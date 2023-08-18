What’s On In & Around Zurich Late August 2023
Wishing you a wonderful weekend & week ahead! Top events this week include the Limatschwimmen on Saturday 19th August, the Zürcher Theater Spektakel and the Zurich Open Air Festival. They say temperatures in Zurich may hit 37 degrees (!!!) in the next few days – so do check out our 11 ways to keep cool in the city here. Another idea to cool down is to visit the La Dolce Vita event and Gelato Ice Cream 🍦 Festival at Landquart on Saturday 19th August and why not enter the contest to win a VESPA -> see details here. So check out our list of all the key events in August here. And if you missed Street Parade last week see some photos and video here.
Events & Ideas
The Dolder Wellenkino Open Air Cinema and the Allianz Open Air Cinema both end on 20th August. See all the open air cinema listed here and the Open Air Music Festivals listed here. Another great event taking place is the FREE Rundfunk FM Festival at the Landesmuseum. You can see more Summer events and activities taking place Zurich here. If you’re looking for FREE & cheap things to do in Zurich this Summer check this guide. When the sun is out why not cool off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or take a rubber boat float down the Limmat. Or perhaps visit a waterside restaurant, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace, or how about a drink in one of these great Rooftop Bars.
Excursions
Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.
If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.
Teaching Assistant Course In English In Zurich
If you’re interested in working in education, you might be interested in taking the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.
EVENT LISTINGS
ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th AUG – 3rd SEPT: This annual performing arts festival takes place in Landiwiese in Zurich and is a very international festival with something for everyone. Read all about Theater Spektakel here.
LATE NIGHT MUSIC AT FRAUMÜNSTER 18th AUG: Enjoy some late night music playing at the Fraumünster on August 18th. A beautiful violoncello solo will be performed by Gabriel Wernly, and tickets are only CHF 25, and free for anyone under 20! For more concerts at the Fraumünster, see the timetable here.
FLOHMARKT / FLEA MARKET AT MÜHLE TIEFENBRUNNEN ZURICH 19TH AUG: From 10am till 4pm there will be a flea market in the courtyard at Mühle Tiefenbrunnen in Zurich. Don’t miss!
ZIRKUSQUARTIER 18th – 20th AUGUST: The annual cirus is happening, with acrobatics, animals, clowns, and more! For more information see here.
LIMMAT SWIM 19th AUGUST: The Limmat Swim (Limmatschwimmen) is confirmed to take place on Saturday 19th August. Tickets went on sale from Wednesday 16th August at 5pm and usually sell out very quickly. See all the details here.
VINTAGE KILO SALE 19TH – 20TH AUGUST: Are you in the mood to go shopping at a cool, sustainable vintage place? The vintage kilo sale opens from 19th-20th August and has vintage clothing and household items from all around Zurich! The event comes with fun music and a glass of wine while you shop and look around. For information and tickets can be found here.
IDAPLATZFEST 2023: The annual Idaplatz festival is taking place from 10am with a full programme of entertainment. Take a look here for details.
RENCONTRES DE FOLKLORE FESTIVAL IN FRIBOURG 14th – 20th AUG: This international folk music festival takes place from 14th to 20th August in Fribourg with international music from all over the world. See details here.
WIN A VESPA AT THE LA DOLCE VITA EVENT AT LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET UNTIL 20th AUGUST: Landquart Fashion Outlet is celebrating all things Italian with their “Dolce Vita” Festival in August. In addition to fabulous shopping with 160 stores on site, don’t miss the Vespa exhibition & a contest from 14th – 20th August with a chance to win a vintage Vespa in aqua colours. On Saturday 19th August they have a mouthwatering Gelato Festival featuring ice cream makers Nanimale, Eisladen, Rossoarancio and Milchzentrale Peter. And on 26th August they have a wonderful Italian food market with over 15 stalls selling a delicious variety of Mediterranean Italian food. For more information on this exciting event take a look here.
DOLDER WELLEN KINO ENDS 20th AUG: This open air cinema is on now! A fun and relaxed atmosphere, the Dolder offers dozens of movies playing in English and German. Doors open at 19:00 and films begin at 20:30. Find out all about it here
ALLIANZ OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH ENDS 20th AUG: The Allianz open air cinema at Zurichhorn is on now until 20th August. See details and the full programme here.
PECLARD PARK SUMER FESTIVAL AT FISCHERS FRITZ ZURICH 20th AUGUST: Check out this great day of entertainment and fun at Fischers Fritz to celebrate 25 years. Tickets cost CHF 40 for adults and CHF 20 for children up to 15 years old. See details here.
PILATES IN THE PARK – PATUMBAH PILATES 20th AUG: Why not join English speaking Pilates teacher Heather Steele for Pilates in the Park on Sunday 20th August at 6pm? Find out more here.
SIDEFIN POP-UP IN WIPKINGEN UNTIL 20th AUGUST: Are you in the mood to try out a new pop-up restaurant? The Sidefin pop-up stand serves delicious food in Wipkingen, on the terrace overlooking beautiful views of Zurich. They are open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 18:00. The address is Wipkingerplatz 7, 8037 Zürich. You can check out their website and make reservations here.
SECRET ISLAND OPEN TILL 20th AUGUST: Secret Island, a great lakeside location is open for drinks and dining with Kai Sushi along with great music from some of the best DJ’s in Zurich. You can relax by the lake and enjoy a variety of music with a cocktail in hand. Located at the Urban Beach Club at Tiefenbrunnen. You can read more here. To get an idea what it looks like see our Instagram reel of Secret Island here.
ZURICH OPENAIR (ZOA) 22nd – 26th August: Zurich Openair is back at Glattbrugg with a great line up opening on Tuesday 22nd with Robbie Williams. Read all about this great music festival here.
AUGUST EVENTS & LARGE FIXTURES ZURICH: For a comprehensive list of all the large key events and fixtures in Zurich this August take a look here.
**************************************************************************
*** Sponsored Insert ***
Fancy working in an educational environment?
Foundations For Learning is a fully registered non-profit foundation providing support to students and families across Switzerland. Their next Teacher Assistant Course in English consists of 10 modules and begins on 23rd September 2023, one Saturday a month. No prerequisites necessary.
It takes place at Hull’s School, Falkenstrasse 28a, Zurich
For more information Email Sylvia Leck on sylvia.leck@foundationsforlearning.ch
Or read all about the Teaching Assistant Course for 2022/23 here
Visit the Foundations for Learning Website here
*************************************************************************
LAKE ZURICH ÜBERQUERUNG SWIM 23rd AUG: The organised swim across the lake is now due to take place on 23rd August. Read all about it here.
ARTIST BASTIAAN WOUDT “RHYTHM” AT BILDHALLE ZURICH TILL 26th AUG: Visit the solo exhibition” RHYTHM” by Dutch artist Bastiaan Woudt at the Bildhalle Gallery in Zurich until August 26th. Woudt’s works originate from the artist’s idiosyncratic perspective on fashion and portrait photography of the 20th century. His distinctive, utterly contemporary style is monochrome and graphic. The Bildhalle is open Thursday & Friday: 12:00 – 18:00 & Saturday: 12:00 – 16:00.
AUGUSTA RAURICA ROMAN FESTIVAL IN AUGST 26th & 27th AUG: Why not travel back in time and experience the annual Augusta Raurica Roman Festival and experience life back in Roman times for just one day? This popular festival takes place in Augst which is about 50 minutes drive or 1 hour 25 mins from Zurich by train. Educational and entertaining, find out more about the Augusta Raurica Festival here.
TATAR FESTIVAL TILL 26th AUGUST: The Tatar Festival is currently taking place in Sihlcity, with professional cooks displaying 7 different tatar creations. The dishes are very unique and include vegetarian and meat options. Portions cost between CHF 14-20. The address is Manessestrasse 208, 8045 Zurich.
DÖRFLIFÄSCHT 25TH – 27TH AUG: At the end of August, the annual Dörflifäscht is happening in the Niederdorf in Zurich! In the afternoon there are endless opportunities for games for families, and in the evening it transforms into a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, DJ’s, and plenty of dancing! Delicious international food and drink stands are set up left and right, so make sure you put this event in your calendar and come with your friends and family! You can also read more about it here.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH TILL 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG TILL 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
WELTKLASSE DIAMOND LEAGUE 31st AUGUST: This annual sporting event takes place in Zurich at the end of summer and is a huge hit amongst sports enthusiasts. The track-and-field event takes place in the Stadion Letzigrund and hosts popular athletes from all over the world to compete. More information can be found here.
SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.
WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.
ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here
SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST AUGUST: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.
VISIT A PARK OR A FLOWER GARDEN: Maybe you fancy a trip to a Zurich park? Or if you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here.
TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event from 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.
FREE RUNDFUNK.FM FESTIVAL UNTIL 2nd SEPT: This fun radio and music festival takes place annually just outside the Landesmuseum. Local and international DJ’s and musicians will be playing lively music for you over the span of multiple weeks, and there are even food stands to visit while you’re there! Entrance is free, so visit the Landesmuseum and enjoy some fun summertime music. For more information, click here.
INFORMATION EVENT ON THE COMPULSORY SCHOOL SYSTEM – CITY OF ZURICH 5th SEPTEMBER: Register online to join Melaine Thomson for the Department of Education as she talks all about the Compulsory School System of Zurich. This event is at the American Women’s Club of Zurich at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This event is free and open to members and non-members. See details here.
LUCERNE SUMMER FESTIVAL ON NOW – 10th SEPT: Check out the Lucerne Festival which is taking place in Lucerne from 8th August to 10th September with a wonderful array of music and concerts. See details here.
BEE SANCTUARY AND ART GALLERY UNTIL 10th SEPTEMBER: Visit this bee sanctuary combined with an art gallery, with artists from all over Zurich showcasing their unique work. It’s an interactive event, so you can touch the art (carefully), interact with the artists, and learn about the history. They are open Thursdays through Saturdays from 14:00-18:00 and Sundays from 11:00-17:00 at Rumstalstrasse 55 Winterthur. Click here for more information here
AWCZ OPEN HOUSE AND KICK-OFF PARTY – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th: Sign up for the Open House and Kick-Off Party at the American Women’s Club of Zurich on Monday, September 11th from 14.00-17.00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This is an annual event which allows all members and non-members to meet the Club’s activity leaders and learn all about what the Club has to offer. See details here.
FOOD ZURICH FOOD FESTIVAL 7th – 17th SEPT: Zurich’s very own Food festival takes place in Zurich from 7th – 17th September. Don’t miss this great event! Read all about it here.
ORGAN MUSIC AT THE FRAUMUNSTER UNTIL 28th SEPTEMBER: Visit the Fraumünster and enjoy some beautiful organ music, played on one of the biggest organ instruments in Switzerland! They play every Thursday from 12:30-13:00 and although there is no admission fee, but donations should be at least CHF 10. You can get more information here.
CLASSIC CAR + OLD TIMER EVENTS: A wide array of Old-Timer / Classic car events are taking place in Switzerland. See details here.
OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: For a list of all the various Open Air Cinema offerings in and around Zurich – See more open air cinema options in Zurich here.
TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.
FREE AND CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out this list of free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer. Take a look here.
THE GOLDENE RUNDFAHRT TO PILATUS: Read all about Clive’s experiences on the Goldene Rundfahrt from Zurich to Pilatus and back using a variety of transport. It’s a fantastic day trip for all the family. See the article here.
A TRIP TO THE TÜRLERSEE: The Türlersee is a beautiful lake outside Zurich which is a perfect place to visit for day out. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO CANTON AARGAU: How about a trip to nearby Canton Aargau to check out the castles and other historical highlights? Read all about beautiful Aargau here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
11 IDEAS TO KEEP YOU COOL IN ZURICH WHEN IT’S SWELTERING! Check out these top tips on things to do in Zurich when the weather is scorching!
