Home Exhibitions and Events QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA
Exhibitions and EventsExpatSwitzerlandThings To DoWhat's OnZurich Events

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

Monday, 16th October 2023 at the Marriott Zurich 

by newinzurich
0 comment

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

Monday, 16th October 2023 at the Marriott Zurich 

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

Mark your calendars for  Monday 16th October! It’s the day that the QS Connect MBA event is back at the Marriott Hotel in Zurich. This event serves as a launchpad for aspiring individuals, whether they are emerging executives, seasoned professionals, or those seeking to advance their career through an (Executive) Master of Business Administration.

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

Direct Engagement with Prestigious Business Schools:

This event allows you to find out all about the MBA and what it could do to help your career. Leading business institutions from Switzerland and all over Europe and beyond come here to share insights and give you an understanding of what they can offer to you personally.  There will be  IMD, University of Zurich, London Business School and University of St.Gallen to name but a few, and you can engage in constructive dialogues with admissions officers to understand MBA programs, application requisites, and how your career prospects can benefit from an MBA.

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

Workshops, Networking, and More:

By attending the event you can benefit from interactive sessions aimed at demystifying the application process. Plus, it’s a golden opportunity to network with a diverse group – exhibitors, alumni, and fellow MBA aspirants. On top of that, all attendees have the opportunity to see if they are eligible for exclusive scholarships, making their academic dreams more achievable.

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

Why Pursue an MBA?

There are so many reasons why and MBA can help your career. Especially in the current climate, MBA programs are witnessing a huge upsurge in demand from students and corporate sectors alike. An MBA is a versatile master’s program. It gives you the means to develop strong management skills in various fields, providing a broad understanding of business strategies and practices. It is not just a ticket for those in consultancy or finance, even professionals from fields like engineering or HR are leveraging MBAs to elevate their career.

So why not register for this FREE event here? There are limited spaces available so do register early to avoid disappointment.

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

QS Connect MBA Event Details:

When: Monday, 16th October 2023

Where: Marriott Hotel, Neumühlequai 42, 8006 Zurich

Entry: Please note he event is complimentary, but slots are limited. For registration and more details, click here.

Schedule:

18:00 – 18:30: “Top Tips for Business School Admissions” by Eric Lucrezia (Candidate Coach)

18:30 – 21:00: Personal or group discussions with admission directors

21:00 – 21:30: Networking session: Refresh, connect, and collaborate with MBA applicants, admissions directors, and alumni

Featured Business Schools:

IMD, London Business School, University of Zurich EMBA, University of St.Gallen, Swiss Business School, ESCP, Hult International Business School, CEIBS, University of New South Wales, Waseda Business School, TUM School of Management, Vlerick Business School

Event Partners: Candidate Coach (Eric Lucrezia), GMAT Zurich

For more information please visit the website here and don’t forget to register here before the event fills up!

***************************

This article is a Sponsored Post and all photos courtesy of QS MBA

QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

*** Articles You May Like ***

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 at Kongresshaus Zurich

Zurich Film Festival 2023 – ZFF23

Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

Alpabzugs, Alpabfahrts, Alp Processions & Cow Parades in Switzerland

The Wonderful Pumpkin Exhibition at the Jucker Farm – Kürbis Austellung

*****************************

You may also like

The Very Best Things To See and Do...

What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late September...

Zurich Film Festival 2023 – ZFF23

Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

The 2023 Lake Zurich slowUp Zurich to Rapperswil...

Swiss Castle Open Day 1st October 2023

Alpabzugs, Alpabfahrts, Alp Processions & Cow Parades in...

What’s On in Zurich Beginning to Mid September...

Grand Hotel Kronenhof Pontresina Celebrates 175 Years

Women’s Power Pumpkin Exhibition at Jucker Farm

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus