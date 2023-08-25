What’s On In & Around Zurich End of August 2023

Hope you’ve been surviving the heatwave in Zurich and maybe our 11 ways to keep cool in the city have helped a little. However, the week ahead looks distinctly cooler ! Top events this week include the Zürcher Theater Spektakel and the Zurich Open Air Festival. The famous Badenfahrt celebration in nearby Baden is also on and ends on 27th August. This weekend there is also an Italian market at the Landquart Fashion Outlet on Saturday 26th August for their Italian inspired La Dolce Vita event. And for something different why not check out the August Raurica Roman Festival? Do also see our list of all the key events in August here and check the events listings below for more ideas. In case you missed the Limmatschwimmen event last week see this Instagram video here.

Events & Ideas

This Saturday 26th there is a fabulous SALE at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster in Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster and there are reductions of up to 70% on sports kit and gear. The sale is on from 9am till 4pm. Don’t forget the FREE Rundfunk FM Festival at the Landesmuseum is open every day and ends on 2nd Septmber. You can see more Summer events and activities taking place Zurich here. If you’re looking for FREE & cheap things to do in Zurich this Summer check this guide. Next week may not be the best for a visit to Zurich’s Badis, but let’s see how the weather develops! And for those of you who have just arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here.

Excursions

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.

Teaching Assistant Course In English In Zurich

If you’re interested in working in education, you might be interested in taking the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.

EVENT LISTINGS

DÖRFLIFÄSCHT 25TH – 27TH AUG: From 25th – 27th August, the annual Dörflifäscht is taking place in the Niederdorf in Zurich. There are endless opportunities for activities for families, and in the evening it transforms into a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, DJ’s and dancing! There are plenty of delicious international food offerings too! You can also read more about it here.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT SALE SAT 26th AUG: Don’t miss a great SALE at Sport Shop Time Out in Uster with amazing bargains of up to 70% off. The sale is on from 9am till 4pm and the address is: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster.

Robbie Williams at Opening Night of ZOA by Geoff Pegler

ZURICH OPENAIR (ZOA) ENDS 26th AUGUST: Zurich Openair is on at Glattbrugg with a great line up until 26th August. See all the details here.

RAPPERSWIL ZUERICHSEE STADTFEST 26TH & 27TH AUG: Taking place from 10 am till 2am on 26th August and from 10am till 6pm on 27th, the 15th anniversary of the Rapperswil Zuerichsee festival has a full program offering lots of entertainment for all the family. Visit the website here to find out more.

ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th AUG – 3rd SEPT: This annual performing arts festival takes place in Landiwiese in Zurich and is a very international festival with something for everyone. Read all about Theater Spektakel here.

TATAR FESTIVAL TILL 26th AUGUST: The Tatar Festival is currently taking place in Sihlcity, with professional cooks displaying 7 different tatar creations. The dishes are very unique and include vegetarian and meat options. Portions cost between CHF 14-20. The address is Manessestrasse 208, 8045 Zurich.

BADENFAHRT CENTENARY FESTIVAL ENDS 27th AUG: Don’t miss the Badenfahrt festival in Baden which usually takes place every 10 years, but it making an exception this year to celebrate its centenary. Lots of fun activities for young and old and a great atmosphere every day until 27th Augsust. See details of Badenfahrt here.

AUGUSTA RAURICA ROMAN FESTIVAL IN AUGST 26th & 27th AUG: Why not travel back in time and experience the annual Augusta Raurica Roman Festival and experience life back in Roman times for just one day? This popular festival takes place in Augst which is about 50 minutes drive or 1 hour 25 mins from Zurich by train. Educational and entertaining, find out more about the Augusta Raurica Festival here.

SURFING CONTEST URBAN SURF 26th AUG: Why not pop down to Urban Surf in Zurich to see the surfing contests taking place on Saturday August 26th.

BRUPBACHERPLATZFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL IS ON 25th & 26th: Taking place on Friday from 6pm till midnight and on Saturday from 2pm till 2am.See details here.

LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET UNTIL 31st AUGUST: Landquart Fashion Outlet is celebrating all things Italian with their “Dolce Vita” Festival in August. In addition to fabulous shopping with 160 stores on site, don’t miss the Vespa exhibition. On 26th August they have a wonderful Italian food market with over 15 stalls selling a delicious variety of Mediterranean Italian food. For more information on this exciting event take a look here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG TILL 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.

SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST AUGUST: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.

WELTKLASSE DIAMOND LEAGUE 31st AUGUST: This annual sporting event takes place in Zurich at the end of summer and is a huge hit amongst sports enthusiasts. The track-and-field event takes place in the Stadion Letzigrund and hosts popular athletes from all over the world to compete. More information can be found here.

AUGUST EVENTS & LARGE FIXTURES ZURICH: For a comprehensive list of all the large key events and fixtures in Zurich this August take a look here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH NOW ENDS 24th SEPT : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and has been extended for the last time until 24th Sept. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

VISIT A PARK OR A FLOWER GARDEN: Maybe you fancy a trip to a Zurich park? Or if you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here.

TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event from 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.

ALAN GEAAM AT THE FAIRMONT MONTREUX PALACE HOTEL UNTIL 1st SEPT: Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the wonderful Lebanese food with a Swiss twist by Michelin starred, Paris based, Lebanese chef, Alan Geaam. The pop up is on until 1st September and is definitely worth heading to Montreux for! Find out more here.

FREE RUNDFUNK.FM FESTIVAL UNTIL 2nd SEPT: This fun radio and music festival takes place annually just outside the Landesmuseum. Local and international DJ’s and musicians will be playing lively music for you over the span of multiple weeks, and there are even food stands to visit while you’re there! Entrance is free, so visit the Landesmuseum and enjoy some fun summertime music. For more information, click here.

INFORMATION EVENT ON THE COMPULSORY SCHOOL SYSTEM – CITY OF ZURICH 5th SEPTEMBER: Register online to join Melaine Thomson for the Department of Education as she talks all about the Compulsory School System of Zurich. This event is at the American Women’s Club of Zurich at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This event is free and open to members and non-members. See details here.

LUCERNE SUMMER FESTIVAL ON NOW – 10th SEPT: Check out the Lucerne Festival which is taking place in Lucerne from 8th August to 10th September with a wonderful array of music and concerts. See details here.

BEE SANCTUARY AND ART GALLERY UNTIL 10th SEPTEMBER: Visit this bee sanctuary combined with an art gallery, with artists from all over Zurich showcasing their unique work. It’s an interactive event, so you can touch the art (carefully), interact with the artists, and learn about the history. They are open Thursdays through Saturdays from 14:00-18:00 and Sundays from 11:00-17:00 at Rumstalstrasse 55 Winterthur. Click here for more information here

AWCZ OPEN HOUSE AND KICK-OFF PARTY – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th: Sign up for the Open House and Kick-Off Party at the American Women’s Club of Zurich on Monday, September 11th from 14.00-17.00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This is an annual event which allows all members and non-members to meet the Club’s activity leaders and learn all about what the Club has to offer. See details here.

FOOD ZURICH FOOD FESTIVAL 7th – 17th SEPT: Zurich’s very own Food festival takes place in Zurich from 7th – 17th September. Don’t miss this great event! Read all about it here.

ORGAN MUSIC AT THE FRAUMUNSTER UNTIL 28th SEPTEMBER: Visit the Fraumünster and enjoy some beautiful organ music, played on one of the biggest organ instruments in Switzerland! They play every Thursday from 12:30-13:00 and although there is no admission fee, but donations should be at least CHF 10. You can get more information here.

CLASSIC CAR + OLD TIMER EVENTS: A wide array of Old-Timer / Classic car events are taking place in Switzerland. See details here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: There are still some Open Air Cinemas on in and around Zurich – Take a look here.

TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.

FREE AND CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out this list of free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO THE TÜRLERSEE: The Türlersee is a beautiful lake outside Zurich which is a perfect place to visit for day out. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO CANTON AARGAU: How about a trip to nearby Canton Aargau to check out the castles and other historical highlights? Read all about beautiful Aargau here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING ZURICH: There are lots of places to go stand up paddle boarding in and around Lake Zurich. Take a look here. OPEN AIR FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2023: Check out this list of Open Air Festivals in Switzerland this summer! Take a look at our guide to the open air festivals here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

PUBLIC GRILLS OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.

FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October. Read all about it here.

DELAYS IN TRAIN TRAVEL TO TICINO: If you’re travelling to Ticino please be aware that further to the derailment on 10th August the journey time is between 60 and 120 minutes longer depending on where you’re travelling to. Read more here.