FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

FOOD Zurich’s grand opening party took place on 7th September in Jelmoli’s magnificent food market in Zurich. Surrounded by an array of wonderful foods, regional treats, and international specialties, the sold-out event was a huge success.

Together with Jelmoli Food Market, seven of the city’s top 5-star hotels had created an array of mouthwatering dishes for everyone to taste.

The hotels involved included Alex Lake Zurich, Baur au Lac, Marriott Hotel, Storchen Zurich, Park Hyatt Zurich, The Dolder Grand, and Widder Hotel.

The event’s theme, ‘Beyond the Plate,’ offered lots of dishes with an international twist.

It fused Zurich with Turkey, Appenzell with India, and even saw Bern entwined with Portugal. The innovative dishes were a blend of the familiar and the exotic and resulted in unexpected pairings, fresh flavours, and delicious experiences.

There were so many wonderful dishes and wonderful foods to try it really was a night of sheer indulgence!

The FOOBY recipe platform is a great source of inspiration and we got to try their innovative Rösti Cornets – a playful twist on the Swiss classic.

The finest mountain produce had been transported right to the heart of the city courtesy of graubündenVIVA’ and ten well known producers along with chef Rebecca Clopath were on hand to ensure that everyone got to taste a slice of Graubünden.

There were also lots of different appetisers beautifully displayed on all the tables.

Deserts were created by the talented pupils from the General Vocational School Zurich and they all tasted as good as they looked! And Kai from Taucherli Chocolate was on hand with his latest chocolate creation!

Liquid Kitchen

From 9pm onwards, there was a “Liquid Kitchen” where top bartenders created exquisite cocktails at the Sopra restaurant on the 4th floor. Both Lux Restaurant & Bar and the Bar am Wasser had their bartenders on hand and some of the creations were really stunning. Of course, the special Jelmoli anniversary gin was also available and it was wonderful to sit back and relax to the sounds of DJ Skor – or enjoy the evening air on the balcony at Jelmoli.

It was a wonderful way to celebrate the opening night of the eighth FOOD ZURICH as well as Jelmoli’s 190-year legacy!

If you missed this event don’t worry! There are plenty more food and wine based events as part of the program – in fact 163 in total! So take a look online here and choose which event or workshop you wold like to try! There really is something for everyone!

FOOD ZURICH 2023

Where: Various locations in and around Zurich

When: 7th – 17th September 2023

What: A huge array of events, workshops, tastings, dinners and more.

Website: Visit the FOOD ZURICH website here

