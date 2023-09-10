Swiss Castle Open Day 1st October 2023

Swiss Castles Open Day 1st October 2023

Every year the Swiss Castles Association celebrates its great historic buildings with an open day. 28 castles and palaces across Switzerland, including some private estates and commercially-used venues, open their doors to visitors from around the world and in 2023 the event is taking place for the eight time.

Theme of Animals & Mythical Creatures

This year’s theme is “Animals & Mythical Creatures”, and all of the member castles will be offering a program of special activities on this day. There are lots of special activities taking place including family programmes aimed at young children. All in all, it’s a special opportunity to explore some of Switzerland historic treasures.

This year’s participating 28 castles are as follows:

Château de Grandson

Burg Zug

Château de Gruyères

Castle of Morges

Château de Prangins

Castle of Romont

Castle Burgdorf

Heidegg Castle

Schloss Frauenfeld

Habsburg Castle

Castle Kyburg – we have written about the castle here

Hünegg Castle

Château d’Yverdon

Castle Landshut

Castle Lenzburg

Waldegg Castle

Schloss Werdenberg

Stockalperschloss Brig

Wildegg Castle

Castle Sargans

Oberhofen Castle

Schloss A Pro

Château de Chillon – we have written about the castle here

Schloss Spiez

Castle Jegenstorf

Fortress of Bellinzona – we have written about the Fortresses here

Hallwyl Castle

Castle Thun

Discover The Programmes at Each Castle

You can find the individual programmes of each of the 28 castles here.

Don’t Miss Swiss Castle Day 2023

When: Sunday 1st October 2023

Where: A selection of 28 Swiss Castles

Website: Visit the website here and click on the photograph associated with the castle you are interested in.

The Swiss Castle Day is supported by Brauerei Locher.

