FIVE FRANC CINEMA DAY – ALLIANZ TAG DES KINOS SWITZERLAND

Allianz

Tag Des Kinos – Cinema for CHF 5

Watch a Movie for Just 5 Francs!

Sunday 3rd September 2023

Tag Des Kinos – Sunday 3rd September 2023

On Sunday 3rd September 2023 it’s the Allianz “Tag des Kinos” in Switzerland and you can go and see film for just CHF 5 per person at the cinema! If you’d like to take advantage of this offer simply go to the Allianz Tag Des Kinos website (in German or French) and search under your city, for example Zurich, and you will be shown a selection of films which are running and you can either reserve or book and pay online.

If you book online you get the tickets sent right to your phone or your computer via email. There’s bound to be a lot of interest – but if you’re fast hopefully you will be able to get a ticket. Over 500 cinemas throughout the whole of Switzerland are taking part!

N.B. Do check which language the films are showing in – as one year we accidentally managed to book a couple of tickets for a film with the soundtrack in French – not German!

FIVE FRANC CINEMA DAY – TAG DES KINOS SWITZERLAND

When: Sunday 3rd September

Where: In various cinemas all over Switzerland

Ticket Price: CHF 5 per person per ticket

Website: Click here for the Allianz Tag des Kinos website.

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

**************************