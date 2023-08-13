Home Arts and Entertainment Photos of Street Parade 2023
Photos of Street Parade 2023

photos of street parade 2023

Photos of Street Parade

Whether you went to Street parade or not, here are some photos to give you an overview of what the event was like.

Photographer Geoff Pegler was at Street parade 2023 and captured the following shots:

Photos of Street Parade 2023

There was every type of costume you could think of from sparkly sequins and wings to shorts and t-shirt … to well, nothing at all!

Photos of Street Parade 2023

The event started at 1pm and continued until midnight (and beyond!) …

Photos of Street Parade 2023

An unexpected rain shower just after the festival opened did nothing to dampen spirits …

Photos of Street Parade 2023

and before long the sunshine was shining brightly again!

Photos of Street Parade 2023

Photos of Street Parade 2023

Photos of Street Parade 2023

Street Parade is a fun festival but probably not a place to go if you don’t like crowds … or are easily shocked!

Photos of Street Parade 2023

More street scenes including a photograph by Geoff with a strategically placed water bottle. All the above photos apart from the opening photo by Geoff Pegler.

Photographer Tim Hughes captured the top shot above and following shots:

Photos of Street Parade 2023 by Tim Hughes

In the evening the stages were alive with music and energy … and colour.

Photos of Street Parade 2023 by Tim Hughes

Photos of Street Parade 2023 by Tim Hughes

All photos by Tim Hughes

You can also find a couple of Instagram reels which you might like to watch too:

Views of Street Parade along Seestrasse from the AMERON Zurich:

General overview of Street Parade

You can also view on YouTube if you prefer:

