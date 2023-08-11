What’s On In & Around Zurich Mid August 2023

Wishing you a wonderful weekend & week ahead! The biggest event this weekend is of course Street Parade which is taking place from 1pm till midnight on Saturday 12th August. We’ve also put together a list of all the key events in August – so take a look here. If, however, you’re not into crowds, you may prefer to escape the city so do check out these getaway ideas instead.

Events & Ideas

The Dolder Wellenkino Open Air Cinema is now on and the Allianz Open Air Cinema continues at Zurichhorn. See all the open air cinema listed here and the Open Air Music Festivals listed here. Another great event taking place is the FREE Rundfunk FM Festival at the Landesmuseum. You can see more Summer events and activities taking place Zurich here. If you’re looking for FREE & cheap things to do in Zurich this Summer check this guide. When the sun is out why not cool off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat. Or perhaps visit a waterside restaurant, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace, or how about a drink in one of these great Rooftop Bars.

Excursions

If you fancy going hiking do take a look at some suggestions here or maybe you fancy a trip to a Zurich park? If you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here. And here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.

If you’re interested in working in education, you might be interested in taking the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.

EVENT LISTINGS

ZURICH STREET PARADE 12th AUGUST: The big event in Zurich on Saturday 12th August is Zurich Street Parade! It is the biggest techno event in Switzerland and it’s taking place on 12th August!!! People from all over the world come to this festival to enjoy the fun music and various attractions, along with delicious food stands and drinks that will help you enjoy the festival throughout the afternoon and night. Read all about Street Parade here.

You might like to see a reel of last year’s Street Parade here – and do feel free to follow us on Instagram 😊

IDEAS FOR PLACES TO GO TO ESCAPE THE CITY : If crowds and Street Parade is not for you, here are some suggestions for places to go to escape the city – here are a list of ideas.

LA DOLCE VITA AT LANDQUART FASHION OUTLET IN AUGUST: Landquart Fashion Outlet is celebrating all things Italian with their “Dolce Vita” Festival in August. In addition to fabulous shopping with 160 stores on site, don’t miss the Vespa exhibition & contest from 14th – 20th August with a chance to win a vintage Vespa in aqua colours. On Saturday 19th August they have a mouthwatering Gelato Festival featuring ice cream makers Nanimale, Eisladen, Rossoarancio and Milchzentrale Peter. And on 26th August they have a wonderful Italian food market with over 15 stalls selling a delicious variety of Mediterranean Italian food. For more information on this exciting event visit the Landquart Fashion Outlet website here.

AUGUST EVENTS & LARGE FIXTURES ZURICH: For a comprehensive list of all the large key events and fixtures in Zurich this August take a look here.

PILATES IN THE PARK – PATUMBAH PILATES 13th AUG: Why not join English speaking Pilates teacher Heather Steele for Pilates in the Park on Sunday 13th August at 10am? Find out more here.

DOLDER WELLEN KINO TILL 20th AUG: This open air cinema is on now! A fun and relaxed atmosphere, the Dolder offers dozens of movies playing in English and German. Doors open at 19:00 and films begin at 20:30. Find out all about it here

RENCONTRES DE FOLKLORE FESTIVAL IN FRIBOURG 14th – 20th AUG: This international folk music festival takes place from 14th to 20th August in Fribourg with international music from all over the world. See details here. ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th AUG – 3rd SEPT: This annual performing arts festival takes place in Landiwiese in Zurich and is a very international festival with something for everyone. Read all about Theater Spektakel here.

LATE NIGHT MUSIC AT FRAUMÜNSTER 18th AUG: Enjoy some late night music playing at the Fraumünster on August 18th. A beautiful violoncello solo will be performed by Gabriel Wernly, and tickets are only CHF 25, and free for anyone under 20! For more concerts at the Fraumünster, see the timetable here.

ZIRKUSQUARTIER 18th – 20th AUGUST: The annual cirus is happening, with acrobatics, animals, clowns, and more!

For more information see here.

LIMMAT SWIM 19th (or 26th) AUGUST: The Limmat Swim (Limmatschwimmen) is due to take place on 19th August with a fall back date of 26th August if the conditions aren’t right. See all the details here.

VINTAGE KILO SALE 19TH – 20TH AUGUST: Are you in the mood to go shopping at a cool, sustainable vintage place? The vintage kilo sale opens from 19th-20th August and has vintage clothing and household items from all around Zurich! The event comes with fun music and a glass of wine while you shop and look around. For information and tickets can be found here.

SIDEFIN POP-UP IN WIPKINGEN UNTIL 20th AUGUST: Are you in the mood to try out a new pop-up restaurant? The Sidefin pop-up stand serves delicious food in Wipkingen, on the terrace overlooking beautiful views of Zurich. They are open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 18:00. The address is Wipkingerplatz 7, 8037 Zürich. You can check out their website and make reservations here.

LAKE ZURICH ÜBERQUERUNG SWIM 23rd AUG: The organised swim across the lake is now due to take place on 23rd August. Read all about it here.

ARTIST BASTIAAN WOUDT “RHYTHM” AT BILDHALLE ZURICH TILL 26th AUG: Visit the solo exhibition” RHYTHM” by Dutch artist Bastiaan Woudt at the Bildhalle Gallery in Zurich until August 26th. Woudt’s works originate from the artist’s idiosyncratic perspective on fashion and portrait photography of the 20th century. His distinctive, utterly contemporary style is monochrome and graphic. The Bildhalle is open Thursday & Friday: 12:00 – 18:00 & Saturday: 12:00 – 16:00.

TATAR FESTIVAL TILL 26th AUGUST: The Tatar Festival is currently taking place in Sihlcity, with professional cooks displaying 7 different tatar creations. The dishes are very unique and include vegetarian and meat options. Portions cost between CHF 14-20. The address is Manessestrasse 208, 8045 Zurich.

DÖRFLIFÄSCHT 25TH – 27TH AUG: At the end of August, the annual Dörflifäscht is happening in the Niederdorf in Zurich! In the afternoon there are endless opportunities for games for families, and in the evening it transforms into a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, DJ’s, and plenty of dancing! Delicious international food and drink stands are set up left and right, so make sure you put this event in your calendar and come with your friends and family! You can also read more about it here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH TILL 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG TILL 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.

WELTKLASSE DIAMOND LEAGUE 31st AUGUST: This annual sporting event takes place in Zurich at the end of summer and is a huge hit amongst sports enthusiasts. The track-and-field event takes place in the Stadion Letzigrund and hosts popular athletes from all over the world to compete. More information can be found here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST AUGUST: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.

FREE RUNDFUNK.FM UNTIL 2nd SEPT: This fun radio and music festival takes place annually just outside the Landesmuseum. Local and international DJ’s and musicians will be playing lively music for you over the span of multiple weeks, and there are even food stands to visit while you’re there! Entrance is free, so visit the Landesmuseum and enjoy some fun summertime music. For more information, click here.

INFORMATION EVENT ON THE COMPULSORY SCHOOL SYSTEM – CITY OF ZURICH 5th SEPTEMBER: Register online to join Melaine Thomson for the Department of Education as she talks all about the Compulsory School System of Zurich. This event is at the American Women’s Club of Zurich at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This event is free and open to members and non-members. See details here.

LUCERNE SUMMER FESTIVAL ON NOW – 10th SEPT: Check out the Lucerne Festival which is taking place in Lucerne from 8th August to 10th September with a wonderful array of music and concerts. See details here.

BEE SANCTUARY AND ART GALLERY UNTIL 10th SEPTEMBER: Visit this bee sanctuary combined with an art gallery, with artists from all over Zurich showcasing their unique work. It’s an interactive event, so you can touch the art (carefully), interact with the artists, and learn about the history. They are open Thursdays through Saturdays from 14:00-18:00 and Sundays from 11:00-17:00 at Rumstalstrasse 55 Winterthur. Click here for more information here

AWCZ OPEN HOUSE AND KICK-OFF PARTY – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th: Sign up for the Open House and Kick-Off Party at the American Women’s Club of Zurich on Monday, September 11th from 14.00-17.00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This is an annual event which allows all members and non-members to meet the Club’s activity leaders and learn all about what the Club has to offer. See details here.

ORGAN MUSIC AT THE FRAUMUNSTER UNTIL 28th SEPTEMBER: Visit the Fraumünster and enjoy some beautiful organ music, played on one of the biggest organ instruments in Switzerland! They play every Thursday from 12:30-13:00 and although there is no admission fee, but donations should be at least CHF 10. You can get more information here.

CLASSIC CAR + OLD TIMER EVENTS: A wide array of Old-Timer / Classic car events are taking place in Switzerland. See details here.

OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH: For a list of all the various Open Air Cinema offerings in and around Zurich – See more open air cinema options in Zurich here.

ALLIANZ OPEN AIR CINEMA ZURICH ON NOW: The Allianz open air cinema at Zurichhorn has just opened. See details and the full programme here.

TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.

FREE AND CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out this list of free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer. Take a look here.

THE GOLDENE RUNDFAHRT TO PILATUS: Read all about Clive’s experiences on the Goldene Rundfahrt from Zurich to Pilatus and back using a variety of transport. It’s a fantastic day trip for all the family. See the article here.

THE KÄPFNACH BERGWERK MINE IN HORGEN NOW OPEN: Did you know that there is a coal mine in Horgen which can be visited ? It makes for a really interesting day out, as Simon discovered with his son. The mine is now open. Read all about this unusual mine in Zurich.

VISIT THE RHINE FALLS SCHAFFHAUSEN: In fact if you have never visited the beautiful Rhine Falls, the largest waterfalls in Europe – then read all about it here.

TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event form 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

PUBLIC GRILL OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.

FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October. Read all about it here.

FANCY A HEALING WATER SPA BREAK? How about a salt water thalassotherapy Spa Break in St Malo – or a thermal water spa break in Saturnia in Italy.