Where To Go To Escape Zurich When Big Events Are On

Things To Do If You Want to Escape Zurich When Big Events Are On

Although I am a party animal and love big festivals and celebrations, I realise not everyone feels the same. I have had several requests from readers wanting to flee the city during Zürifäscht – and again during Street Parade! So instead of writing individually to each person, I decided to put a list of some ideas and suggestions in one place. So here are some ideas for places to go, day trips and even some overnight stays.

So for those of you who do not want to be in Zurich when it’s super busy … take a look below. Simply click on the headers for each attraction or place.

Hiking

You could escape to the countryside:

(You might also want to check it the Tiny House Gondola is free for a night if you’re heading to the Walensee)

Visit another Town or City

How about a trip to:

A beautiful town in a very unspoilt part of Switzerland.

Europe’s biggest waterfall and one of the top attractions in Switzerland

Not for the faint hearted or those fearful of heights!

You might fancy a trip further afield – maybe to:

A wonderful theme park in Rust Germany and very popular with children and teenagers.

