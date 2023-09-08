Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2023

Top Cuisine with Coffee

I’m a big fan of coffee and a big fan of Nespresso’s Gourmet Weeks. Every Autumn I try to make sure I discover a different chef or a different restaurant during the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks whilst finding out a bit more about how coffee can be incorporated into top cuisine. These special events are all about giving everyone a chance to try some of the best meals cooked by some of the top chefs in Switzerland.

Nespresso Week 2023 – Two Parts

This year, the event is happening in two parts: first from 17th August to 9th September, and then from 21st September to 14th October. A total of 28 chefs from all over Switzerland are participating.

Top Chefs in Switzerland Create Recipes Using Nespresso Coffee

Some of the top chefs in Switzerland will be taking part, like Heiko Nieder from “The Restaurant” in Zurich, Silvia Manser from “Truube” in Gais, and Guy Ravet from “Emotions par Guy Ravet” in Vevey. But it’s not just an event showcasing the established pros! Up-and-coming chefs like Angelina Lesky from “Das Taggenberg” in Winterthur, Noémie Bernard from “Sternen” in Walchwil, and Jacopo Rovetini from “Osteria dell’Enoteca” in Losone are also on the list.

Coffee – A Unique Ingredient

What makes this event unique? Coffee plays a big role. Each chef creates a special menu where coffee is used in innovative ways, either as a spice or for its aroma. The lunch menus are priced between 60 and 100 francs, while dinner will set you back anywhere from 105 to 145 francs per person. And naturally, a Nespresso coffee is included in that price! Please note that additional drinks are extra.

Discover The Restaurants Offering Nespresso Gourmet Week Menus

You can see all the restaurants which are taking part in the Nespresso Gourmet Weeks by visiting the Nespresso website here. Iso why not get in on this grea deal? All you need to do is book a table directly with the restaurant of your choice making sure to mention that you would like to go for the Nespreso Gourmet Weeks menu.

Enjoy and En Guete!

When: 17th August 17 to 9th September and 21st September to 14th October 2023

Where: Various Restaurants in Switzerland

For more details, check out nespresso.com/gourmet-weeks.

