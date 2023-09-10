Home Destinations Swiss Castle Open Day 1st October 2023
Swiss Castle Open Day 1st October 2023

by newinzurich
Swiss Castles Open Day 1st October 2023

A Trip to The Stunning Chateau de Chillon Montreux

Every year the Swiss Castles Association celebrates its great historic buildings with an open day. 28 castles and palaces across Switzerland, including some private estates and commercially-used venues, open their doors to visitors from around the world and in 2023 the event is taking place for the eight time.

Theme of Animals & Mythical Creatures

This year’s theme is “Animals & Mythical Creatures”, and all of the member castles will be offering a program of special activities on this day. There are lots of special activities taking place including family programmes aimed at young children. All in all, it’s a special opportunity to explore some of Switzerland historic treasures.

The Award Winning Kyburg Castle Near Winterthur

This year’s participating 28 castles are as follows:

  • Château de Grandson
  • Burg Zug
  • Château de Gruyères
  • Castle of Morges
  • Château de Prangins
  • Castle of Romont
  • Castle Burgdorf
  • Heidegg Castle
  • Schloss Frauenfeld
  • Habsburg Castle
  • Castle Kyburg – we have written about the castle here
  • Hünegg Castle
  • Château d’Yverdon
  • Castle Landshut
  • Castle Lenzburg
  • Waldegg Castle
  • Schloss Werdenberg
  • Stockalperschloss Brig
  • Wildegg Castle
  • Castle Sargans
  • Oberhofen Castle
  • Schloss A Pro
  • Château de Chillon – we have written about the castle here
  • Schloss Spiez
  • Castle Jegenstorf
  • Fortress of Bellinzona – we have written about the Fortresses here
  • Hallwyl Castle
  • Castle Thun

Top Things to do when Exploring the Bellinzona Castles

Discover The Programmes at Each Castle

You can find the individual programmes of each of the 28 castles here.

Don’t Miss Swiss Castle Day 2023

When: Sunday 1st October 2023

Where: A selection of 28 Swiss Castles

Website: Visit the website here and click on the photograph associated with the castle you are interested in.

The Swiss Castle Day is supported by Brauerei Locher.

Photo courtesy of the Swiss Castle Association

The Very Best Things To See and Do in Liechtenstein

A Trip to The Stunning Chateau de Chillon Montreux

The Award Winning Kyburg Castle Near Winterthur

Top Things to do when Exploring the Bellinzona Castles

