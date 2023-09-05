ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 at Kongresshaus Zurich

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2022
13th – 15th October 2023
ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 at The Kongresshaus Zurich
The Art International 25th Fair of Modern and Contemporary is taking place again this year from 13th – 15th October 2023. This time it will be at the Kongresshaus in Zurich. This central location is ideal to get to as it is right in the heart of the city, close to Bürkliplatz.
In addition to paintings and sculptures, graphic works as well as photography, art objects, video art and virtual works (NFT, AR, etc.) will be presented. The focus of the exhibition is on personal encounters: in-depth discussions about the works which take place in a relaxed atmosphere.
Artwork / Photo credit: Linmay Komine: in the air, Courtesy of Smart Ship Gallery, Tokyo Japan
Contest To Win Tickets To Art International 2023
Contest Starts on 1st September 2023:
As a long time partner of Art International, once again we have 100 tickets to the be won for the Art International Fair! So why not enter here to win your FREE ticket! To enter, simply mention a) your name and b) put ARTINT2023 in the subject line. The prize draw will take place at midnight on 9th October 2023 and the winners will be informed shortly afterwards!
Below you can see some previous exhibits from Art International.
Artwork / Photo credit: Daniela Gauch: Ignorieren, Courtesy of Gauch, Küssnacht CH
Artwork / Photo credit: Laprokay: Turicum, Courtesy of Prokai, Neerach CH
Art International 2023 Zurich
Zurich’s Art International Festival is one of the most important and established public and art trade fairs in Switzerland, it offers a wide range of international art. It was founded in 1999 and first exhibited at the Kongresshaus.
A Wide Variety Of Art In All Formats
The event showcases a wide variety of exhibits, from multimedia, photography, and installations, to classical painting and sculpture. The artwork comes in a variety of sizes and formats and can be figurative, abstract or conceptual. The works shown are by both new and established artists, at a variety of price points. The art is as diverse and fascinating as the artists themselves and many are often present at the event. It also offers a great opportunity to see a wealth of different artwork in one place and in particular it’s a great showcase for contemporary art.
Exhibitors – Artist and Galleries 2023
Check out the Artists and Galleries here.
See the Exhibition Catalogue here.
Find out more about the exhibitors here.
Art International Zurich 2023 Opening Hours
Opening hours
Friday, 13 October: 12:00 – 18:00 (Ticketcorner.ch)
Friday, 13 October: 18:00 – 22:00 (Late Night) (Ticketcorner.ch)
Saturday, 12 October: 10:00 – 20:00 (Ticketcorner.ch)
Sunday, 15 October: 10:00 – 19:00 (Ticketcorner.ch)
Tickets
Ticket: From CHF 21.00
Children up to 16: free (accompanied by an adult)
Vernissage: CHF 31.30
Tickets at Ticketcorner.ch or at the box office
Where: Kongresshaus, Claridenstrasse 1, 8002, Zurich, Switzerland
Transport: Tram stop Bürkliplatz or Stockerstrasse, Car parks at Park Hyatt Hotel or Bleicherweg
When: 13th – 15th October 2023
See Map and directions here.
Visit the Art International website here.
Tickets available here.
Why not enter here for a chance to win a FREE ticket! Contest now open!
To enter simply mention a) your full name and b) put ARTINT2023 in the subject line. Good luck!
The prize draw will take place at midnight on 9th October 2023 and the winners will be informed shortly afterwards!
