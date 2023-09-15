RIVOLI -Zurich’s Latest Pop-up With a Parisian Touch

In the heart of Zurich, at Utoquai 55, you can find a chic pop-up with a Parisian touch from now until 29th October 2023. RIVOLI offers an eclectic blend of fashion, art, design, and gastronomy. Powered by DS Automobiles, the official Car Partner of Mode Suisse, this exclusive venue brings a touch of Parisian lifestyle to the Limmatstadt!

Photo by Geoff Pegler

A Parisian Oasis Right in Zurich’s Seefeld

Inspired by one of Paris’s iconic streets, RIVOLI serves as a fun and casual meeting point in Zurich’s Seefeld district. From Wednesday to Saturday, you can enjoy freshly baked goods with coffee at its daytime café and cocktails and mocktails as the sun goes down. This fun new pop-up hosts themed events on a variety of subjects from fashion to drinks and lots beside. Some events are free of charge and other require a sign up – but you can find out more on the website, listed below.

Culinary Delights and Special Events

Every Wednesday there is a Gin Lab where you can experiment and even make your own gin. Special talks from Swiss fashion brands and collaborations with culinary partners further diversify RIVOLI’s event calendar. Whether it’s a casual café visit or an event, the RIVOLI pop-up offers lots of fun experiences

Photo courtesy of DS Automobiles

Luxury on Wheels with DS Automobiles

The pop-up is located in the DS car showroom in Seefeld and showcases DS’s latest models—DS 3, DS 4, DS 7, and DS . They are also available for on-site test drives. Founded with a rich heritage dating back to the historic DS from 1955, DS Automobiles fuses the avant-garde with the latest driving technology. So ifyou haven’t heard of DS Automobiles, before, now is the time to get acquainted!

A Day to Night Experience

From a morning coffee and croissant at the SERI Bakery, to a glass of champagne or Zurich’s own Turicum Gin, the RIVOLI pop-up at Utoquai 55 in Zurich is definitely worth a visit!

RIVOLI POP UP AT DS AUTOMOBILES

Where: Utoquai 55, 8001 Zurich

When: Now until 27th October 2023

Website: For more information visit the DS Wesbite here.

