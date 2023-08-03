The Goldene Rundfahrt Train Journey Switzerland

by Clive Greaves

If you have visitors coming who’ve never visited a Swiss mountain, or you want a good day out, you should try the ‘Goldene Rundfahrt’. This is a full day’s journey, using four different kinds of transport, which will take you to the top of the Pilatus, the iconic mountain of central Switzerland, at 2100 metres.

You begin from Luzern main station and cross to the boat quays, where you take a boat along the Vierwaldstättersee.

Breakfast On The Boat on the Vierwaldstättersee

This takes about 45 minutes and a coffee and Gipfeli to bring you, with some wonderful lake views, to Alpnachstad.

Next you disembark at the pretty little village of Alpnachstad.

Here you transfer to the steepest cog railway in the world, the Pilatus Bahn.

The new carriages are extremely comfortable with lots of light and great views.

Top Of Mount Pilatus

You’re at the top of the Pilatus, having cheered on the people who are walking up the 1700 metre climb, in about 25 minutes.

Once there, there are many views to be admired and photos to be taken.

Be prepared to offer to take a lot of pictures of couples who have come half way round the world to look at the view. You may also be lucky enough to have alphorn players and accordionists on the terrace playing traditional Swiss music.

Lots To See and Do on Pilatus

There is lots to see and do whilst on Pilatus with restaurants and cafes and of course stunning views. Pilatus, has in particular, has been a subject of numerous legends and tales, most notably that of dragons residing in its rocky crevices – so why not go for a stroll along one of the trails at the top and discover more?

Frakmuntegg and the Rope and Adventure Park

Once you’ve been round the various viewpoints and had a spot of lunch, you can take the gondola (which runs every 15 minutes) down to Frakmuntegg.

If you have young people with you, of any age, be prepared to spend an hour or two here: there’s a rope park and an exciting toboggan run.

They also have an area where you can sleep overnight in tents in trees, a dragon glider and a restaurant.

From Frakmuntegg you take the Luftseilbahn down to Kriens. A ten-minute sign-posted walk will bring you to the bus stop where you can take a bus (every 8 minutes) to the Luzern main station.

This is a trip which is full of excellent views; there is much to enjoy. But it is also a superb example of Swiss engineering, organisation and efficiency. You can also do the tour the other way round, or do sections of it on foot.

Some Tips To Prepare For Your Goldene Rundfahrt Trip

A few tips: First, be prepared to sell the cat – the trip is not cheap; maybe the equivalent of a day’s skiing with the whole family. Look out for special offers. Secondly, you could always take your own picnic and just buy drinks at the top. Thirdly, pre-book and reserve seats on the Pilatus Bahn; you can do this online. Also, if you do decide to hike even part of the way up, make sure to be properly equipped. Finally, go midweek; according to the chap on the boat the weekends are very busy.

A Few Facts and Figures about Goldene Rundfahrt:

Historical Significance: The Goldene Rundfahrt has been operating since the early 20th century, making it a journey that has been enjoyed by generations of travellers. Pilatus Bahn: Opened in 1889, the Pilatus Bahn is the world’s steepest cogwheel railway. Its gradient reaches an astonishing 48% in certain sections. Over its 4.6-kilometer (roughly 2.8 miles) track, the Pilatus Bahn ascends over 1,630 meters (5,350 feet) from Alpnachstad to the summit of Pilatus. Vierwaldstättersee: The Vierwaldstättersee (in English it is known as Lake Lucerne), spans an area of about 113.6 square kilometres. The lake’s perimeter stretches over 161.9 kilometers, making it a significant attraction in central Switzerland. Cableway Capacity: The gondola bahn from the summit of Pilatus to Fräkmüntegg and the larger aerial cableway from Fräkmüntegg to Kriens can carry thousands of passengers daily. The aerial cableway, in particular, has cabins that can accommodate up to 40 passengers each. Tourist Numbers: Every year, the Goldene Rundfahrt attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists, making it one of the most popular day trips in Switzerland. Frakmuntegg Rope Park – the Height of Adventure: The rope park at Frakmuntegg offers a variety of courses with different difficulty levels, suitable for kids and adults alike. The toboggan run, known as the Pilatus Rodelbahn, stretches for a thrilling 1,350 meters, allowing riders to navigate through tunnels, bridges, and curves. Economic Impact: This trip is more than just a touristic attraction; it contributes significantly to the local economy. It creates numerous jobs, from transport operators to hospitality professionals in restaurants and shops and attracts visitors from all over the world.

The Goldene Rundfahrt Experience

Embarking on the Goldene Rundfahrt is not just about soaking in the scenic beauty but also experiencing a journey that has been perfected over a century. During the course of the day you will be able to appreciate the marvels of Swiss engineering, and enjoy an adventure that has been a part of so many travellers’ stories. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a nature lover, or someone who just wants to relax and enjoy the journey, the Goldene Rundfahrt is a perfect day out for all the family.

It’s a great Swiss tourist experience, and when you finish in Lucerne, enjoy a stroll and a nice glass of Swiss wine. You can find out all about Lucerne here.

This article was kindly written by Clive Greaves, a retired teacher from ICS Zurich

