza offer a unique concept with unlimited pizza and salad. It’s a fun pizzeria to visit especially with family and friends. So Pizza offers personalised pizzas for each person made fresh and brought straight to the table, and they serve a large bowl of salad on the table for everyone to share. This modern pizza kitchen is a great place to visit, and they have indoor and outdoor seating, so you can go eat there all year round!

Address: Langstrasse 20, 8004 Zurich

Visit the So Pizza website.

Vapiano

Vapiano offers pizza, pasta, salad, and sandwiches for a reasonable price, located just a few minutes walk from the Stadelhofen train station. You can dine in, take out, and order, but you can’t make a reservation, so their motto is “just come by when you are hungry”. This relaxed, Italian style modern restaurant is a favourite for all, so be sure to check it out and enjoy delicious oven made pizza.

Address: Rämistrasse 8, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 044 252 00 62

Visit the Vapiano website.

