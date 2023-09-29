Home Arts and Entertainment Dyson’s Pop Up Boutique Zurich: Technology & Cooking with Zoe Torinesi
Dyson's Pop Up Boutique Zurich: Technology & Cooking with Zoe Torinesi

Dyson Gadgets and Creative Cooking

by newinzurich
Dyson’s Pop Up Boutique Zurich: Technology & Cooking with Zoe Torinesi

Dyson's Pop Up Boutique Zurich: Technology & Cooking with Zoe Torinesi

Dyson Gadgets and Creative Cooking

During Zurich Film Festival Dyson have a pop up boutique at the Mascotte club in Zurich showcasing their latest range of technological innovations all aimed at making 21st century living simpler, cleaner and easier.

Dyson vacuum. Dyson's Pop Up Boutique Zurich: Technology & Cooking with Zoe Torinesi

The UK founded company is well known for its advanced technology and NewInZurich went to an event to find out all about the latest innovations and it began with a presentation and film explaining all about Dyson’s products.

Headphones - Dyson's Pop Up Boutique Zurich: Technology & Cooking with Zoe Torinesi

They showed everything from their latest vacuums and air purifiers to unique hair products and headphones.

Dyson's Pop Up Boutique Zurich: Technology & Cooking with Zoe Torinesi

Dyson’s Commitment to Clean Air

One of the highlights was the explanation of Dyson’s air filtration system. It turns out that the Dyon vacuums don’t just pick up the dirt you can see; they also target tiny particles like dust and mites. There were live demonstrations too, so we all got to see the products in action.

Cooking with Zoe Torinesi

Zoe Torinesi Dyson cooking

After showcasing the Dyson products, the event moved on to Food Zurich’s  Provisorium in Zurich, where we all cooked dinner. Guided by Zoe Torinesi we all worked together to create one big dinner. We were divided into small groups and each team had a different dish to prepare. I got to make a starter with sweet potato and avocado ( you can see the recipe here) . Other groups made dishes including the salmon and the vegan chickpea main courses.

recipe sweet potato and tomato salad

recipe sweet potato and tomato salad

And for dessert? We had an amazing vegan chocolate mousse and an apple crumble. Zoe helped everyone out, giving tips and advice. With her guidance, the cooking wasn’t just about following a recipe; it was about exploring different tastes and learning more about food combinations and seasoning.

Dyson cooking Provisorium Zurich

Dyson’s event was great fun and more than a cooking class as we got to experience a unique mix of technology and cooking. If you want to check out the latest Dyson products, why not head over to Club Mascotte in Zurich. It is open until 7th October and you can see some of their great gadgets on display (and live in action) as well as having the opportunity to ask questions too.

Dyson Boutique Pop Up at Club Mascotte, Zurich

Where: Club Mascotte, Sechseläutenplatz, Zürich

When:  Open on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th from 10am till 6pm

Website: Find out more about Dyson products here

