Where To Go To Escape Zurich When Big Events Are On

Suggestions For Great Things To Do Outside Zurich

Things To Do If You Want to Escape Zurich When Big Events Are On

Street Parade Day Party at Studio Bellerive Ameron Zurich

Although I am a party animal and love big festivals and celebrations, I realise not everyone feels the same. I have had several requests from readers wanting to flee the city during Zürifäscht – and again during Street Parade! So instead of writing individually to each person, I decided to put a list of some ideas and suggestions in one place. So here are some ideas for places to go, day trips and even some overnight stays.

So for those of you who do not want to be in Zurich when it’s super busy … take a look below. Simply click on the headers for each attraction or place.

Hiking

You could escape to the countryside:

Pizol Switzerland 6 Circular Walks Around 60 Minutes From Zürich

Check out these 6 Circular Hikes.

Hike from Weesen to Quinten along the Walensee

Hike along Walensee

(You might also want to check it the Tiny House Gondola is free for a night if you’re heading to the Walensee)

Hiking from Lugano to Morcote

Hike from Lugano to Morcote 

A Short and Scenic Hike Along The Rhine Falls

A Walk Along the Rhine Falls

Truebsee 4 Lakes Hike Engelberg Switzerland

4 Lakes Hike Engleberg 

A Trip To Paxmal The Amazing Peace Monument In The Churfirsten Mountains

Walk or drive to Paxmal

Visit another Town or City

How about a trip to:

Top Things To Do in Neuchâtel

Neuchâtel

Top Things To See in Einsiedeln - Not Far From Zurich

Einsiedlen

The Promenade in Ouchy Lausanne

Lausanne

Jet d'Eau Geneva Switzerland

Geneva

A Day Trip to St Gallen Switzerland. St Gallen Baroque Library

St Gallen 

Restaurant Hafen in Romanshorn

Romanshorn

Best Things to do in Lugano – A Trip to Monte Brè

Lugano – Monte Brè

The Olive Grove Trail Gandria - Lugano

Lugano – Gandria 

 Schloss Blumenstein Museum Solothurn

Solothurn

Stately Pleasure at the Bellevue Palace Hotel Bern

Bern

House - Summer Fun in Champéry Switzerland

Champéry

A beautiful town in a very unspoilt part of Switzerland.

Rhine Falls Travel Tips: Visiting Europe's Largest Waterfall

The Rhine Falls

Europe’s biggest waterfall and one of the top attractions in Switzerland

A Ride On The Gelmerbahn (May – October)

Not for the faint hearted or those fearful of heights!

The Goldene Rundfahrt (May – October) 

You might fancy a trip further afield – maybe to:

Europapark

A wonderful theme park in Rust Germany and very popular with children and teenagers.

The Salon suisse Surprise Train To Valais

Sunday Brunch by Train on the Churchill Red Arrow from Zurich

****************************

 

