Mode Suisse 2023 Fashion Event Zurich

Article By Elena Beyens and Photos by Geoff Pegler

Edition 2023

Mode Suisse is a Swiss fashion platform that showcases both emerging and established Swiss fashion designers. It was founded by Yannick Allen in 2010 with the aim of promoting and supporting Swiss fashion talent. The platform provides Swiss designers with and opportunity to present their collections to a broarder audience, including fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the media. It has played a significant role in raising the profile of Swiss fashion designers on both national and international levels.

Where fashion elsewhere takes up an entire week, in Zurich it can be enjoyed in just one very intensive day! On September 4th, Mode Suisse hosted its 23rd Zurich Edition, again as “Mode Suisse & Friends” in the foyer of the Chipperfield building at the Kusthaus.

It’s hard to imagine a better location for the main fashion event in Zurich. It definitely wasn’t your typical weekday evening scene at the museum as the fashion crowd started to arrive in the evening. The halls were filled with people who enjoyed expressing themselves through clothing; from elegant to extravagant and everything in between. It was such a popular event that the tickets available to the public were sold out in a matter of days. As well as the two separate shows, there was also the latest Swiss fashion labels selection of garments from Mode Suisse & Friends to peruse. Everything from local retail boutiques, fashion schools as well as young and established brands.

“Fashion School Doing Fashion Basel” opened up the first show with the creations of 16 Master and Bachelor students. Questioning the status quo of fashion by asking how the industry can coordinate aesthetic and circular methods. Bold, creative designs with exaggerated shapes and unusual forms.

One very eye-catching collection was that of BA SI …

BA SI is a clothing brand founded in 2022 by the British fashion designer, Dylan Basi. Their pieces and their imaginative colour combinations were very striking. Their design philosophy integrates British satire, viewed through the lens of intersectional feminism.

Bright colours, bold patterns and a lot of texture were highlights of the collection. They very skillfully combine several bright colours together in one outfit in pure harmony.

A tailored orange blazer with exaggerated shoulders, but still a feminine silhouette which definitely catches your attention.

MOURJJAN presented their latest SS24 Haute Couture Collection «Cocoon».

The collection uses a diverse range of textures and patterns that underline this season’s theme of aesthetic transformation.

MIELE x MODE SUISSE AWARD FOR POSITIVE IMPACT for « Mourjjan4Children ». Designer Roland Rahal, was another recipient of the secondfor «».

This great project offers traumatized children from Lebanon, Palestine and Syria and other places, a three-week educational program in southern Lebanon.

Pastel colors, romantic feminine silhouettes with stunning details and craftsmanship were key elements of the collection.

Simply stunning!

Next on the runway were the delicate and fine quality leather kaftans and easy to wear reversible coats from the recently launched brand Pardessus19.

Next you can see some items from the Grieder collection.

The second newcomer of the event was Anastasia Bull’s collection «Where the sirens meet for tea» showcasing an imaginary take on contrasts with soft, shiny fabrics and sharp silhouettes.

Daring, provocative but feminine at the same time pieces with eye-catching elements, it was perfect way to wrap up the Mode Suisse & Friends 23rd Edition.

