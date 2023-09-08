Home Arts and Entertainment FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli
Arts and EntertainmentExhibitions and EventsFood and DrinkSwitzerlandZurich EventsZurich in Photos

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

by newinzurich
0 comment

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

FOOD Zurich’s grand opening party took place on 7th September in Jelmoli’s magnificent food market in Zurich. Surrounded by an array of wonderful foods, regional treats, and international specialties, the sold-out event was a huge success.

FOOBY at FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

Together with Jelmoli Food Market, seven of the city’s top 5-star hotels had created an array of mouthwatering dishes for everyone to taste.

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli 2023

The hotels involved included Alex Lake Zurich, Baur au Lac, Marriott Hotel, Storchen Zurich, Park Hyatt Zurich, The Dolder Grand, and Widder Hotel.

Widder hotel at FOOD Zurich 2023

The event’s theme, ‘Beyond the Plate,’ offered lots of dishes with an international twist.

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli 2023

It fused Zurich with Turkey, Appenzell with India, and even saw Bern entwined with Portugal. The innovative dishes were a blend of the familiar and the exotic and resulted in unexpected pairings, fresh flavours, and delicious experiences.

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli 2023

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli 2023

There were so many wonderful dishes and wonderful foods to try it really was a night of sheer indulgence!

cheese at FOOD Zurich 2023

cheese at FOOD Zurich 2023

The FOOBY recipe platform is a great source of inspiration and  we got to try their innovative Rösti Cornets – a playful twist on the Swiss classic.

FOOBY at FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli 2023

The finest mountain produce had been transported right to the heart of the city courtesy of graubündenVIVA’ and ten well known producers along with chef Rebecca Clopath were on hand to ensure that everyone got to taste a slice of Graubünden.

FOOD Zurich 2023

There were also lots of different appetisers beautifully displayed on all the tables.

chocolate at FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli 2023

Deserts were created  by the talented pupils from the General Vocational School Zurich and they all tasted as good as they looked! And Kai from Taucherli Chocolate was on hand with his latest chocolate creation!

Kai from Taucherli Chocolate at FOOD Zurich

Liquid Kitchen

FOOD Zurich 2023

From 9pm onwards, there was a “Liquid Kitchen” where top bartenders created exquisite cocktails at the Sopra restaurant on the 4th floor. Both Lux Restaurant & Bar and the Bar am Wasser had their bartenders on hand and some of the creations were really stunning. Of course, the special Jelmoli anniversary gin was also available and it was wonderful to sit back and relax to the sounds of DJ Skor – or enjoy the evening air on the balcony at Jelmoli.

jelmoli food Zurich 2023

jelmoli food Zurich 2023

It was a wonderful way to celebrate the opening night of the eighth FOOD ZURICH as well as Jelmoli’s 190-year legacy!

FOOD Zurich 2023

If you missed this event don’t worry! There are plenty more food and wine based events as part of the program – in fact 163 in total! So take a look online here and choose which event or workshop you wold like to try! There really is something for everyone!

FOOD Zurich 2023

FOOD ZURICH 2023

Where: Various locations in and around Zurich

When: 7th – 17th September 2023

What: A huge array of events, workshops, tastings, dinners and more.

Website: Visit the FOOD ZURICH website here

You might also like to look at our previous article about FOOD ZURICH here. 

Food Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

*** Articles You May Like ***

FOOD Zurich 7th – 17th September 2023

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2023

The Dolder Grand Zurich – GaultMillau “Hotel of the Year 2024”

******************************

 

You may also like

What’s On in Zurich Beginning to Mid September...

Grand Hotel Kronenhof Pontresina Celebrates 175 Years

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2023

What’s On In & Around Zurich Early September...

Women’s Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Mode Suisse 2023 Fashion Event Zurich

SWISSARTEXPO – FREE Art Festival at Zurich HB

Knabenschiessen Zurich

FOOD Zurich 7th – 17th September 2023

Irish Festival Fribourg/Freiburg 6th – 8th October 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus