Gourmet Event! Culinary Market by Caspar in Muri 

Sunday 17th September 2023

Calling all foodies! The Culinary Market by Caspar is a gourmet event at Capsar Hotel in Muri (not far from Zurich) on 17th Sept from 3pm – 11pm.

Eight top chefs including Caspar executive chef Sebastian Rabe, Paul Beberich (Guarda Val), Tarik Lange (Restaurant Parkhuus – Park Hyatt) & Stefan Wiesner (Mysterion) will present their “signature dishes”.

In total there will be 2 Michelin stars and 125 GaultMillau points at the event complete with fine wines, sparkling champagne from Louis Roederer. Tickets including food and drinks costs CHF 288 per person. Overnight stays can also be booked. See details:  Culinary Market by Caspar – Hotel Caspar AG (e-guma.ch)

When: Sunday 17th September  2023

Where: Hotel Capar in Muri (not far from Zurich)

Time: From 3pm till 11pm

Tickets: Tickets including food and drinks costs CHF 288 per person

Website: See details:  Culinary Market by Caspar – Hotel Caspar AG (e-guma.ch)