FLOATING DOWN THE LIMMAT: Seize the moment when the weather is fine and why not float down the Limmat in an inflatable. See everything you need to know here.
STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING ZURICH: There are lots of places to go stand up paddle boarding in and around Lake Zurich. Take a look here.
OPEN AIR FESTIVALS SWITZERLAND SUMMER 2023: Check out this list of Open Air Festivals in Switzerland this summer! Take a look at our guide to the open air festivals here.
FRUIT PICKING NEAR ZURICH: If you would like to go fruit picking – check out these places where you can pick strawberries and other soft fruit near Zurich.
6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.
PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.
FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October. Read all about it here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
WEDNESDAY AFTER WORK APÉRO AT AMERON ZURICH: How about celebrating your next Wednesday evening with an Afterwork Apéro with friends or colleagues at the beautiful Studio Bellerive Restaurant at the AMERON Zurich ? It takes place from 5pm- 7pm every Wednesday and for CHF 45 you get a choice of 3 appetiser dishes, a glass of champagne or a cocktail as well as unlimited water and coffee in the most beautiful of surroundings. It’s the perfect way to celebrate 3 days of the working week completed! Read all about it and see photos here.
REFRESHING COCKTAILS TO MAKE AT HOME: Check out these 7 easy and refreshing cocktails – perfect for Summer! Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO ICE CREAM IN ZURICH: Take a look here
CHECK OUT THESE RESTAURANTS WITH OUTDOOR TERRACES: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT THESE WATERSIDE RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RETAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAFÉS IN ZURICH: Take a look at our coffee guide and if you have any favourites which are not on our list tell us which ones and we will go and check them out! See our Best Café Guide to Zurich here.
ALAN GEAAM AT THE FAIRMONT MONTREUX PALACE HOTEL UNTIL 1st SEPT: Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the wonderful Lebanese food with a Swiss twist by Michelin starred, Paris based, Lebanese chef, Alan Geaam. The pop up is on until 1st September and is definitely worth heading to Montreux for! Find out more here.
TOP ROOFTOP BARS IN ZURICH: Take a look at our list of great rooftop bars in Zurich here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
EXPATS
LOOKING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR FAMILY? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
NEW EXPAT IN SWITZERLAND? CHECK OUT ZUZUG CONSULTING: If you’re new to Switzerland check out the practical expat services on offer from Zuzug Consulting here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
TEACHING ASSISTANT TRAINING COURSE BY FOUNDATIONS FOR LEARNING: Fancy working in an educational environment? How about training as a Teaching Assistant with Foundations For Learning? This popular course involves 10 modules, just one Saturday a month. It is back again and begins on 23rd September. Find out all about it here.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOOUT TICKS IN SWITZERLAND: If you hike or garden or visit parks it really is advisable to protect yourself against ticks. Find out why here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
OFFERS / DISCOUNT CODES / SPECIAL EVENTS
LA DOLCE VITA FESTIVAL AUGUST AT LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET: Read all about this great celebration of all things Italian at Landquart Fashion Outlet in Graubünden and why not try to win this great Vespa. Photo courtesy of Landquart Fashion Outlet.
NEW IN ZURICH – CALIDA POP UP STORE RENNWEG + OFFER: Calida has just opened a large and exciting new pop-up shop in Renweg, Zurich. You can use the code NewInZurich10 to get 10% off all purchases over CHF 100 (in the Rennweg branch). Please note the code is not valid online, simply mention the code to staff when purchasing.
MOHR LIFE WELLNESS RESORT TIROL AUSTRIA 10% OFF FOR SWISS VISITORS: Fancy a luxurious wellness break with gourmet food? If you use the code Schweiz10, there is a 10% discount off all stays for visitors from Switzerland in August. Read all about MOHR Life Wellness Resort here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
INTERSCOOCER SUMMER FOOTBALL CAMPS FOR KIDS: Use code NIZ15 to get a 15% reduction on the price. See the camps here.
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
Instagram: If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
YouTube: Do feel free to follow us on YouTube here.
If you’re not subscribed already, please sign up to get a once a week update:
Subscribe to Blog via Email
********************************************