Home Arts and Entertainment RIVOLI – Zurich’s Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch
Arts and EntertainmentFood and Drink

RIVOLI – Zurich’s Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch

by newinzurich
0 comment

RIVOLI -Zurich’s Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch

RIVOLI - Zurich's Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch

In the heart of Zurich, at Utoquai 55, you can find a chic pop-up with a Parisian touch from now until 29th October 2023. RIVOLI offers an eclectic blend of fashion, art, design, and gastronomy. Powered by DS Automobiles, the official Car Partner of Mode Suisse, this exclusive venue brings a touch of Parisian lifestyle to the Limmatstadt!

Mode Suisse 2023

Photo by Geoff Pegler

A Parisian Oasis Right in Zurich’s Seefeld

RIVOLI - Zurich's Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch - Champagne

Inspired by one of Paris’s iconic streets, RIVOLI serves as a fun and casual meeting point in Zurich’s Seefeld district. From Wednesday to Saturday, you can enjoy freshly baked goods with coffee at its daytime café and cocktails and mocktails as the sun goes down. This fun new pop-up hosts themed events on a variety of subjects from fashion to drinks and lots beside. Some events are free of charge and other require a sign up – but you can find out more on the website, listed below.

Culinary Delights and Special Events

RIVOLI - Zurich's Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch - Mode Suisse

RIVOLI - Zurich's Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch - Mode Suisse

Every Wednesday there is a Gin Lab where you can experiment and even make your own gin. Special talks from Swiss fashion brands and collaborations with culinary partners further diversify RIVOLI’s event calendar. Whether it’s a casual café visit or an event, the RIVOLI pop-up offers lots of fun experiences

RIVOLI - Zurich's Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch

Photo courtesy of DS Automobiles

Luxury on Wheels with DS Automobiles

Citroen DS at Rivoli pop up zurich

The pop-up is located in the DS car showroom in Seefeld and showcases DS’s latest models—DS 3, DS 4, DS 7, and DS . They are also available for on-site test drives. Founded with a rich heritage dating back to the historic DS from 1955, DS Automobiles fuses the avant-garde with the latest driving technology. So ifyou haven’t heard of DS Automobiles, before, now is the time to get acquainted!

RIVOLI - Zurich's Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch

A Day to Night Experience

From a morning coffee and croissant at the SERI Bakery, to a glass of champagne or Zurich’s own Turicum Gin, the RIVOLI pop-up at Utoquai 55 in Zurich is definitely worth a visit!

RIVOLI - Zurich's Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch

 

RIVOLI POP UP AT DS AUTOMOBILES

Where: Utoquai 55, 8001 Zurich

When: Now until 27th October 2023

Website: For more information visit the DS Wesbite here.

RIVOLI -Zurich's Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch

*** Articles You May Like ***

Zurich Film Festival 2023 – ZFF23

Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

The 2023 Lake Zurich slowUp Zurich to Rapperswil Schmerikon

***************************

 

You may also like

Gourmet Event! Culinary Market by Caspar in Muri 

Zurich Film Festival 2023 – ZFF23

Zurich Oktoberfest at Bauschänzli & Züri-Wiesn HB

FOOD Zurich Opening Party at Jelmoli

FOOD Zurich 7th – 17th September 2023

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 at Kongresshaus Zurich

Irish Festival Fribourg/Freiburg 6th – 8th October 2023

The Dolder Grand Zurich – GaultMillau “Hotel of...

What’s On In & Around Zurich End of...

Nespresso Gourmet Weeks 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus