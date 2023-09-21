QS Connect MBA Event Zurich: Unlock Your Future with an MBA

Monday, 16th October 2023 at the Marriott Zurich

Mark your calendars for Monday 16th October! It’s the day that the QS Connect MBA event is back at the Marriott Hotel in Zurich. This event serves as a launchpad for aspiring individuals, whether they are emerging executives, seasoned professionals, or those seeking to advance their career through an (Executive) Master of Business Administration.

Direct Engagement with Prestigious Business Schools:

This event allows you to find out all about the MBA and what it could do to help your career. Leading business institutions from Switzerland and all over Europe and beyond come here to share insights and give you an understanding of what they can offer to you personally. There will be IMD, University of Zurich, London Business School and University of St.Gallen to name but a few, and you can engage in constructive dialogues with admissions officers to understand MBA programs, application requisites, and how your career prospects can benefit from an MBA.

Workshops, Networking, and More:

By attending the event you can benefit from interactive sessions aimed at demystifying the application process. Plus, it’s a golden opportunity to network with a diverse group – exhibitors, alumni, and fellow MBA aspirants. On top of that, all attendees have the opportunity to see if they are eligible for exclusive scholarships, making their academic dreams more achievable.

Why Pursue an MBA?

There are so many reasons why and MBA can help your career. Especially in the current climate, MBA programs are witnessing a huge upsurge in demand from students and corporate sectors alike. An MBA is a versatile master’s program. It gives you the means to develop strong management skills in various fields, providing a broad understanding of business strategies and practices. It is not just a ticket for those in consultancy or finance, even professionals from fields like engineering or HR are leveraging MBAs to elevate their career.

So why not register for this FREE event here? There are limited spaces available so do register early to avoid disappointment.

QS Connect MBA Event Details:

When: Monday, 16th October 2023

Where: Marriott Hotel, Neumühlequai 42, 8006 Zurich

Entry: Please note he event is complimentary, but slots are limited. For registration and more details, click here.

Schedule:

18:00 – 18:30: “Top Tips for Business School Admissions” by Eric Lucrezia (Candidate Coach)

18:30 – 21:00: Personal or group discussions with admission directors

21:00 – 21:30: Networking session: Refresh, connect, and collaborate with MBA applicants, admissions directors, and alumni

Featured Business Schools:

IMD, London Business School, University of Zurich EMBA, University of St.Gallen, Swiss Business School, ESCP, Hult International Business School, CEIBS, University of New South Wales, Waseda Business School, TUM School of Management, Vlerick Business School

Event Partners: Candidate Coach (Eric Lucrezia), GMAT Zurich

For more information please visit the website here and don’t forget to register here before the event fills up!

***************************

This article is a Sponsored Post and all photos courtesy of QS MBA

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************