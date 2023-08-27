Home Arts and Entertainment FIVE FRANC CINEMA DAY – ALLIANZ TAG DES KINOS SWITZERLAND
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsSpecial OffersThings To DoWhat's On

FIVE FRANC CINEMA DAY – ALLIANZ TAG DES KINOS SWITZERLAND

Watch a movie in Switzerland for just CHF 5

by newinzurich
0 comment

Allianz

Tag Des Kinos – Cinema for CHF 5

Watch a Movie for Just 5 Francs!

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Tag Des Kinos - Cinema for CHF 5

Tag Des Kinos – Sunday 3rd September 2023

On Sunday 3rd September 2023 it’s the Allianz “Tag des Kinos” in Switzerland and you can go and see film for just CHF 5 per person at the cinema! If you’d like to take advantage of this offer simply go to the Allianz Tag Des Kinos website (in German or French) and search under your city, for example Zurich, and you will be shown a selection of films which are running and you can either reserve or book and pay online.

If you book online you get the tickets sent right to your phone or your computer via email. There’s bound to be a lot of interest – but if you’re fast hopefully you will be able to get a ticket. Over 500 cinemas throughout the whole of Switzerland are taking part!

N.B. Do check which language the films are showing in – as one year we accidentally managed to book a couple of tickets for a film with the soundtrack in French – not German!

FIVE FRANC CINEMA DAY - ALLIANZ TAG DES KINOS SWITZERLAND

FIVE FRANC CINEMA DAY – TAG DES KINOS SWITZERLAND

When: Sunday 3rd September

Where: In various cinemas all over Switzerland

Ticket Price: CHF 5 per person per ticket

Website: Click here for the Allianz Tag des Kinos website. 

Tag des Kinos Website here

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Zurich Zoo – Open 365 Days A Year!

Zürich Card – Much More Than A Travel Ticket

 

**************************

You may also like

What’s On In & Around Zurich End of...

What’s On In & Around Zurich Late August...

Zurich Openair Music Festival 2023

The Goldene Rundfahrt Train Journey Switzerland

La Dolce Vita at Landquart Fashion Outlet

SWISSARTEXPO – FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

Exciting Events Taking Place in Zurich and Switzerland...

What’s On In & Around Zurich Mid August...

Rhine Falls Travel Tips: Visiting Europe’s Largest Waterfall

Photos of Street Parade 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus