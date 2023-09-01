What’s On In & Around Zurich Early September 2023

Wishing you a great weekend and a good start to the new month. Top events this week include The Long Night of the Museums, the 5 Franc Cinema Day on Sunday, the Juckerfarm Pumkin Festival and the FREE Rundfunk FM Festival. But see below and you will find plenty more! And for those of you who have just arrived in Zurich check out our top tips for newcomers here. If you’re looking for a great restaurant check out our Zurich Restaurant Guides here. And by the way, did you see the “blue super moon” on Wednesday night? Find out more about it here. If you missed it the next occurrence will be in 2037!!!

Excursions

Here are some 31 ideas and activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and want to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you want to switch insurance) take a look here. You might also be interested in having some assistance from Zuzug Consulting, a company which helps new expats with a range of services to settle in. If you’re looking for businesses in and around Zurich take a look at our Zurich Business Directory here.

Teaching Assistant Course In English In Zurich

If you’re interested in working in education, you might be interested in taking the Teaching Assistant Course offered by Foundations for Learning.

EVENT LISTINGS

HORGENGLARUS MÖBELIBAR 31st AUG – 30th SEPT: Just in time for the start of Zurich Design Weeks, horgenglarus is opening their “möbelibar”. The pop-up bar is open Monday through Saturday from 4 pm from 31st August to 30th September and will offer drinks and re-interpreted classics of Swiss cuisine by gourmet chef Pascal Schmutz. At the same time you have the opportunity to check out all the latest furniture from horgenglarus. Address: Neumarkt 17, Zurich.

ZURICH DESIGN WEEKS 31st AUG – 19th SEPT: The theme of Zurich Design Weeks, Switzerland’s largest design festival is TRANSITION. This year you will find lots of Zurich boutiques showcasing their latest innovations, with designers on hand to explain the ideas behind their work. Celebrate and dive into the diverse design world of Switzerland’s largest design festival! Find out more about Zurich Design Weeks here.

FREDDIE MERCURY CELEBRATIONS MONTREUX 31st AUG – 3rd SEPT: Check out Freddie Mercury celebration days from 31st August to 3rd of September. There will be free concerts and activities in the town that Freddie Mercury got to call home. Most take place near the statue. For the silent disco you need to prebook headphones. Find out more about Freddie Mercury celebration days here.

FLUGHAFENFEST 1st – 3rd SEPT: Zurich airport is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a series of events from 1st to 3rd September including a big aviation exhibition with special air shows, concerts and much more. Find out more about the Flughafenfest here.

SOLAIRE CAFE x VEUVE CLICQUOT ZURICH 1st – 23rd SEPT: Don’t miss the lovely “Solaire Café x Veuve Clicquot” pop-up in Zurich! For just 3 weeks from 1st – 23rd September you can enjoy beautiful lunches or evenings at the Tischbankstuhl & Co. restaurant on Bürkliplatz. Enjoy champagne along with culinary delicacies by fine dining caterer and private chef Marco Pfleiderer – and they even do brunch at the weekend!

ALAN GEAAM AT THE FAIRMONT MONTREUX PALACE HOTEL ENDS 1st SEPT: Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the wonderful Lebanese food with a Swiss twist by Michelin starred, Paris based, Lebanese chef, Alan Geaam. The pop up is on until 1st September and is definitely worth heading to Montreux for! Find out more here.

FRIBOURG BEER FESTIVAL 1ST & 2nd SEPT: The Fribourg craft beer festival is back with lots of different craft beers is taking place on 1st and 2nd September in Fribourg. Find out more about the beer festival here.

SHIFT DESIGN BIENNALE 1st – 19th SEPT: Shift design Biennale is taking place in Zurich with lots of events and activities and there is an exhibition in the old Botanical Garden in Zurich. Read all about the Design Biennale here. https://www.designbiennalezurich.ch

JUCKER FARM PUMPKIN EXHIBITION 2ND SEPT – 29TH OCT: The annual pumpkin exhibition is taking place at Jucker Farm from 2nd September to 29th October. The topic is women’s power. The annual pumpkin exhibition is taking place at Jucker Farm from 2nd September to 29th October. The topic is women’s power. Find out more about the Jucker Farm festival here.

LONG NIGHT OF THE MUSEUMS ZURICH 2nd SEPT: If you love museums this is the night for you! With special late night openings as well as a ticket giving you special entrance prices to as many as you can visit in one evening, see all the details here.

FREE RUNDFUNK.FM FESTIVAL UNTIL 2nd SEPT: This fun radio and music festival takes place annually just outside the Landesmuseum. Local and international DJ’s and musicians will be playing lively music for you over the span of multiple weeks, and there are even food stands to visit while you’re there! Entrance is free, so visit the Landesmuseum and enjoy some fun summertime music. For more information, click here.

GENEVA WATCH DAYS ON IN GENEVA UNTIL 2nd SEPT: Geneva Watch Days 2023 takes place at the Rotonde du Mont-Blanc pavilion, Quai du Mont-Blanc 10, in Geneva and is the biggest yet. There are around 40 watch brands showcasing their latest releases. Visit the Geneva Watch Days website here.

OPENAIR FESTIVAL ENGE 2nd SEPT: Find out more about this open air festival in Enge here.

KUNSTMARKT – ART MARKET 2nd SEPT: Art, workshops and talks at Karl der Grosse, Kirschgassed 14, 8001 Zurich from 12 noon to 7pm on 2nd of September. Part of Zurich Design Weeks. Read all about it here.

TAG DES KINOS – CINEMA FOR 5 FRANCS ON SUNDAY 3rd SEPT: See a film at a cinema in Switzerland for CHF 5! Yes the Allianz 5 Franc Cinema is back on Sunday 3rd September. Read all about this great offer here.

ZÜRCHER THEATER SPEKTAKEL PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL ZURICH ENDS 3rd SEPT: This annual performing arts festival is on in Landiwiese in Zurich and is a very international festival with something for everyone.It ends on 3rd September. Read all about Theater Spektakel here.

MODE SUISSE FASHION SHOWS AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH MON 4th SEPT: The Mode Suisse Fashion Shows highlighting the best of Swiss fashion will take place at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Get your tickets here.

INFORMATION EVENT ON THE COMPULSORY SCHOOL SYSTEM – CITY OF ZURICH 5th SEPTEMBER: Register online to join Melaine Thomson for the Department of Education as she talks all about the Compulsory School System of Zurich. This event is at the American Women’s Club of Zurich at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This event is free and open to members and non-members. See details here.

SWISS ART EXPO ZURICH HB 6th – 10th SEPT: Don’t miss this FREE exhibition taking place at Zurich Main station from 6th – 10th September. Read all about it here.

FOOD ZURICH FOOD FESTIVAL 7th – 17th SEPT: Zurich’s very own Food festival takes place in Zurich from 7th – 17th September. Don’t miss this great event! Read all about it here.

MEILEN JAZZ NIGHTS 8th – 10th SEPT: Check out the Meilen Jazz Nights taking place at the Löwen in Seestrasse, Meilen from 8th – 10th September. Read all about this Jazz event here.

LUCERNE SUMMER FESTIVAL ON NOW – 10th SEPT: Check out the Lucerne Festival which is taking place in Lucerne from 8th August to 10th September with a wonderful array of music and concerts. See details here.

BEE SANCTUARY AND ART GALLERY UNTIL 10th SEPTEMBER: Visit this bee sanctuary combined with an art gallery, with artists from all over Zurich showcasing their unique work. It’s an interactive event, so you can touch the art (carefully), interact with the artists, and learn about the history. They are open Thursdays through Saturdays from 14:00-18:00 and Sundays from 11:00-17:00 at Rumstalstrasse 55 Winterthur. Click here for more information here

AWCZ OPEN HOUSE AND KICK-OFF PARTY – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th: Sign up for the Open House and Kick-Off Party at the American Women’s Club of Zurich on Monday, September 11th from 14.00-17.00 at Höschgasse 38, 8008 Zürich (Seefeld). This is an annual event which allows all members and non-members to meet the Club’s activity leaders and learn all about what the Club has to offer. See details here.

NATURKLANG THE POOL MUSIC FESTIVAL 16th SEPT AT DOLDER WELLE: Don’t miss THE POOL music festival by Naturklang taking place at the biggest public outdoor swimming pool in Zurich – the Dolder Bad. A fabulous location with great artists: , BLOND:ISH, Chloe Caillet, Mind Against and Sparrow & Barbossa. As well resident artists Gianni and Mi:cha, Alex Dallas, Ardour, Dangel Twins and Ronny Grauer. Doors 12.pp. Age: 22 + Address: Dolder Bad, Adlisbergstrasse 36, 8044 Zürich. Find out more about THE POOL here.

