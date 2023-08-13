World’s Longest Train Tunnel Shuts After Accident in Switzerland

A big train accident in Ticino,Switzerland on 10th August means people still can’t use the world’s longest train tunnel for some time. At the time of writing the the date when the tunnel will reopen is still unclear. Instead, passengers will have to take a longer, more scenic route. This is because 16 train cars came off the tracks inside the Gotthard tunnel. The derailment inside the 57km (35-mile) long Gotthard base tunnel in the southern Ticino region, caused considerable damage, though luckily nobody was damaged.

This tunnel is really important because it’s a main path for transporting goods, especially between Germany and Italy. Last year, most of the goods sent by train through the mountains went through this tunnel.

Whilst one side of the tunnel might be ready for goods trains soon, normal passenger carrying trains won’t be open several months. The damaged part is about five miles long and needs a lot of work. Travellers will need to factor in a significant increase in travelling times to reach Ticino, for example it will take an additional hour from Zurich to Lugano.

This large tunnel, which was opened with a huge celebration in 2016, took 17 years and $12 billion to build. It was made to help people get places faster, lessen road traffic, and make the air cleaner. Even though Switzerland isn’t part of the European Union, this tunnel is a key shortcut for many trains in Europe, connecting places like Rotterdam in the Netherlands to Genoa in Italy.

