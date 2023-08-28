The Dolder Grand Zurich – GaultMillau “Hotel of the Year 2024”

The Dolder Grand Zurich Wins GaultMillau Award

The Dolder Grand in Zurich is always a great destination for dining and on 28th August 2023 it was named the “Hotel of the Year 2024” by GaultMillau. This prestigious award was presented to General Manager Markus Granelli and Culinary Director Heiko Nieder at the Dolder Grand in a speech by Urs Heller, Editor in Chief of GaulltMillau Switzerland, recognising the hotel’s impressive transformation into a top gourmet destination.

Urs Heller, Editor in Chief of GaulltMillau Switzerland

Top Dining at the Dolder Grand’s Restaurants

The hotel offers a number of great dining options at its restaurants: The Restaurant, Mikuriya, Saltz, and Blooms, and in addition is constantly bringing on new and exciting pop-up experiences. In fact two of the Dolder’s newly opened restaurants have been included in the GaultMillau 2024 guide: Mikuriya with 16 points and Blooms with 14 points. In addition, Saltz restaurant, which features a wonderful interior design by Rolf Sachs and is run by Julian Mai, earned an extra point and now has 15 points.

Heiko Nieder – 19 GaultMillau Points

Heiko Nieder – Culinary Director of the Dolder Grand and Chef Fine Dining at The Restaurant – is one of just six chefs in Switzerland to have received GaultMillau’s highest rating of 19 points.

Heiko Nieder Culinary Director of the Dolder Grand and Chef Fine Dining at The Restaurant

The total of all these points adds up to an amazing 64 GaultMillau points. As a result the Dolder Grand has become firmly established as a culinary hot spot in Zurich.

Of course in addition to the food, the hotel boasts gorgeous rooms, luxurious suites, a fabulous spa, as well as a dedicated team to look after all its guests. Afterwards there was a flying dinner featuring fabulous dishes created the hotel’s chefs.

It was an amazing event and even the artists Boogie and Jane Leinonen whose works adorn the walls of the Dolder Grand were there to help celebrate this great achievement, Hotel of the Year 2024.

You can see further impression in this Instagram Reel:

The Dolder Grand

Address: The Dolder Grand, Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zurich

Tel: +41 44 456 60 00

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************