CHARITY MARKET SUN 17TH SEPT ZURICH: Please support this wonderful charitable initiative to help Zimbabwe’s forgotten children. It takes place on Sunday 17th September at Simply Theatre, Gladbachstrasse 119, 8044 Zurich from 1pm – 4.30pm. If you have something to sell you can hire tables for CHF 25. All proceeds go directly to the charity. Read all about it here.

MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH NOW ENDS 24th SEPT : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and has been extended for the last time until 24th Sept. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

ZURICH – RAPPERSWIL slowUp ALONG LAKE ZURICH 24th SEPT: This year the slowUp will start in Zurich rather than Meilen and go all the way to Rapperswil and Schmerikon. From 9am till 6pm this stretch of Seestrasse and beyond will be shut to mortised traffic. The event is free and takes place form 10am till 5pm and it’s an excellent opportunity to bike, skate, walk run without traffic. Suitable for all the family and a FREE event. See all the details of the slowUp here.

SEBASTIAO SALDAGO’S AMAZÔNIA EXHIBITION AT MAAG HALLE ON NOW: Acclaimed photographer and environmentalist Sebastião Salvage’s impressive photos of the Amazon are now on show at the MAAG Halle Zurich. The exhibition has been seen by over 1.4 Million people in Rome, London, São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, Manchester, Avignon, Rio de Janeiro and Milan. Read all about this impressive exhibition here.

WILD & BEAUTIFUL: URSULA RODEL EXHIBITION ON NOW: Check out this really cool exhibition all about Ursula Rodel and how she influenced fashion. Read all about it here.

ITALIANITÀ EXHIBITION AT LANDESMUSEUM: A small but very interesting exhibition at the Landesmuseum about the Swiss Italians and their experiences over the years. Read all about it here

VISIT A PARK OR A FLOWER GARDEN: Maybe you fancy a trip to a Zurich park? Or if you would like to explore some beautiful flower gardens take a look here.

TANZ SUNNTIG AT THE BARFUSSBAR EVERY SUNDAY TILL SEPTEMBER: The Barfussbar at the Frauenbadi have a Sunday dancing event from 8pm (whatever the weather) every Sunday till September. More details (in German) here.

ORGAN MUSIC AT THE FRAUMUNSTER UNTIL 28th SEPTEMBER: Visit the Fraumünster and enjoy some beautiful organ music, played on one of the biggest organ instruments in Switzerland! They play every Thursday from 12:30-13:00 and although there is no admission fee, but donations should be at least CHF 10. You can get more information here.

CLASSIC CAR + OLD TIMER EVENTS: A wide array of Old-Timer and Classic car events are taking place in Switzerland. See details here.

TOP SUMMER EVENTS IN ZURICH: Take a look at the top Summer events in Zurich here.

FREE AND CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN ZURICH: Check out this list of free and inexpensive things to do in Zurich in the Summer. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO THE TÜRLERSEE: The Türlersee is a beautiful lake outside Zurich which is a perfect place to visit for day out. Read all about it here.

A TRIP TO LUCERNE: Find out all about the beautiful town of Lucerne, just a short trip from Zurich. Read all about tit here.

A WALK AROUND KLÖNTALERSEE: A great place to go for a hike is Klöntalersee. It’s not far from Zurich and the scenery is absolutely stunning. Read all about Klöntalersee here.

THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here. STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING ZURICH: There are lots of places to go stand up paddle boarding in and around Lake Zurich. Take a look here.

6 CIRCULAR HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A selection of 6 circular hikes with stunning views. Each of these hiking suggestions is just around 60 minutes from Zurich. Take a look at theselection of 6 circular hikes here.

PUBLIC GRILLS OR FEUERSTELLE IN SWITZERLAND: if you’re out walking or hiking and want to find a Feuerstelle or Grillplatz then take a look at our guide here.

FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE: The next edition of the Fashion Cruise on the Excellence Countess with fashion stylist Luisa Rossi is taking place in October. Read all about it here.

DELAYS IN TRAIN TRAVEL TO TICINO: If you’re travelling to Ticino please be aware that further to the derailment on 10th August the journey time is between 60 and 120 minutes longer depending on where you’re travelling to. Read more here.