The Very Best Things To See and Do in Liechtenstein

We’ve just been on a trip over the boarder from Switzerland to the city of Vaduz and had a great weekend experiencing some really fun activities. Liechtenstein may be one of the world’s smallest countries, but its capital city boasts an impressive array of attractions, cultural experiences, and culinary delights. Here’s a rundown of the 10 very best things we found to do in this charming country, which is just an hour and a half from Zurich. And don’t forget, getting round is very easy as the “visitor’s passport” enables you to hop on and off public transport as you wish!

1.The Culinary Tour Vaduz

The Vaduz Culinary Tour or Food Trail is a wonderful experience offering you the chance to taste the authentic flavours of Liechtenstein whilst at the same time exploring the city. Not only do you discover great places to eat and drink, you get to sample their specialities and do a fair amount of exploring, really getting to see the local area.

The tour takes you to various local eateries and each stop introduces you to a local speciality or food. It’s a perfect blend of sightseeing and gastronomy and perfect for food lovers and explorers alike. On our Culinary Tour we visited Café Balou, the Hofkellerei (see number 3), Ospelt Gourmet Food Market, Demmel Coffee Roasters and we also visited a Farm shop or Hofladen.

It was great fun and suitable for all ages from young children upwards – so a perfect family activity. It’s a good test for your German too (!) as all the information and questions are provided in German. However, you can always use Google Translate and there are usually a lot of native English speakers on the tour! If you really get stuck, there is a “cheat sheet” you can access via by scanning the QR code! It’s self paced so it takes around 3 – 4 hours depending on how long you spend at each stop. You can find details and prices of the Culinary Tour at the Liechtenstein Information Center or here.

2. Enjoy A Wine Tasting at the Hofkellerei

The Hofkellerei, or the Prince’s Wine Cellar, offers an insight into Liechtenstein’s rich wine heritage. Set amidst beautiful vineyards, you can visit the cellars and sample exquisite wines.

The staff are full of expertise and knowledge and can guide you through their wine selection based on your preferences. And because Liechtenstein wines are so rare, we ended up buying some to take back to friends in Zurich!

3. Hop on the City Train in Vaduz

The City Train offers a delightful and leisurely way to explore Vaduz’s picturesque streets and landmarks. You get a set of headphones you can plug in to the device in the train and you choose your language so that you can listen to the informative commentary along the way. The train runs from 1st April-15th October at 1pm and 4.30pm and you can find more details here.As well as the City Tour there are a number of different themed tours available too.

The journey starts in the centre of Vaduz at the bus station near the Post and lasts about 30 – 35 minutes. It’s a great way of learning some key information about the history of the city and ensuring you haven’t miss out on any of the city’s historical and cultural gems. It’s also perfect for families and children – after all who doesn’t like to ride in one of these fun trains?

4. Admire the Sculptures in the Town Centre

Art and history come together all over Vaduz. The town centre is adorned with stunning sculptures, each echoing stories of Liechtenstein cultural heritage. From modern installations to historical statues, there are art pieces to appeal to every taste.

The sculptures are right in the centre of the city, mostly in the pedestrian area, so you can easily take a leisurely “Sculpture Walk” and see them all. I think my favourite had to be this rather relaxed lady, with the castle of Vaduz looking down right over her.

5. Experience the Sareis Gourmet Chairlift

Why not take the “gourmet chairlift” high above Vaduz and enjoy stunning views over the city and beyond. You take the bus 21 to Malbun and there you can take the Chairlift right up to the top which scenic panoramic views all the way. As well as great views of the city you can also see the surrounding Alps. The price includes as many rides on the Sareis mountain railway as you need to finish everything – or until the cable car closes for the day. You can reserve the Sareis Gourmet Chairlift until 5 pm the day before at the Sareis mountain restaurant Tel. +423 263 46 86 or at the Malbun mountain railways Tel. +423 265 40 00. The Classic Package costs CHF 39 per person and the Gourmet Package costs CHF 45 per person. You can stay on the ride until you have finished your meal.

Alternatively, simply take the chair lift to the top and there is a lovely restaurant where you can try some of the local mountain specialities – and maybe afterwards go for a hike.

6. Go Hiking and Take in the Views

There are lots of hiking trails you can go on from gentle paths for beginners to challenging terrains for the seasoned hiker. Each trail is different allowing you to experience the natural beauty of Liechtenstein, whether it be rolling meadows, dense forests, or majestic mountain vistas.

7. Discover the Swing Trail – Schaukelfpad

The Swing Trail or Schaukelpfad in Malbun is a unique and fun way to explore to hike through the beautiful landscape. The swings are scattered along the “Schaukelpfad” allowing you to take a momentary break, enjoy the surroundings, and take in the views. Although the Schaukepfad is not separately signposted, you simply follow the signs for the Liechtensteinerweg and watch out for the swings. Some are a little hidden, and located a little off the track – so swing spotting is a fun activity for all the family, young and old!

8. Check Out the Museums in Vaduz

There are quite a few museums to explore in Vaduz, including the Art Museum, the Post Museum ( which is free), the Schatzkammer Museum (with the Crown Jewels), to name just a few. Vaduz Art Museum, or Kunstmuseum, houses a collection of modern and contemporary art. Featuring both international and local artists, it also hosts a lot of temporary exhibitions. The museum’s striking architecture is itself a work of art, and even if you are not a big fan of art, they have a wonderful modern café and restaurant inside which is a great place to relax and chill.

My favourite museum was the Schatzkammer Museum – but unfortunately I can’t share any photos as photography is not allowed! So you will just have to visit and see for yourself! Find out more about all the museums in Vaduz here.

9. Dine Out in Vaduz

There are lots of great restaurants in Vaduz and we had a great dinner at Brasserie Burg on the first night. It’s a great casual and very friendly restaurnant with extremely friendly service and great food – and their chips are to die for!

Dinner at Brasserie Burg Vaduz Liechtenstein

On the second night we had a fabulous culinary experience at Bistro Residence.

Dinner at Bistro Residence Vaduz Liechtenstein

Combining a warm ambiance with a menu that boasts both local and international dishes, the presentation and the food were absolutely wonderful. It’s the perfect place to go for a special evening out.

10. Taste The Coffee at Demmel Coffee Roastery

This is a top spot for coffee lovers! The Demmel Coffee Roastery is a wonderful place and the smell of roasted coffee literally leads you to the door! With beans sourced from the finest regions and roasted to perfection on-site, every cup we tried was delicious. We were able to see the coffee roasting up close and personal and the knowledgeable staff were on hand to explain the process.

Vaduz – A Small City With Lots To See and Do

In conclusion, Vaduz may be small in size, but it’s a great little place to go whether you’re a history buff, a foodie, an art lover, or an adventurer. Vaduz promises a memorable weekend escape and is just so easy to get to from Zurich.

Vaduz Cathedral Liechtenstein

Getting to Vaduz

Getting to Vaduz from Zurich couldn’t be simpler. You can either drive there (the borders between Switzerland and Liechtenstein are open) or you could do as we did and take the train from Zurich to Sagans and at Sagans take a 20 minute bus ride to the centre of Vaduz. All in all it took just around and hour and a half from Zurich – so it’s literally on the doorstep!

Information on Liechtenstein and A Great Contest

The Liechtenstein History App

You can find out a whole wealth of information about Liechtenstein by downloading their award winning Liechtenstin App. See details of the app here.

*** Liechtenstein Contest ***

From 18th – 24th September 2023 there is a contest running with great prizes to win in Liechtenstein. Each day of the week there is one contest to open. See the details the contest here.

For more information on Liechtenstein visit the Liechtenstein Website here:

