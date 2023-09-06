The 2023 Lake Zurich slowUp Zurich to Rapperswil Schmerikon

Lake Zurich slowUp 25th September 2023 9am – 5pm

Don’t miss the “slowUp” on Sunday 24th September 2023. It’s the 18th edition and the route takes you around Zuerisee from Zurich to Rapperswil and then on to Schmerikon. This year the route begins in Zurich (rather than Meilen), making it a much longer route. In fact this year’s slowUp will stretch a total of 42km each way instead of the usual 28 km each way! You can of course do as much or as little of it as you like, by biking, skating, pushing a pram…. whatever you fancy. E-bikes up to 500 watts are allowed but are requested to go no faster than 20km per hour. There is no official start as you can begin at any point along the route. You also have the option of taking the train and hiring a bike too – all the details are on the website below. It’s a once a year opportunity for everyone young and old, to enjoy the beauty of Seestrasse without the usual motorized traffic!

Seestrasse Closed on 24th September from 9am – 6pm

The Seestrasse road along the lake from Zurich is shut to cars and all the usual traffic from 9am till 6pm – so the road is yours from 10am – 5pm! It’s a great day out for all the family. Let’s hope the sun shines!

slowUp Zürichsee – a FREE Event for Everyone

Participation is FREE – you just need to choose your mode of transport whether you fancy biking, skating, running or walking. So whether you live here or are just visiting, it’s a great day for everyone. It’s mainly flat and there are refreshment booths and snack stops all along the route.

Rapperswil

When you get to Rapperswil, the route goes right into the old town market square of Fischmarktplatz where there will be more stalls and refreshments kiosks. You can then continue via the Seedamm underpass and along the railway line following the SlowUp signs to Schmerikon. Please note the route for cyclists and inline skaters splits at the Strandbad Stampf area.

Map Of The Route

Take a look at the map of the route from Zurich from Rapperswil & Schmerikon here:

Map courtesy of Slow Up / Schweiz Mobil

Stay On The Right – Traffic In Both Directions

Don’t forget to stay on the right hand side as people are travelling in both directions the entire way. Watch out for the slowUp route signs indicating the route along the way.

Have fun and enjoy this special day! It’s the perfect way to appreciate the beauty of the area all along Lake Zurich.

Zürichsee SlowUp Meilen – Rapperswil – Schmerikon

When: Sunday 24th September 2023

Time: 9am – 5pm

Road Closures: Seestrasse Route Closed From Meilen – Rapperswil / Schmerikon 9 am – 6pm

Cost: FREE

SlowUp Website: For more information (in English) click here (and choose to English) .

