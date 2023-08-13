photos of street parade 2023

Photos of Street Parade

Whether you went to Street parade or not, here are some photos to give you an overview of what the event was like.

Photographer Geoff Pegler was at Street parade 2023 and captured the following shots:

There was every type of costume you could think of from sparkly sequins and wings to shorts and t-shirt … to well, nothing at all!

The event started at 1pm and continued until midnight (and beyond!) …

An unexpected rain shower just after the festival opened did nothing to dampen spirits …

and before long the sunshine was shining brightly again!

Street Parade is a fun festival but probably not a place to go if you don’t like crowds … or are easily shocked!

More street scenes including a photograph by Geoff with a strategically placed water bottle. All the above photos apart from the opening photo by Geoff Pegler.

Photographer Tim Hughes captured the top shot above and following shots:

In the evening the stages were alive with music and energy … and colour.

All photos by Tim Hughes

You can also find a couple of Instagram reels which you might like to watch too:

Views of Street Parade along Seestrasse from the AMERON Zurich:

General overview of Street Parade –

You can also view on YouTube if you prefer:

