Home Exhibitions and Events Zurich Openair Music Festival 2023
Exhibitions and EventsMusicSwiss FestivalsSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's On

Zurich Openair Music Festival 2023

Zurich Openair Music Festival 22nd - 26th August 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

Zurich Openair Music Festival

22nd – 26th August 2023

Zurich Openair 2014 by Geoff Pegler

Zurich Openair is back again for 2023!  Located close to Zurich Airport this popular music festival takes place over five days and opens on Tuesday 22nd August with none other than Robbie Wiliams. There is a great line up of bands including The Killers, Eric Pride, Joji, Calvin Harris, Apache 207, Florece + The Machine and The Chainsmokers and more.  The finale takes place on Saturday 26th August with Paul Kalkbrenner.

Zurich Open Air: A Celebration of Music and Culture

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Established in 2010, this festival has rapidly grown in prestige and popularity over the years and is a melting pot of modern musical genres. From electronic beats to rock anthems as well as indie bands, the event attracts a diverse range of artists and performers from across the world. It is set in a sprawling venue in Glattburgg on the outskirts of Zurich, with a backdrop of the Swiss countryside and a very relaxed vibe.

In addition to the main stage,  Zurich Open Air has a number of smaller stages and tents offering an intimate setting for up-and-coming bands, giving them a platform to showcase their talent and connect with new fans. There is also plenty of international street food on offer, adding to the festival’s cultural richness.

Photos Of Zurich Openair 2016

Photos of Zurich Openair Music Festival 2018

See the timetable with the  schedule of play and the bands playing on the photos below:

Schedule Of Play Zurich Open Air Concert 2023

The Line up for Tuesday 22nd, Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th:

Zurich open air line up 2023

The line up for Friday 25th and Saturday 26th:

Zurich open air line up 2023

Photos of Zurich Openair Music Festival 2018

See some more photos of Zurich Openair here: 

More photos of Zurich Openair here:

Photos of Zurich Open Air Music Festival 2022 #ZOA2022

Zurich Openair Festival 2023

When: 22nd – 26th August 2023

Where: Flughofstrasse, 8152 Glattbrugg (Not far from Zurich Airport)

Tickets: From CHF 125 upwards.

See Google route planner here.

Get there via Public Transport.

Get your tickets here.

Zurich Openair Music Festival

Visit the Zurich Openair Festival Website here.

All photos courtesy of Zurich Openair Festival and Geoff Pegler

**************************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

***************************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

 

The Free Rundfunk.fm Summer Festival at the Landesmuseum Zurich

Die Lange Nacht der Museen – Long Night of the Museums in Zurich

Top Impressions of Street Parade Zurich 2022

11 Ways to Cool Down in A Sweltering Summer in Zurich

****************************

 

You may also like

What’s On In & Around Zurich Mid August...

La Dolce Vita at Landquart Fashion Outlet

Limmatschwimmen 2023 – The Limmat Swim in Zurich

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of August 2023

Exciting Events Taking Place in Zurich and Switzerland...

The Goldene Rundfahrt Train Journey Switzerland

Rhine Falls Travel Tips: Visiting Europe’s Largest Waterfall

Exhibition: Experiences of Switzerland – Italianità

What’s On In Zurich Early August 2023

Photos of Fire on the Rocks at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus