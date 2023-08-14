Home Art SWISSARTEXPO – FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB
Free Swiss Art Exhibition at Zurich Main Station 6th - 10th September 2023

by newinzurich
2 comments


6th – 10th September 2023

For the fifth time, the SWISSARTEXPO Art Festival is taking place at Zurich HB from 6th – 10th September 2023 and the great news is that is is open to everyone and is FREE! Hundreds of artists from all over the world will be presenting their art in the hall of Zurich’s main station. As well as traditional art work there will be plenty of interesting and unique pieces using  digital technology and more. In addition there will be a program of art events and tours taking place too.

SWISSARTEXPO - FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

Here are some of the pieces from previous exhibitions to give you a flavour:

Cow by Marianna Carruzzo-Dünnenberger from Switzerland

The exhibitor is Marianna Carruzzo-Dünnenberger from Switzerland

The exhibition is organized by the Swiss start-up ARTBOX.GROUPS GmbH.  They were founded in 2016 by the “chainsaw artist” Patricia Zenklusen and her family and the focus is on showcasing the art of young and up and coming artists.

SWISSARTEXPO - FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

SWISSARTEXPO is unique in Switzerland for combining classical art with new technology such as virtual reality and  as Patricia Zenklusen explains: “In today’s digitized world in particular, we consider it essential that artists do not remain tied to traditional forms of exhibition. The digital world, be it the Internet, digital presentations or virtual reality, offers various possibilities and opportunities from which the artists should definitely benefit ”.

SWISSARTEXPO - FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

So next time you are passing through Zurich main station between 6th and 10th September make sure to allow enough time to visit this free art show. If you’re not able to visit in person you can also take a virtual tour of SwissArtExpo here.

SWISSARTEXPO - FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

SWISSARTEXPO Programme

SWISSARTEXPO Zurich Main Station

When: 6th – 10th September 2023

Where: Zurich Main Station

Entry: FREE

Further more information on SWISSARTEXPO please see here. 

