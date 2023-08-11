La Dolce Vita at Landquart Fashion Outlet

Enjoy Italian Vibes at Landquart and Enter Contest to Win a Vespa!

Did you know that Landquart Fashion Outlet is open seven days a week – even on Sundays? This stylish modern retail outlet is open daily from 10am till 7pm and is just an hour away from Zurich! It’s a great place to shop for great brands at special prices! During the month of August Landquart Fashion Outlet is celebrating all things Italian with their “Dolce Vita” festival with lots of exciting events! There are activities for the whole family to enjoy and there are also plenty of great places to eat and drink. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the spirit of Italy without leaving Switzerland! And from 14th – 20th August you have the opportunity to win a Vespa!

Here’s an overview of what’s in store:

Vespa Exhibition and Contest: From 14th – 20th August there is a Vespa exhibition & the chance to win a vintage Vespa in aqua colours. From 10am till 7pm

From 14th – 20th August there is a Vespa exhibition & the chance to win a vintage Vespa in aqua colours. Ice Cream Festival: On Saturday 19th August from 11.30am – 6pm there will a delicious Gelato Festival featuring ice cream makers Nanimale, Eisladen, Rossoarancio, Milchzentrale Peter and Signature Gelato by Lirim Edhemi.

On Saturday 19th August from 11.30am – 6pm there will a delicious Gelato Festival featuring ice cream makers Nanimale, Eisladen, Rossoarancio, Milchzentrale Peter and Signature Gelato by Lirim Edhemi. Italian and Local Food Market: On Saturday 26th August from 10am till 7pm a fabulous Italian and local food market is taking place with a variety of market stalls selling local and Italian food and drinks!

On Saturday 26th August from 10am till 7pm a fabulous Italian and local food market is taking place with a variety of market stalls selling local and Italian food and drinks! La Dolce Vita Lounge: Enjoy relaxing at the Italian inspired La Dolce Vita Lounge, open daily in August, 10am – 7pm

Vespa Exhibition and Contest to Win a Vespa!

For fans of the iconic Italian Vespa, the Vespa Club Switzerland is exhibiting 5 exclusive models at the Landquart Shopping Outlet from 14th – 20th August. There is a special Vespa showcase (above) near the La Dolce Vita lounge and also a couple at the Maison Lorenz Bach Store.

Plus, get a chance to own a chic aqua Vespa customized with the Landquart Fashion Outlet branding! To enter the contest for the Vintage Vespa, simply spend over CHF 100 in the centre from 14th – 20th August (clothes, food & drinks etc) and take your receipts to the Tourist Information Center at Landquart Fashion Outlet where you can fill in your details and enter the draw! Don’t forget to show your fashion club membership and if you’re not a member already, you can simply sign up there and then. The contest ends at 7pm on 20th August and the winner will be notified by email on Monday 21st August.

For full contest details see here.

Gelato Festival

No Italian festival is complete without a gelato! On 19th August you will have the opportunity to savour a myriad of delicious ice-cream flavours. Local artisans like Nanimale, Rosso Arancia, Milchzentrale Peter and Signature Gelato by Lirim Edhemi create wonderful ice creams using local ingredients without any additives. There’s everything from a vegan raspberry sorbet to a sumptuous Fior die Latte crafted from Swiss mountain milk. There’s just nothing like a delicious ice cream on a summer’s day – so don’t miss this one day ice cream extravaganza!

Italian Food Market 26th August

On Saturday 26th August there is a wonderful Italian market full of the finest delicacies from Italy and Graubünden. So Landquart Fashion Outlet is not just a haven for fashion lovers, it’s a paradise for food enthusiasts who appreciate wonderful Italian food. The food market runs from 10am til 7pm.

La Dolce Vita Lounge

After a fun time shopping, what could be better than taking the weight off your feet and enjoying a relaxing drink? At the La Dolce Vita lounge you can kick back your shoes and sip on an Aperol Spritz or a Gazosa, whilst enjoying the delightful summer views. The lounge, reminiscent of an Italian village square, offers Italian beverages, music, and a tranquil atmosphere all through August. It’s open every day from 10am to 7pm.

And while you’re relaxing, why not cool down with an elegant complimentary fan? You can pick one up at the Tourist Information Center at Landquart Shopping Outlet, whilst stocks last.

So why not hop over to Landquart and enjoy the wonderful Italian vibes – and try your luck at winning a Vespa!

How To Get There

Landquart Shopping Outlet is really easy to get to by road or by rail from Zurich. There is plenty of parking for cars and for travellers coming by train there is even a dedicated “Landquart” stop. Also, an added incentive which I discovered when I visited by train from Zurich is that if I showed my ticket to the Visitor Centre they gave me a VIP card offering me 10% off my purchases on that day!

You can see some impressions of my visit to Landquart Fashion Outlet here

Landquart Shopping Outlet

Address: Tardisstrasse 20a, 7302 Landquart

Tel: +41 81 300 02 22

Website: Visit the Landquart Shopping Outlet website here.

This article was written in collaboration with Landquart Shopping Outlet but all views are entirely my own

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************