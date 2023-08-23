Once In A Blue Moon in Switzerland

Super Blue Moon 30th August 2023

We’ve all heard the expression “once in a blue moon,” but did you know that Switzerland is about to witness this celestial rarity? On the evening of 30th August a very special lunar event will take place in the skies above Switzerland. The super blue moon will be visible, ascending from the eastern horizon at exactly 8:22 p.m.

What exactly is a Blue Moon? Contrary to its colourful name, it has nothing to do with being blue! In fact it is more likely to be orange! The term “blue moon” refers to its infrequency, rather than its hue. It actually means a second full moon in the sky within the same calendar month. During most months you have a single full moon, approximately every 30 days, but a Blue Moon is an exception to this rule. Approximately every two and a half years, an extra 13th full moon appears and this “extra” moon is referred to as a Blue Moon.

A super moon becomes visible only when it is both fully illuminated and closest to Earth simultaneously. When both these phenomena coincide, it’s called a “super blue moon”.

The first super moon took this month took place on 1st August and the super moon on 30th August should be clearly visible to the human eye, although a telescope will help get an even better view. So as long as there are clear skies, the Super Blue Moon on 30th August will be the most luminous and sizeable moon of the year!

You can find out more about the various lunar phases here.

