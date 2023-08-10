Limmatschwimmen 2023 – The Limmat Swim in Zurich





Limmat Swim – Limmatschwimmen

in Zurich 2022

Saturday 19th 12 noon – 4.30pm

The Limmat Swim – A Zurich Summer Highlight

The Limmat Swim is one of the highlights of Summer in Zurich! It’s a really fun event which allows you to swim down the River Limmat whilst taking in picture postcard views of the city – a floating tour of the city if you like, from the water.

Date of Limmat Swim

This year’s Zurich Limmatschwimmen will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023. The reason there is always a choice of two dates is because sometimes it has to be postponed from the first date if there is a risk of rain or thunderstorms. For the swim to take place the water temperature of the river needs to be at least 21degrees. Another stipulation for the swim to take place is that the water height must not exceed a certain height. If all those requirements are in place the swim can take place. However it has now been confirmed that it will take place on 19th August 2023. Tickets go on sale three days in advance of the event from 5pm sharp. However, there are only a limited number of spaces so the tickets do tend to get sold out completely in a very short time!

Limmat Swim Starts At The Frauenbadi

The Limmat Swim starts from the Frauenbadi in Stadthausquai and you swim or float all along the length of the river as far as the Badi in Oberer Letten. It kicks off at 12 noon and continues until 4.30pm. It’s a really fun day out for all the family.

Where Else To Swim In Zurich

If you can’t make the Limmatschwimmen (or can’t get tickets) but want to go swimming in Zurich see this guide to all the Badis or outdoor swimming pools in Zurich here.

All photos by Geoff Pegler

Check out photos of a previous Limmat Swim here.

See a short Instagram reel of the Limmat Swim by photographer Alex Nikolsky here:

Key Information

Start Point: Frauenbadi, Stadthausquai, 8001 Zurich

End Point: Flussbad Oberer Lettern, Lettensteg 10, 8037 Zürich

Total Distance: Approx 2 km

Date: 19th August 2023

For more information visit the Limmatschwimmen website here.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale from 5pm on Wednesday 16th August – see the ticket website here.

Visit the Limmat Schwimmen website here for the latest status

