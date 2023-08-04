What’s On In Zurich Beginning of August 2023

Wishing you a wonderful weekend & week ahead! I hope you had a great Swiss National Day despite the weather and if you didn’t manage to see Fire On The Rocks at the Rhine Falls do take a look at Geoff Pegler’s great photos here. We’ve put together a list of all the key events in August – so take a look here.

The Dolder Wellenkino Open Air Cinema opens on 4th August and the Allianz Open Air Cinema at Zurichhorn is still on too and you can see all the open air cinema listed here and the Open Air Music Festivals listed here. Another great event taking place is the FREE Rundfunk FM Festival at the Landesmuseum. You can see more Summer events and activities taking place Zurich here. If you’re looking for FREE & cheap things to do in Zurich this Summer check this guide. When the sun is out why not cool off in one of Zurich’s Badis, or by taking a rubber boat float down the Limmat. Or perhaps visit a waterside restaurant, or a restaurant with an outdoor terrace, or how about a drink in one of these great Rooftop Bars.

Excursions

If you fancy going for a hike not far from Zurich take a look here or maybe a trip to a Zurich park? If you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here. And here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

EVENT LISTINGS

AUGUST EVENTS & LARGE FIXTURES ZURICH: For a comprehensive list of all the large key events and fixtures in Zurich this August take a look here.

STADTSOMMER FREE OPEN AIR CONCERTS ZURICH 3rd – 5th AUGUST: Check out the FREE Stadtsommer Open air concerts in Zurich on 3rd – 5th August. They are all listed in this guide here.

TATAR FESTIVAL 3rd – 26th AUGUST: The Tatar Festival is currently taking place in Sihlcity, with professional cooks displaying 7 different tatar creations. The dishes are very unique and include vegetarian and meat options. Portions cost between CHF 14-20. The address is Manessestrasse 208, 8045 Zurich.

DOLDER WELLEN KINO 4th – 20th AUG: This open air cinema is opening again in August for people of all ages! A fun and relaxed atmosphere, the Dolder offers dozens of movies playing in English and German. Doors open at 19:00 and films begin at 20:30. Enter contest to win one of 3 pairs of tickets here.

ZURICH TANGO MARATHON 4th – 6th AUGUST: Join this exciting and authentic Tango Marathon, taking place at the Kulturmarkt on August 4th at 9am until August 6th at 9pm! You can find more details here.

VERZASCA COUNTRY FESTIVAL TICINO 5th AUG: If you’re in Ticino on 5th August you might like to visit the FREE Verzasca Country Festival in the sports hall in Sonogno (only taking place in good weather). See details here.

PILATES IN THE PARK – PATUMBAH PILATES 6th AUG: Why not join English speaking Pilates teacher Heather Steele for Pilates in the Park on Sunday 6th August at 10am? Find out more here.

LUCERNE SUMMER FESTIVAL 8th AUG – 10th SEPT: Check out the Lucerne Festival which is taking place in Lucerne from 8th August to 10th September with a wonderful array of music and concerts. See details here.

ORCHESTRA BAOBOB PERFORMS 10TH AUGUST: This band, which has played together since the 1970’s is returning to Zurich to play for you! Their music attracts people worldwide, as they play a mix of west-african griot-music, international pop songs, fun jazz, and more. They will perform on Thursday, August 10th at 20:30 at Moods, Schiffbauplatz. See here.

ZURICH STREET PARADE 12th AUGUST: The annual Zurich Street Parade is the biggest techno event in Switzerland and it’s taking place on 12th August!!! People from all over the world come to this festival to enjoy the fun music and various attractions, along with delicious food stands and drinks that will help you enjoy the festival throughout the afternoon and night. Read all about Street Parade here.

AMERON HOTEL ZURICH STREET PARADE DAY RAVE PARTY 12th AUGUST: How about enjoying a party at the Ameron Zurich hotel to celebrate and enjoy Street Parade? Ameron Zurich has a fabulous location right on Seestrasse where you can enjoy watching the parade and have a party atmosphere with great DJs whilst enjoying a delicious buffet and a welcome drink. Read all about it here.

RENCONTRES DE FOLKLORE FESTIVAL IN FRIBOURG 14th – 20th AUG: This international folk music festival takes place from 14th to 20th August in Fribourg with international music from all over the world. See details here. ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL ZURICH 17th AUG – 3rd SEPT: This annual performing arts festival takes place in Landiwiese in Zurich and is a very international festival with something for everyone. Read all about Theater Spektakel here.

LATE NIGHT MUSIC AT FRAUMÜNSTER 18th AUG: Enjoy some late night music playing at the Fraumünster on August 18th. A beautiful violoncello solo will be performed by Gabriel Wernly, and tickets are only CHF 25, and free for anyone under 20! For more concerts at the Fraumünster, see the timetable here.

SIDEFIN POP-UP IN WIPKINGEN UNTIL 20th AUGUST: Are you in the mood to try out a new pop-up restaurant? The Sidefin pop-up stand serves delicious food in Wipkingen, on the terrace overlooking beautiful views of Zurich. They are open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 18:00. The address is Wipkingerplatz 7, 8037 Zürich. You can check out their website and make reservations here.

LAKE PARADE 19th AUGUST AT SEEHAUS HERRLIBERG : This fun and exciting Lakeside party and parade takes place on Saturday, 19th August from 2pm until 10pm on the lakeside at Seehaus Herrliberg.

LIMMAT SWIM 19th (or 26th) AUGUST: The Limmat Swim (Limmatschwimmen) is due to take place on 19th August with a fall back date of 26th August if the conditions aren’t right. See all the details here.

LAKE ZURICH ÜBERQUERUNG SWIM 23rd AUG: The organised swim across the lake is now due to take place on 23rd August. Read all about it here.

ARTIST BASTIAAN WOUDT “RHYTHM” AT BILDHALLE ZURICH TILL 26th AUG: Visit the solo exhibition” RHYTHM” by Dutch artist Bastiaan Woudt at the Bildhalle Gallery in Zurich until August 26th. Woudt’s works originate from the artist’s idiosyncratic perspective on fashion and portrait photography of the 20th century. His distinctive, utterly contemporary style is monochrome and graphic. The Bildhalle is open Thursday & Friday: 12:00 – 18:00 & Saturday: 12:00 – 16:00.

DÖRFLIFÄSCHT 25TH – 27TH AUG: At the end of August, the annual Dörflifäscht is happening in the Niederdorf in Zurich! In the afternoon there are endless opportunities for games for families, and in the evening it transforms into a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, DJ’s, and plenty of dancing! Delicious international food and drink stands are set up left and right, so make sure you put this event in your calendar and come with your friends and family! You can also read more about it here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH 27th AUGUST : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is now extended till 27th August. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG TILL 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.

WELTKLASSE DIAMOND LEAGUE 31st AUGUST: This annual sporting event takes place in Zurich at the end of summer and is a huge hit amongst sports enthusiasts. The track-and-field event takes place in the Stadion Letzigrund and hosts popular athletes from all over the world to compete. More information can be found here.

SWISS DESIGN MARKET ON NOW AT MODISSA TILL 31ST AUGUST: Check out the great Swiss Design Market taking place in the former Modissa Shop in Bahnhofstrasse Zurich. Open Monday till Saturday 10am – 7pm.

FREE RUNDFUNK.FM UNTIL 2nd SEPT: This fun radio and music festival takes place annually just outside the Landesmuseum. Local and international DJ’s and musicians will be playing lively music for you over the span of multiple weeks, and there are even food stands to visit while you’re there! Entrance is free, so visit the Landesmuseum and enjoy some fun summertime music. For more information, click here.

INFORMATION EVENT ON THE COMPULSORY SCHOOL SYSTEM – CITY OF ZURICH 5th SEPTEMBER: Register online to join Melaine Thomson for the Department of Education as she talks all about the Compulsory School System of Zurich. This event is at the American Women’s Club of Zurich at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This event is free and open to members and non-members. See details here.

BEE SANCTUARY AND ART GALLERY UNTIL 10th SEPTEMBER: Visit this bee sanctuary combined with an art gallery, with artists from all over Zurich showcasing their unique work. It’s an interactive event, so you can touch the art (carefully), interact with the artists, and learn about the history. They are open Thursdays through Saturdays from 14:00-18:00 and Sundays from 11:00-17:00 at Rumstalstrasse 55 Winterthur. Click here for more information here

AWCZ OPEN HOUSE AND KICK-OFF PARTY – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th: Sign up for the Open House and Kick-Off Party at the American Women’s Club of Zurich on Monday, September 11th from 14.00-17.00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This is an annual event which allows all members and non-members to meet the Club’s activity leaders and learn all about what the Club has to offer. See details here.

ORGAN MUSIC AT THE FRAUMUNSTER UNTIL 28th SEPTEMBER: Visit the Fraumünster and enjoy some beautiful organ music, played on one of the biggest organ instruments in Switzerland! They play every Thursday from 12:30-13:00 and although there is no admission fee, but donations should be at least CHF 10. You can get more information here.

