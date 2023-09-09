Home Animals & Wildlife Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland
Animals & WildlifeExhibitions and EventsFamilySwiss FestivalsSwiss TraditionsSwitzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade 1st October 2023

by newinzurich
0 comment

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market

in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade 1st October 2023

One of the best things about early Autumn in Switzerland is going to watch a cow parade. Here are some photos from a previous Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm.

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

At the end of the Summer the cows are brought down from the Sumer mountain pastures and welcomed back in to the villages. It’s a time to rejoice and welcome the cows back into the fold. Most importantly it’s time for a great celebration.

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

We went to visit Elm to see the Cow Parade and to visit the Cheese Market which takes place at the same time. This year it is planned to take place on 1st October 2023.

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

The Cow Parades are referred to variously as “Alpabzug” or “Alpabfahrt”. After watching the cow parade there is a party with plenty of food and drink.

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

The cow are all prettied up in beautiful head dresses with colourful flowers.

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

At Elm there was plenty of food on offer, with hot sausages and cheese based dishes such as Raclette. There was also something called Fenz, which is apparently made with flour and cream. Have you tried this?

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Photographer Carmen Sirboiu managed to catch these great photos of the cows and of this glorious day.

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Elm Cheese Market & Celebrations 1st October 2023

Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade is due to take place on 1st October 2023. Please see details here of the Elm celebrations on 1st October 2023.

==>> You can see details of other Alpabzüge in Switzerland here. 

Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm Switzerland

Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Interest You

Winter Comfort Food – A Recipe for Hot Chestnuts

The Fabulous 2020 Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition

 

Jucker Farm Pumpkin Exhibition – Mythical Figures

The Klausjagen St Nicholas Procession Küssnacht am Rigi

 

New In Switzerland! Big Coffees With Nespresso VERTUO

Putting On Running Shoes Through Their Paces

The Appenzell Silvesterkläuse Celebrations Urnäsch

**********************

You may also like

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future...

The Very Best Things To See and Do...

Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

The 2023 Lake Zurich slowUp Zurich to Rapperswil...

Swiss Castle Open Day 1st October 2023

Alpabzugs, Alpabfahrts, Alp Processions & Cow Parades in...

Grand Hotel Kronenhof Pontresina Celebrates 175 Years

Women’s Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Gourmet Event! Culinary Market by Caspar in Muri 

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 at Kongresshaus Zurich

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus