Thinking of Training As a

Teaching Assistant in Zurich?

Teaching Assistant Course Zurich 23rd September 2023 – 8th June 2024

How About Training To Be A Teaching Assistant in Zurich?

Living in or around Zurich? Enjoy working with children? Looking for a fulfilling job? Why not train to be a Teaching Assistant in Zurich?

Foundations For Learning, in addition to running classes for children has been successfully running a Teaching Assistant course in Zurich for over 10 years! During that time they have trained many people in the skills required to become a teaching assistant.

Find Work As A Teaching Assistant At an International School or Nursery in Zurich

Many of those who have taken the course have gone on to find jobs in International schools, bilingual schools and nurseries, where English is spoken. In fact, four past students have gone on to become qualified teachers through the University of Sunderland, something which is possible if you have a first degree.

The Teaching Assistant Course: 23rd September 2023 – 8th June 2024

The course begins on 23rd September 2023 and takes place central Zurich one Saturday per month from 9am till 13.00 for a series of 10 months, with the final session on 8th June 2024. Highly qualified and experienced staff from Foundations for Learning as well as outside speakers who are acknowledged experts in their field will be delivering the course. In addition, you are given all the resources you need in the modules provided online.

In the first session, you receive two books written specifically for teaching assistants and these are the core reference books. The information contained in these books will be supplemented and expanded by the monthly face to face course sessions, as well as articles and extracts relating to specific subject areas which you will be studying.

The Teaching Assistant Course contains the following modules:

Introduction

Observing Children

Occupational Therapy

Sensory Integration Issues

Maths

Speech and language

English as an Additional Language

Behaviour

Autism

Reading

Attention

To Succeed

By the end of the course you will need to have completed two pieces of course work to qualify. The first is a child observation and the second is an essay further researching one of the modules (your choice) and relating it to work in the classroom. After successful completion of all the modules you will receive a Certificate confirming that you have successfully completed the Teaching Assistant Course.

Who Is The Course Aimed At?

The course is suitable for anyone wanting to work in the classroom or any educational environment. Teaching assistants are typically employed to work with children from Kindergarten age to 11 years old.

What Do You Need to Know In Advance?

There are no specific prerequisites, however, the course is delivered in English.

Teaching Assistant Course Zurich

Where: Hull’s School,Falkenstrasse 28a, Zürich (near Stadelhofen)

Dates: Saturday mornings from 9am – 1pm

All Sessions Take Place on Saturday mornings from 9am – 1pm:

23rd September 2023

28th October 2023

18th November 2023

9th December 2023

13th January 2024

3rd February 2024

9th March 2024

13th April 2024

25th May 2024

8th June 2024

Prerequisites: None

Cost: The cost per participant is CHF 2,500

Your course fees cover all necessary materials required for successful completion.

Please note these dates are based on the current situation. If things were to change, for example due to Covid, some or all of the course modules may be delivered online.

Foundations For Learning is a very friendly and welcoming organization and if you have any questions at all, please feel free to contact Sylvia Leck by emailing her here at any time.

This course would be of interest to anyone wanting to work in an educational environment.

*********************

Sponsored Post

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles You May Find Of Interest

***********************

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave