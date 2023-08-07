Where To Go To Escape Zurich When Big Events Are On

Things To Do If You Want to Escape Zurich When Big Events Are On
Although I am a party animal and love big festivals and celebrations, I realise not everyone feels the same. I have had several requests from readers wanting to flee the city during Zürifäscht – and again during Street Parade! So instead of writing individually to each person, I decided to put a list of some ideas and suggestions in one place. So here are some ideas for places to go, day trips and even some overnight stays.
So for those of you who do not want to be in Zurich when it’s super busy … take a look below. Simply click on the headers for each attraction or place.
Hiking
You could escape to the countryside:
Check out these 6 Circular Hikes.
Hike along Walensee
(You might also want to check it the Tiny House Gondola is free for a night if you’re heading to the Walensee)
Hike from Lugano to Morcote
A Walk Along the Rhine Falls
4 Lakes Hike Engleberg
Walk or drive to Paxmal
Visit another Town or City
How about a trip to:
Neuchâtel
Einsiedlen
Lausanne
Geneva
St Gallen
Romanshorn
Lugano – Monte Brè
Lugano – Gandria
Solothurn
Bern
Champéry
A beautiful town in a very unspoilt part of Switzerland.
The Rhine Falls
Europe’s biggest waterfall and one of the top attractions in Switzerland
A Ride On The Gelmerbahn (May – October)
Not for the faint hearted or those fearful of heights!
The Goldene Rundfahrt (May – October)
You might fancy a trip further afield – maybe to:
Europapark
A wonderful theme park in Rust Germany and very popular with children and teenagers.
