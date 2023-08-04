Exciting Events Taking Place in Zurich and Switzerland In August

August literally begins with a bang in Switzerland as Swiss National Day is celebrated and the whole country is adorned in red and white. It’s usually a month perfect for outdoor activities like hiking and grilling and exploring. It’s the perfect time for visiting Swiss destinations near and far and the country is (usually) blessed with a good deal of sunshine! And in Zurich as the Summer progresses, and the lake gets warmer you have the perfect summer playground on your door step. Whether you want to swim in a Badi, Stand Up Paddleboard or simply enjoy the parks, there is always something to do. So whether you’ve just been on holiday – or just about to go, check out these fun events first!

1st August – Swiss National Day

Swiss National Day on 1st August is a holiday to commemorate the signing of the First Federal Charter on at August 1291 between the cantons of Uri, Schwyz and Nidwalden. Shops are closed, there are Farmer’s Brunches and hikes to be had and a lot of red and white flags and accessories. You can even let off fireworks too. Although many Gemeindes organize displays, in Zurich there is NO centrally organized city firework display.

Fire On The Rocks

In fact on the eve of 1st August (so technically July rather than August!!) there is always a spectacular firework display at the Rhine Falls. You can see photos of Fire On The Rocks firework display here.

Open Air Concerts

There are still plenty of Open Air Concerts to go to – take a look here to see what is on.

Zurich Open Air – And of course Zurich Open Air takes place from 22nd – 26th August.

Open Air Cinema

And August is a great month for Open Air Cinema – take a look at out Open Air Cinema guide here.

Both the Allianz Open Air Cinema and the Dolder Wellen Kino are on this month.

Street Parade 12th August

Street Parade is back on 12th August 2023 promoting love, peace, freedom and tolerance. It’s one of the largest techno parties in the world and one of the coolest ideas is to go to a hotel like the Ameron Zurich Day Rave where you can get a grandstand seat and party as you watch the processions go by. You can read all about Stree Parade here.

Lake Parade takes place at Seehaus Herrliberg on 19th August – basically it’s a Street Parade party at a beautiful location by the Lake in Herrliberg with DJs, beautiful lake views and great food and drink. See details of lake Parade and buy tickets here.

Zürcher Theater Spektakel

From 17th August to 3rd September the area surrounding Landiwiese is transformed into a fabulous festival for the performing arts. Read all about Theater Spektakel here

Limmatschwimmen 19th (or 26th August)

The Limmatschwimmen is one of my favourite Zurich events and this year will take place on 19th August if the conditions are right, if not on the 26th August. Read all about it here.

Seeüberquerung 23rd August

The Seeüberquerung swim across Lake Zurich is due to take place on 23rd August, having previously been postponed from 12th July. Read all about it here.

Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League Athletics Event

For sports enthusiasts, the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League athletics event takes place at Letzigrund on 31st August .

Other Events Nearby …

In nearby Lucerne their Summer Festival is taking place with over 100 stages and acts from across musical genres.

Lucerne will also host Pride Zentralschweiz on 26th August.

Rainy Day Activities Zurich

Of course when it’s raining in Zurich there is always something to do – check out our Rainy Day in Zurich ideas here.

Swiss Summer School holidays End in August

In August, most Swiss summer schools return tot hier classrooms between 14th and 28th August. Beware of busy motorways and traffic just before the schools go back!

Other things to know

From August 2023 there is now an E-vignette for cars to purchase when using Swiss motorways. Just like the usual paper one it costs CHF 40 – but with the e-vignette you don’t stick it to the windscreen. Instead the police use an online system to ensure your car complies. You can purchase the vignette here.

