What’s On In and Around Zurich Late September 2023

Once again there's lots on in and around Zurich with more Alpine Festivals and Cow Parades this weekend, the Women Power Pumpkin exhibition at the Juckerfarm, and we have a contest to win FREE tickets for Art International Festival on the 13th – 15th October.

CONTEST: Win Tickets for Art International

Art International is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 13th -15th October. Mark your diaries and enter our contest to win a pair of FREE tickets! See details here.

Excursions

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

See this Instagram reel of our recent visit to the Alpabzug in Mels – and do follow us on Instagram for more ideas.

If you've just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here.

Teaching Assistant Course In English In Zurich

Last chance to sign up for the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.

EVENT LISTINGS

SWISS ALPINE FESTIVALS & COW PARADES SEPT – OCT: From early to mid September to mid October there are lots of Alpine Festivals and Cow Parades taking places all over Switzerland. Take a look at our guide to a selection of Alpine Festivals with dates here.

OKTOBERFEST NOW ON IN HB FROM 22nd SEPT: Züri Wiesn is back at Zurich HB and opened on 22nd September and Bauschänzli will be following soon on 5th October. So if you’re looking for Oktoberfest fun in Zurich take a look here.

NESPRESSO GOURMET WEEKS 21st SEPT – 24th OCT: Nespresso Gourmet Weeks are in two parts this time and the next edition is about to start on 21st September. They do get booked up so don’t forget to make your reservation for these very special menus. Read all about Nespresso Gourmet Weeks here.

AWCZ TRIVIA NIGHT AT AMERICAN WOMEN’S CLUB SEEFELD – SAT 23rd SEPT: Come join the fun and see how you stack up against the other contestants. Put your team of 4 together and come on down. Register here. You don’t need to be a member to participate. See you on Saturday night at the AWCZ Clubhouse, Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zurich.

SBB DISCOUNT TRAVEL OFFER FOR 2 PEOPLE UNTIL 23rd OCT: Until 23rd October you can get a day pass for 2 people for just CHF 79, provided one person has a Halbtax card! Take a look here for more details.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

LION KING NOW EXTENDED TO 10th MARCH 2024: The Lion King which is featured in our in Musicals Guide for 2023 has just been extended until 10th March 2023.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

VISIT A PARK OR A FLOWER GARDEN: Maybe you fancy a trip to a Zurich park? Or if you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

PUBLIC GRILLS OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.

FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October and all the cabins have almost gone! If you’re quick you might be able to snag one of the last ones! Read all about it here.

TRAVEL, FOOD & LIFESTYLE

A TRIP TO LIECHTENSTEIN: How about a trip to Liechtenstein? It takes just an hour and a half to get to Vaduz the capital from Zurich. From hiking in beautiful countryside to taking a culinary tour to wine tasting and fine dining, there is lots to see and do in this unique principality. Read all about our trip to Liechtenstein here.

GRAND HOTEL KRONENHOF PONTRESINA CELEBRATES 175 YEARS: Read all about the wonderful “Grande Dame of the Engadine” which has been celebrating its 175th Anniversary. Founded in 1848 the hotel has seen many transitions over the years and is located in an outstandingly beautiful part of Switzerland. Read all about it here.