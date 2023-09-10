Swiss Castle Open Day 1st October 2023

Swiss Castles Open Day 1st October 2023
Every year the Swiss Castles Association celebrates its great historic buildings with an open day. 28 castles and palaces across Switzerland, including some private estates and commercially-used venues, open their doors to visitors from around the world and in 2023 the event is taking place for the eight time.
Theme of Animals & Mythical Creatures
This year’s theme is “Animals & Mythical Creatures”, and all of the member castles will be offering a program of special activities on this day. There are lots of special activities taking place including family programmes aimed at young children. All in all, it’s a special opportunity to explore some of Switzerland historic treasures.
This year’s participating 28 castles are as follows:
Château de Grandson
Burg Zug
Château de Gruyères
Castle of Morges
Château de Prangins
Castle of Romont
Castle Burgdorf
Heidegg Castle
Schloss Frauenfeld
Habsburg Castle
Castle Kyburg – we have written about the castle here
Hünegg Castle
Château d’Yverdon
Castle Landshut
Castle Lenzburg
Waldegg Castle
Schloss Werdenberg
Stockalperschloss Brig
Wildegg Castle
Castle Sargans
Oberhofen Castle
Schloss A Pro
Château de Chillon – we have written about the castle here
Schloss Spiez
Castle Jegenstorf
Fortress of Bellinzona – we have written about the Fortresses here
Hallwyl Castle
Castle Thun
Discover The Programmes at Each Castle
You can find the individual programmes of each of the 28 castles here.
Don’t Miss Swiss Castle Day 2023
When: Sunday 1st October 2023
Where: A selection of 28 Swiss Castles
Website: Visit the website here and click on the photograph associated with the castle you are interested in.
The Swiss Castle Day is supported by Brauerei Locher.
Photo courtesy of the Swiss Castle Association
