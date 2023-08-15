Zurich Openair Music Festival 2023

Zurich Openair Music Festival

22nd – 26th August 2023

Zurich Openair is back again for 2023! Located close to Zurich Airport this popular music festival takes place over five days and opens on Tuesday 22nd August with none other than Robbie Wiliams. There is a great line up of bands including The Killers, Eric Pride, Joji, Calvin Harris, Apache 207, Florece + The Machine and The Chainsmokers and more. The finale takes place on Saturday 26th August with Paul Kalkbrenner.

Zurich Open Air: A Celebration of Music and Culture

Established in 2010, this festival has rapidly grown in prestige and popularity over the years and is a melting pot of modern musical genres. From electronic beats to rock anthems as well as indie bands, the event attracts a diverse range of artists and performers from across the world. It is set in a sprawling venue in Glattburgg on the outskirts of Zurich, with a backdrop of the Swiss countryside and a very relaxed vibe.

In addition to the main stage, Zurich Open Air has a number of smaller stages and tents offering an intimate setting for up-and-coming bands, giving them a platform to showcase their talent and connect with new fans. There is also plenty of international street food on offer, adding to the festival’s cultural richness.

See the timetable with the schedule of play and the bands playing on the photos below:

Schedule Of Play Zurich Open Air Concert 2023

The Line up for Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th:

The line up for Friday 25th and Saturday 26th:

When: 22nd – 26th August 2023

Where: Flughofstrasse, 8152 Glattbrugg (Not far from Zurich Airport)

Tickets: From CHF 125 upwards.

See Google route planner here.

Get there via Public Transport.

Get your tickets here.

Visit the Zurich Openair Festival Website here.

All photos courtesy of Zurich Openair Festival and Geoff Pegler

