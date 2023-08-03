Rhine Falls Travel Tips: Visiting Europe’s Largest Waterfall

The Rhein Falls is the largest waterfall in Europe (based on water volume) and is located just in Neuhausen am Rhein near the charming town of Schaffhausen. Classified as Europe’s largest waterfall at 23 metres high and 150 metres wide, the Rheinfall is definitely an impressive natural phenomenon and has been attracting visitors for centuries.

The falls are easily accessible via various viewing platforms, and will provide you with stunning views of the cascading waters. The viewing platforms also offer an excellent vantage point for taking photographs. There are two sides of the Rhein Falls, the northern and southern side, each with different but very impressive views.

Schloss Laufen at the Rhine Falls

On the southern side you can also find the Schloss Laufen, an ancient castle built on a cliff. The castle offers a fascinating historical tour, including geology information of the creation of the waterfall and historical economic and political disputes related to the Rhein. If you get hungry, there is also an authentic Swiss restaurant, with beautiful panoramic views of the falls. However, there is an admission fee to visit the castle, which you can look at here.

A Boat Trip At The Rhine Falls

If you decide to visit the Rhine Falls, you absolutely must take a boat tour. Several boat tours are available and will take you close to the waters and provide a unique and stunning view of the falls. You can get so close that you will be able to feel the water mist on your face, and some tour options allow you to jump into the water (with a life jacket of course) and let yourself slowly drift in the water until you reach the shores! Some tours also include stops at the nearby Rheinfallfelsen, a large rock formation in the middle of the falls, allowing for fantastic photo opportunities. If you want to book a ticket or learn more about the boat tours, visit the boat excursion website here.

More Fun Activities Near The Rhine Falls

If you are looking for more adrenaline-filled opportunities, the Rhein Falls also offer exciting adventure opportunities. Zip-lining, canoeing, and rock climbing are available if you want to get a close encounter with the falls. These activities provide an unforgettable and exciting way to explore the waterfall and surrounding nature regions. If you want more information regarding these activities, visit the official Rhein Falls website here.

After a Summer Trip Refresh at Badi Dachsen

This excursion is extremely family friendly, and just a short distance away there is even a Badi, named Badi Dachsen, where if you go in the summer, you can go for a nice refreshing swim and after you visit the waterfall. So if you want to take a trip to visit this historic and beautiful nature reserve, make sure to book tickets for the boat tour, and bring your family and friends. And don’t forget your camera!

Getting to the Rhine Falls

To get to the Rhine Falls, there are two main options, either by train or by car. From Zurich Hauptbahnhof, it is just under an hour train journey, and you can either take the SBB S9, S12, or IC RE train. Here is the link to the Google map directions. By car, it is around a 45 minute drive, so both options are very easy and should not take you more than an hour travel time.

10 Cool Facts About the Rheinfall

The famous waterfall is approximately 15,000 years old! It was formed during the last Ice Age when the tectonic plates shifted. Its elevation is around 364 metres above sea level. It is one of the most powerful waterfalls in Europe, with a flow rate of over 600 m3/s in the summer months. Animal life – there are many different species of fish swimming around in the water, including eels that can climb against the waterfall by slithering on the rocks behind the water! The highest flow rate ever recorded was on June 9, 1965, when 1,250 cubic meters per second cascaded down! The Rhein Falls are part of the longer Rhine river, one of the longest and most important rivers in Europe. The Rhine flows through 6 different countries! History – Historically, the Rhein Falls served as a natural barrier between Switzerland and Germany, which proved extremely helpful during times of conflict in the past centuries. Almost one million people visit this beautiful waterfall every year, people often coming from all over the world to see this stunning and historic view. The Rhine River that is connected to the waterfall carries around 1,600 barges and 500 million tonnes of cargo per day! UNESCO World Heritage Site – the Rhine Falls and Schloss Laufen were declared a World Heritage Site in 1983!

Rhine Falls Information Where: Rhine Falls / Rheinfall, Rheinfallquai 12, 8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall Website: Visit the Rhine Falls Website here Distance: From Zurich HB – 52 minutes by Train, 33.8km, From Zurich Airport 47 minutes by train, 25.4km Email: info@rheinfall.ch Tel: +41 52 632 63 30 View on Google Maps here

This article was written by Nina Briefel, a student at an international school in Zurich. Nina is very passionate about journalism and is keen to develop her skills in blogging and article writing.

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************