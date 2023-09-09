Cow Parade and Cheese Market

in Elm Switzerland

Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade 1st October 2023

One of the best things about early Autumn in Switzerland is going to watch a cow parade. Here are some photos from a previous Cow Parade and Cheese Market in Elm.

At the end of the Summer the cows are brought down from the Sumer mountain pastures and welcomed back in to the villages. It’s a time to rejoice and welcome the cows back into the fold. Most importantly it’s time for a great celebration.

We went to visit Elm to see the Cow Parade and to visit the Cheese Market which takes place at the same time. This year it is planned to take place on 1st October 2023.

The Cow Parades are referred to variously as “Alpabzug” or “Alpabfahrt”. After watching the cow parade there is a party with plenty of food and drink.

The cow are all prettied up in beautiful head dresses with colourful flowers.

At Elm there was plenty of food on offer, with hot sausages and cheese based dishes such as Raclette. There was also something called Fenz, which is apparently made with flour and cream. Have you tried this?

Photographer Carmen Sirboiu managed to catch these great photos of the cows and of this glorious day.

Elm Cheese Market & Celebrations 1st October 2023

Elm Cheese Market and Cow Parade is due to take place on 1st October 2023. Please see details here of the Elm celebrations on 1st October 2023.

Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Interest You

**********************